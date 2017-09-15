rih / fentybeauty

Rihanna at the CLF Diamond Ball in NYC


- The 3rd Annual Diamond Ball took place in New York City for the first time.
- The event was hosted by Dave Chappelle. Kendrick Lamar was the main performer.
- Guests included The Carters, Cardi B, Lil' Kim and many others.
- You can donate to her charity using this link.







Source: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
