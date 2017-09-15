Rihanna at the CLF Diamond Ball in NYC
Rihanna's Diamond Ball raised more than 3 million dollars last night, according to Vanity Fair. 💎 pic.twitter.com/JczrjO7fo5— Fenty Stats (@FentyStats) September 15, 2017
- The 3rd Annual Diamond Ball took place in New York City for the first time.
- The event was hosted by Dave Chappelle. Kendrick Lamar was the main performer.
- Guests included The Carters, Cardi B, Lil' Kim and many others.
- You can donate to her charity using this link.
Rihanna at her 3rd annual Diamond Ball pic.twitter.com/GhiyVFKkGV— BBGS (@bombblackgirlss) September 15, 2017
Rihanna in that all black 😍🖤 pic.twitter.com/UCWqBANlZz— moonlight ave. (@dreesoul) September 15, 2017
Rihanna in Ralph and Russo #DiamondBall 💎 pic.twitter.com/fpwEBtexp4— • (@opfavestyles) September 15, 2017
Beyoncé and Rihanna finally reunited and it's what we deserve. 😍❤️ #DiamondBall pic.twitter.com/PDAwh1WAra— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2017
Rihanna leaving the Diamond Ball after party in NYC. pic.twitter.com/L09AHgodmF— Rihanna Direct (@RihannaDirect) September 15, 2017
and good lord i am so over sheer pantyhose with opened toed heels no matter WHO it is
But something is so off with beyonce's face recently..it looks swollen? like she just got done crying or something? In the pics of her in houston, her face looked off too but she looked normal in the video of her speaking at the telethon. I'm confused.
-He was cheating on Beyonce A LOT(she's crazy if she thinks he ain't gonna do it again)
-Ring the Alarm
-Rumors about Rihanna getting around in the industry
-The VERY OBVIOUS distance now between Jay and Rihanna when you compare them back in the day to now
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJvWu96UIAE94P4.jpg:large
I personally believe the distance between Rih & jay has more to do with business differences, especially with Anti. I believe she vaguely commented on it before. v vaguely. Both of Jay's artists hate him. J. Cole & Rihanna. (and all his previous artists.)
He's a shitty husband and a business man.
Bey looks great.
You should've posted some pics of Cardi B in her Cinderella gown.
Jay was also there looking silly with his struggle facial hair.