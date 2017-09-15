Butterfly was such a formative album for me. Can't wait for this! Reply

I AM PURCHASING THIS. Reply

My favorite album of all-time. Icon. Reply

This album is one of my top 10 favorite albums of all time. Reply

ooooo, what vinyls do you all have? Reply

The last albums I bought were Death of Lovers' Buried Under a World of Roses and Sextile's Albeit Living. I've got stuff in my collection, though, ranging from ABBA to Childish Gambino and Waylon. I just really, really like music. Reply

The latest I bought is Bridge Over Troubled Water in a used store, I also have adele's 21 and 25, Foo Fighters' Greatest Hits, Counting Crows' August and everything after, Simon and Garfunkel's Greatest Hits, john Lennon Greatest Hits (stole this from my parents's collection), La boum's OST (also stolen from my parents), and a few from Italian artists I love



ETA_ I also have beauty and the beast (the cartoon) OST and an old Elton John Greatest Hits



Edited at 2017-09-15 07:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Paramore's Riot and Hot Fuss by The Killers. Love both albums and don't know why I didn't buy them soon. I already own them on CD. I also bought the vinyl, Soy by this Argentine singer named Lali Esposito. She has some good dance songs and can really sing. Amanda Mair has a really good debut album even though she didn't write it. It's still a solid piano/ alternative pop album. Only got it imported because it was literally sold out everywhere and never sold in the US. Rare or out of print vinyl motivates me spend more sometimes! Lol



Edited at 2017-09-15 08:47 pm (UTC) Reply

And then some Broadway OG cast vinyls that I found at a Goodwill! Bye Bye Birdie, Grease, Cinderella, & Les Miserable. There were so many more but I controlled myself haha.



I tried getting Carly Rae Jepsens last album on vinyl, but it was sold out :(



I need to buy more but I haven't really used my record player since getting a cat. She thinks it's a toy. Lol I have

And then some Broadway OG cast vinyls that I found at a Goodwill! Bye Bye Birdie, Grease, Cinderella, & Les Miserable. There were so many more but I controlled myself haha.

I tried getting Carly Rae Jepsens last album on vinyl, but it was sold out :(

i don't really collect but i splurged on the bob's burgers special limited edition soundtrack that came with all sorts of goodies. i have a turn table but.. i have never set it up! too lazy to figure it out (i know it's not hard ok!!!). it's been in the box for about 10 years. Reply

I literally just started collecting this year: The National's Boxer (I have Sleep Well Beast on its way to me), Roosevelt and DREAMCAR's self-titleds, Joanna Newsom's Divers, Gorillaz's newest album Humanz and Sufjan's group effort Planetarium. I'm waiting for Kesha's Rainbow also Reply

This is my collection: https://www.discogs.com/user/invrydrmhome/collection . It used to be about twice this size but I had to sell a bunch when I was unemployed. Reply

I have a few hundred (been collecting for a little over ten years now) so I'll name the biggies that I own:



Dark Side of the Moon (Pink Floyd)

Rumours (Fleetwood Mac)

Night Moves (Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band)

Frampton Comes Alive! (Peter Frampton)

Bat Out of Hell (Meat Loaf)

Sticky Fingers (Rolling Stones)

Tapestry/Music (Carole King)

The Eagles Live/The Long Run/Greatest Hits I and II/Hotel California (Eagles)

Dog and Butterfly (Heart)

Get Closer/Heart Like A Wheel (Linda Ronstadt)

Here and There/Rock of the Westies/Blue Moves (Elton John)

Street Talk (Steve Perry)

Crimes of Passion (Pat Benatar)

Songs From The Big Chair (Tears For Fears)

The Game (Queen)

Frontiers (Journey)

Time (ELO)

Purple Rain soundtrack (Prince, duh)

Streets of Fire soundtrack



I have a bunch of classical music compilation sets, too. I'm looking towards getting some Billy Joel albums next. :D Reply

ghostface killah supreme clientele, big l the big picture, d'angelo black messiah, sharon jones i learned the hard way, and a bunch of other soul albums Reply

I literally have probably close to 100 albums but most are from before 1985. I still need to unpack them from the move and buy another turntable so I can start listening to them again. Reply

I know I'm late, but I have a few vinyls, and oddly, my most expensive one is a Fall Out Boy under the cork tree from 2005 that I bought on a whim because tower records was going out and I had gift cards to spend lol



I did just order the STP reissue of core with the special release bundle, and Britney Spears baby one more time limited release one Reply

Hands down!



Hands down!

I fucking love that song... Reply

It's a 3 way tie between











Reply

every song but this is my ALL TIME FAV



Reply

ICONIC!



It's Like That is my BOP



Edited at 2017-09-15 07:52 pm (UTC) Reply

can't choose one, but since melt away and underneath the stars were already posted...



Reply

I prefer the album version with the whistle tone tho Reply

breakdown is forever my #1 but gonna show some love for slipping away Reply

#Beautiful , Emotions (those whistle notes! ugh yas), and Fantasy Reply

Love Takes Times. Reply

This way the first CD I ever bought, with my money. I was 10. lol It holds such a special place in my heart. Close My Eyes sums up my adolescence. ❤️ Reply

ugh yes @ close my eyes Reply

mine too!! Reply

Ok but make the Glitter OST available on streaming services 😠 Reply

i tweet this to Mariah once a week. she's not listening to her LAMBILY Reply

I looooooved this album. There were some very sexy jams on here for my 8th grade self - The Roof, Babydoll, Honey - and Breakdown was written especially for me and the boys that I liked who did not reciprocate. Reply

same. I remember listening to Breakdown in 6th grade & being like, "this song is my life" lmaooo Reply

Girl, 9th grade me was living. Reply

Making it a picture disc is unkind Reply

Seriously, they sound terrible when you play them. This album deserves better. Reply

This is my fave Mariah album. Reply

I am thinking of you

In my sleepless solitude tonight

If it's wrong to love you

Then my heart just won't let me be right

'Cause I've drowned in you

And I won't pull through

Without you by my siiide

Reply

The Honey music video gave me feels. It made me realize I'm bi. Reply

a fucking iconic album...this is still the best dance remix of all time *kanye voice*



Reply

