Jennifer Lawrence auditioned to be Serena in Gossip Girl
Jennifer Lawrence could have starred in Gossip Girl https://t.co/17fd620P2y— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 15, 2017
“We did not realize this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena and auditioned,” Schwartz said. “This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it.”
source: 1, 2
jlaw would've been a great serena tbh
Jen and Rob would have met and realized they were the same person and fall in love with each other and annoy ontd <3
Wait. ..... are you telling me we could've had a Bella with emotion? That's a damn shame.
i don't think blake is a good actress, but its weird to think about how things would've been on set if someone else was serena. like blake and penn wouldn't have dated, maybe leighton and whoever else had the role would've actually been good friends etc.
When I read about Serena in the books, I pictured her looking something like Candice Swanpoel or Doutzen Kroes by the way they described her. I want a film reboot tbh.
I know it's popular to hate on plantation Blake (and I do) but as someone who never read the books I thought she was a really good Serena. She had a really nice easy going vibe so you could see why people always wanted to hang out with her.
Right??? That movie was sooo close to being good.. and it just really, really wasn't.