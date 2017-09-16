Jennifer Lawrence auditioned to be Serena in Gossip Girl

I would've preferred that tbh. Blake is so wooden. Reply

So this means Blake Lively would've been an Oscar winner. I see it. Reply

Sure, just like Emma Watson would be had she taken the La La Land role. Reply

dodged a bullet there Jen Reply

Nah op 😝 Reply

lol, both shitty actors. Reply

People need to stop lying on JLaw's ability. Reply

Lmao, not true. Reply

IA because Jennifer seems miscast in just about every film she's in. Every role in which she's cast, I can always think of ten other better actresses that could fulfill the role. She was great in Winter's Bone tho. Reply

she dodged a bullet. Reply

Jennifer also auditioned for Bella in Twilight (she was obsessed with the books) and she was bummed not to get that, either. Can you imagine how different Twilight would have been with her as Bella? Ellen Page and Emily Browning also turned down the part (they were the original ones offered the role). Reply

omg WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN



Jen and Rob would have met and realized they were the same person and fall in love with each other and annoy ontd <3 Reply

Emily Browning was everyone's fancast Bella. Reply

omg OMG OMG I'm so angry and sad that this didn't happen Reply

Wait. ..... are you telling me we could've had a Bella with emotion? That's a damn shame. Reply

Blake was AWFUL and JLaw would have probably been better lol. I always pictured Serena much more energetic and fun than either actress can convey tho. Reply

Serena WAS energetic and fun in the first few episodes. Idk what happened if it was just the writers or Blake being completely over it but Serena is like a different person at the beginning of the series. Reply

damn her career would've been so different if she had the role lol.



i don't think blake is a good actress, but its weird to think about how things would've been on set if someone else was serena. like blake and penn wouldn't have dated, maybe leighton and whoever else had the role would've actually been good friends etc. Reply

Tbh I could see it. I mean Serena is supposed to be drop-dead gorgeous like beyond belief so I've always wished we actually got like some unreal supermodel bombshell to play her, but I greatly enjoyed her chill, down-to-earth characterization in the early episodes. I was actually just thinking the other day how much I liked Serena in the beginning. I could see JLaw making her much more likable throughout the entire series, as opposed to Blake, who eventually became so wooden and over it that Serena was like a different character after season 2.

When I read about Serena in the books, I pictured her looking something like Candice Swanpoel or Doutzen Kroes by the way they described her. I want a film reboot tbh. Reply



When I read about Serena in the books, I pictured her looking something like Candice Swanpoel or Doutzen Kroes by the way they described her. I want a film reboot tbh. Reply

IA.



I know it's popular to hate on plantation Blake (and I do) but as someone who never read the books I thought she was a really good Serena. She had a really nice easy going vibe so you could see why people always wanted to hang out with her. Reply

Early Serena was so good and I thought Blake played her really well too. Like the first season was good all around. It's not Blake's fault that the writing was a mess. The writing is what destroyed that character. Reply

I am one of the few people on ONTD who thinks Blake is extremely gorgeous I guess. Reply

Same. She was supposed to be out of this world beautiful so I was underwhelmed when Blake was cast lmao. Reply

man, too bad she missed out and won an oscar instead :/ Reply

Every time I hear Gossip Girl come up I just get sad that Leighton has such a bad post GG career. Reply

I wouldn't say so. She's just gone the more indie route. I loved that movie she did with Gillian Jacobs. Reply

the indie she did where she dates Hugh Laurie had a great cast. too bad the movie sucked. Reply

leighton had no charisma or charm. just because she was brunette of course ontd liked her over blake Reply

I really liked Life Partners but she hasn't made a movie since 2014. And Making History was a flop. Reply

Parent

i found Leighton pretty boring in anything that wasn't GG Reply

SUCH a good film. Reply

Mte, especially since she acted circles around most of the cast too. Reply

I have a soft spot for Like Sunday, Like Rain, which seems like an indie only a dozen people have seen. I thought she was good in that and it is strange that she hasn't been able to get more work. I mean, she has more talent that some actresses who have won awards. What she doesn't have is an aggressive team behind her and parents who were already in show business. Reply

And instead she did a different Serena, which is SOMEHOW terrible (it's a gr8 book and a gr8 director and a gr8 supporting cast...idgi but I'm still sad) Reply

Right??? That movie was sooo close to being good.. and it just really, really wasn't. Reply

I know everyone here hates her, but I can't really picture anyone but Blake as Serena, yeah she may have been wooden at times, but that's just how the character was. As the show went on, they just made Serena dumber and dumber, I guess they just didn't know what to do with her, that's why she was so insufferable at times. Reply

Yeah Serena's not very smart but she's really nice, fun, and free-spirited. After a while her character on the show just became drama drama drama. She had like no real passion or drive besides "wanting to be a better person" but like she never ever did that tbh and just got involved in scandal after scandal. Reply

agreed i read one of the books, granted after the show premiered, but she's just how i envisioned serena tbh Reply

I never seen the show, but read the entire book series. Idk, Blake at least looked how I'd imagine Serena so I'll give her and the casting department that. Reply

Yeah I can't picture anyone else either Reply

I said above that the character in the beginning was perfect and I think Blake played her perfectly but the writing made that character so hard to like and when you do that to a character, it doesn't matter who is playing them, they're going to remain hard to like. Reply

Mte. Blake WAS Serena to me. Pretty, free spirited, looks great in labels and just has this SOMETHING that draws you to her. Reply

The show itself was stupider as time went on, but they really did a number on Serena's character. I think Blake was fine for the first two years of the show when it didn't suck, especially before they started screwing her character over starting mid-S3. Reply

maybe i would have kept up with the show if j.law was serena. blake was god awful, even in the beginning. i really want to re-read the series. Reply

