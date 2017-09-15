September 15th, 2017, 12:00 pm badtz_m Mariah Carey Announces Vinyl Reissue of 'Butterfly' Facebook post- 20th Anniversary of the album - Comes as a picture disc- Pre-order on Amazon - She promises more things to comeVinyl post?Sources: 1 / 2 Tagged: 1990s, mariah carey, music / musician (pop), music / musician (r&b and soul) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 103103 comments Add comment
ETA_ I also have beauty and the beast (the cartoon) OST and an old Elton John Greatest Hits
Edited at 2017-09-15 07:57 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-15 08:47 pm (UTC)
And then some Broadway OG cast vinyls that I found at a Goodwill! Bye Bye Birdie, Grease, Cinderella, & Les Miserable. There were so many more but I controlled myself haha.
I tried getting Carly Rae Jepsens last album on vinyl, but it was sold out :(
I need to buy more but I haven't really used my record player since getting a cat. She thinks it's a toy. Lol
Dark Side of the Moon (Pink Floyd)
Rumours (Fleetwood Mac)
Night Moves (Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band)
Frampton Comes Alive! (Peter Frampton)
Bat Out of Hell (Meat Loaf)
Sticky Fingers (Rolling Stones)
Tapestry/Music (Carole King)
The Eagles Live/The Long Run/Greatest Hits I and II/Hotel California (Eagles)
Dog and Butterfly (Heart)
Get Closer/Heart Like A Wheel (Linda Ronstadt)
Here and There/Rock of the Westies/Blue Moves (Elton John)
Street Talk (Steve Perry)
Crimes of Passion (Pat Benatar)
Songs From The Big Chair (Tears For Fears)
The Game (Queen)
Frontiers (Journey)
Time (ELO)
Purple Rain soundtrack (Prince, duh)
Streets of Fire soundtrack
I have a bunch of classical music compilation sets, too. I'm looking towards getting some Billy Joel albums next. :D
I did just order the STP reissue of core with the special release bundle, and Britney Spears baby one more time limited release one
Fav MC song?
Hands down!
Re: Fav MC song?
Re: Fav MC song?
Re: Fav MC song?
RE: Fav MC song?
Re: Fav MC song?
Re: Fav MC song?
It's Like That is my BOP
Edited at 2017-09-15 07:52 pm (UTC)
Re: Fav MC song?
Re: Fav MC song?
Re: Fav MC song?
I prefer the album version with the whistle tone tho
Re: Fav MC song?
Re: Fav MC song?
Re: Fav MC song?
In my sleepless solitude tonight
If it's wrong to love you
Then my heart just won't let me be right
'Cause I've drowned in you
And I won't pull through
Without you by my siiide