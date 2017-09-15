good lord this series has been retconned or whatever so many times. isn't she dead? does her dead daughter exist? does her son exist?



In a perfect world this would open with a flash back to the opening scene of Resurrection. It would show he surviving and then changing her name and going in to hiding again. Then have her meeting with someone and discussing how her son is still in hiding...as well as her mentioning daughter that her son didn't even know existed. Then Have a cameo of Josh Hartnet being found by Tommy Doyle (once again played by Paul Rudd) at the very end.



Making it so it's actually one coherent story instead of 4 different timelines.

Timeline 1 - 1,2,4,5,6

Timeline 2 - 1,2,7,8

Timeline 3 - Remake1,Remake2

Timeline 4 - 1,2,9

TOO MUCH.



I'm really excited she's coming back but this timeline thing is killing me.



Nah

Just keep 1 and 2

And bring in danielle harris as her character but disregard the telepathic connection and take it from there.





And keep josh and his weird cow lick faaaaaaaar away from the film. Reply

http://www.carolinatheatre.org/films/festivals/splatterflix Speaking of horror, which movies should i see at splatterflix Reply

Most of them honestly.



The Funhouse - underrated Hooper slasher, but it does have pacing issues because of the need to incorporate a subplot about the heroine's kid brother. Atmospheric and spooky nonetheless.



He Knows You're Alone - Tom Hanks in a very early/small role. Never seen it, but I want to.



Jason Lives - One of the better F13 sequels as it has humor and sight gags to it. The replacement for Tommy Jarvis has more personality than the previous actor that played him. Jason is actually in this sequel unlike V.



Chopping Mall - Silly and cheesy slasher about killer security robots hunting old-looking teens in a mall. It's short.



The Slumber Party Massacre - Average cheapo slasher that manages to have some tension. Not a very interesting story as there's not much going on. Do love how the final girl does the killer in, though.



Prom Night - The original is deemed a classic. It has pacing issues, and depending on the print, the movie looks too dark at times. Not my favorite in the franchise (the second one is more entertaining).



My Bloody Valentine - Classic '80s slasher with an inventive killer.



TCM 2 - I love the colors in this. Doesn't have the grindhouse feel of the original, though.



Halloween II - Serviceable sequel set in a hospital (one of my fave slasher settings).



The Sentinel - Underrated satanic horror with colorful characters.



Zombie - I've heard this is hilarious (the shark vs zombie scene alone). Still need to see it.



The Mutilator - Weird '80s slasher with a '90s sitcom soundtrack. Gruesome deaths. One of them made me very uncomfortable. Ropy acting, too. Reply

I've had such a hard time finding a copy of He Knows You're Alone. Reply

Prom Night was slow, but what a great ending - and that end song is so haunting.



Terror Train with Jamie Lee Curtis is also a good one. Even though you know who the killer is, his methods are unique. I also like Ben Johnson's kindly old conductor and his whack-a mole with the killer is great.



Zombie is campy fun and that shark vs. zombie is mind-boggling.



Edited at 2017-09-15 07:35 pm (UTC)

This amazing reply right here! Reply

Zombie is iconic, how have you of all people not seen it? Reply

hi can you be my new bff and recommend me some current horror films to watch? Reply

LOL I love a lot of those.



For a theatre experience, I would watch My Bloody Valentine, The Funhouse and Halloween 2. A lot of them are good but I think those would be the ones I would choose. Motel Hell is surprisingly fun though. Reply

omg this sounds so much fun!



i'd say the funhouse and the slumber party massacre for sure!



i really hope they remake slumber party massacre one day, the writer intended it to be more of a parody but they made it much more series so seeing her original vision would be cool. also it was both written and directed by women which is awesome (the director also directed the beethoven movies which cracks me up tbh)

jason lives, it's the best one in the series and a lot of fun Reply

Damn, that a pretty nice line up. My favs would be Motel Hell, Chopping Mall, The Slumber Party Massacre, My Bloody Valentine, TCM 2, and Zombi 2. Reply

omg that entire list is gold, but my personal favs include the funhouse, jason lives, slumber party massacre, motel hell, chopping mall, and texas chainsaw 2 Reply

jealous of this line up! my top 5 picks would be:



FUNHOUSE

JASON LIVES

MOTEL HELL

SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE

ZOMBIE

My Bloody Valentine is fucking amazing, so definitely that. Zombie is very gory, but it's Fulci, so... that's expected.



I actually love Chopping Mall. It has robots! Reply

Halloween 2 is a MUST!!! Reply

i'm in asheville and got so excited only to find out it's in durham :( Reply

Do yourself a favor and put on Motel Hell immediately! :D Reply

Zombie Reply

Wow, that's actually exciting. The only movies that matters are the first two and H:20. Reply

I have a really soft spot for part 4. I didn't love it as I was younger but enjoy it so much more now. Its definitely in the vain of the original films. Reply

Ia, 1,2,4 and h2o Reply

I like H20 (now), but the dialogue Kevin Williamson added to punch up the script makes me cringe, and the movie feels more like a Scream sequel than a Halloween movie. Reply

Pretty much. They tried to connect 4,5, & 6 to H20 but it was such a mess timeline/story wise they didn't include or bother filming the scene where I guess a student gives a presentation over her daughter and the years Michael chased her or w/e.



Edited at 2017-09-15 09:50 pm (UTC)

I loved h2o lol Reply

I'm glad. I hated what they did to her character. Reply

me too Reply

OMG I was just about to post this and so excited. I have no idea how this is gonna work but I am really excited to see her back. Honestly, she makes these films. With John Carpenter Scoring and JLC back, this could be fantastic. My only concern is the writer / director since they are odd choices but sometimes those are the best choices.



And the script must be decent for her to return. She's been offered so many and turned them down so it must be an interesting idea. And hopefully this film will wipe Halloween: Resurrections memory from my brain. Reply

Jamie/Laurie was too much of a bad ass to go out like that. I was so bummed when Halloween Returns was canned so this news is amazing. I've always loved this franchise despite its messy ass storyline.



Plus it had this bae.





Edited at 2017-09-15 10:23 pm (UTC) Halloween: Ressurection was so fucken awful even 5 & 6 was better than that shit.Jamie/Laurie was too much of a bad ass to go out like that. I was so bummed when Halloween Returns was canned so this news is amazing. I've always loved this franchise despite its messy ass storyline.Plus it had this bae.

You should read my reply to the very first comment haha you'd love my idea I feel! Reply

Parent

The Halloween with Paul Rudd deserves more hate than 3 and the one with Tyra Banks and Busta Rhymes. Reply

suddenly I'm craving yogurt Reply

only reason id ever be interested in another halloween movie. Reply

pls tell me they're retconning everything but the first one Reply

This will be a follow up to the first 2 films, ignoring the rest. Reply

that's bs, h20 was the best one after the original Reply

Parent

i'm totally okay with this! Reply

What?! Whyyyyyy? Ugh. I'll still watch but I'm still pressed. Reply

there's been so many changes. no one really knows anymore. just that it'll take place after Halloween 1978. not sure if it's after the first film (babysitter murders) or the second film (hospital massacre). Reply

I do think its odd that they are continuing the story from the first 2 Halloween films which is exactly what H20 did so I am not sure how this will be different. If they tell me that Josh Hartnett is playing her son again.... Reply

damn those yogurt shits are really working for ha! Reply

the music might be my favorite part of these movies

John Carpenter has been confirmed to come back to over see the project and score it as well! Reply

but she died in halloween resurrection? Reply

It's following the Zombie continuity, I think. Reply

Original series, just ignoring everything after the hospital events in part 2. Reply

Holy shit, has it been 20 years since H20? I feel hella hold now. Reply

woah no that cant be right. CAN IT?????



OMG Reply

I saw that in the theater. I feel super old. Reply

same. my date and i saw it on halloween. it urban legend.



fuck, we're old. Reply

i was 5 Reply

Are you serious?! I know I went to see that in the theaters, so now I'm wondering how my 8 or 9 y/o self managed to convince my mom to let me. Reply

Omg... I wasn't ready for this revelation. Reply

WHAT?! I remember seeing it at the theater. I feel old. Reply

Isthe Halloween w the witches any good Reply

It's ok. the score is one of the best things about it. Reply

If it wasn't part of the franchise, less people would probably hate on it. The Halloween series was intended to be a different story for every sequel early on, but they just kept continuing with Michael. Anyway, Season of the Witch is a nicely shot movie with some good music and practical effects. Not the most entertaining as it's rather serious and the pacing isn't the best. Reply

it's so fucking fun and campy Reply

Yes it's a lot of fun Reply

Hell yea!! Reply

h20 is the best film after the original. i watched halloween 6 a couple of years ago and was surprised at how good it was. the rest of the films suck.



but you died!!!h20 is the best film after the original. i watched halloween 6 a couple of years ago and was surprised at how good it was. the rest of the films suck.

Even the directors cut couldn't redeem that. Reply

look at that runway walk. kendall jenner who Reply

