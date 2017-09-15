Jamie Lee Curtis is returning for the new Halloween reboot
"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18." pic.twitter.com/IvptiZctyw— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2017
SOURCE
i'm still gonna see it though i trust blumhouse
Making it so it's actually one coherent story instead of 4 different timelines.
Timeline 1 - 1,2,4,5,6
Timeline 2 - 1,2,7,8
Timeline 3 - Remake1,Remake2
Timeline 4 - 1,2,9
TOO MUCH.
I'm really excited she's coming back but this timeline thing is killing me.
Edited at 2017-09-15 11:52 pm (UTC)
Just keep 1 and 2
And bring in danielle harris as her character but disregard the telepathic connection and take it from there.
And keep josh and his weird cow lick faaaaaaaar away from the film.
http://www.carolinatheatre.org/films/festivals/splatterflix
The Funhouse - underrated Hooper slasher, but it does have pacing issues because of the need to incorporate a subplot about the heroine's kid brother. Atmospheric and spooky nonetheless.
He Knows You're Alone - Tom Hanks in a very early/small role. Never seen it, but I want to.
Jason Lives - One of the better F13 sequels as it has humor and sight gags to it. The replacement for Tommy Jarvis has more personality than the previous actor that played him. Jason is actually in this sequel unlike V.
Chopping Mall - Silly and cheesy slasher about killer security robots hunting old-looking teens in a mall. It's short.
The Slumber Party Massacre - Average cheapo slasher that manages to have some tension. Not a very interesting story as there's not much going on. Do love how the final girl does the killer in, though.
Prom Night - The original is deemed a classic. It has pacing issues, and depending on the print, the movie looks too dark at times. Not my favorite in the franchise (the second one is more entertaining).
My Bloody Valentine - Classic '80s slasher with an inventive killer.
TCM 2 - I love the colors in this. Doesn't have the grindhouse feel of the original, though.
Halloween II - Serviceable sequel set in a hospital (one of my fave slasher settings).
The Sentinel - Underrated satanic horror with colorful characters.
Zombie - I've heard this is hilarious (the shark vs zombie scene alone). Still need to see it.
The Mutilator - Weird '80s slasher with a '90s sitcom soundtrack. Gruesome deaths. One of them made me very uncomfortable. Ropy acting, too.
Terror Train with Jamie Lee Curtis is also a good one. Even though you know who the killer is, his methods are unique. I also like Ben Johnson's kindly old conductor and his whack-a mole with the killer is great.
Zombie is campy fun and that shark vs. zombie is mind-boggling.
Edited at 2017-09-15 07:35 pm (UTC)
For a theatre experience, I would watch My Bloody Valentine, The Funhouse and Halloween 2. A lot of them are good but I think those would be the ones I would choose. Motel Hell is surprisingly fun though.
i'd say the funhouse and the slumber party massacre for sure!
i really hope they remake slumber party massacre one day, the writer intended it to be more of a parody but they made it much more series so seeing her original vision would be cool. also it was both written and directed by women which is awesome (the director also directed the beethoven movies which cracks me up tbh)
FUNHOUSE
JASON LIVES
MOTEL HELL
SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE
ZOMBIE
I actually love Chopping Mall. It has robots!
Edited at 2017-09-15 09:50 pm (UTC)
And the script must be decent for her to return. She's been offered so many and turned them down so it must be an interesting idea. And hopefully this film will wipe Halloween: Resurrections memory from my brain.
Jamie/Laurie was too much of a bad ass to go out like that. I was so bummed when Halloween Returns was canned so this news is amazing. I've always loved this franchise despite its messy ass storyline.
Plus it had this bae.
Edited at 2017-09-15 10:23 pm (UTC)
OMG
Same!
fuck, we're old.
Omg... I wasn't ready for this revelation.
h20 is the best film after the original. i watched halloween 6 a couple of years ago and was surprised at how good it was. the rest of the films suck.
Did you see theatrical or producers cut? They are wildly different films, and you should watch the other one if you haven't!