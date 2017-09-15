Rihanna at the CLF Diamond Ball in NYC

i wish she did something different with her hair Reply

yeah, her hair and style has been off for a while now...i haven't liked a red carpet look from her since last year, smdh. Reply

ditto tbh. all the gowns don't seem tailored right



and good lord i am so over sheer pantyhose with opened toed heels no matter WHO it is Reply

yeah, rih with a center part has never worked for me, tbh Reply

is it just me or does she look different somehow? Reply

She's gained a bit of weight in the last year or so. I think she looks great. Reply

Yeah the weight gain looks good. I think the user below is right about the makeup - I think maybe that's what looks a little off to me? Idk. Reply

I'm not feeling the eye makeup tbh. It ages her. Reply

her makeup lately hasnt been very good tbh Reply

well bey being there was a nice surprise. also loved cardi's look, she cleans up nice. Reply

A Rih/Beyoncé collaboration would sleigh but it's never gonna happen and I've made peace with that. Reply

i haven't...it's what the world needs rn. Reply

She might have fucked Beyonce's husband....it ain't gonna happen. Reply

i'm holding out for their collab. i can't leave this earth without it. Reply

heir voices don't go well with each other. It would be a force and a half. Reply

She looks gorgeous. I wonder if she's still seeing that guy from the pool photos. I see this is our yearly Beyonce/Rih photo. Reply

Yup! They're still together. Reply

how do u know?? Reply

Tell him I said hi Reply

Lol, the two of them ain't foolin NO ONE! And they always have those fake ass smiles in photos together. Reply

I like this goth-y look. Rihanna normally goes for a lot of colour so this is a nice change. Reply

Rihanna looks beautiful, Cardi looks beautiful, beyonce looks beautiful! That picture ❤️ It's so weird that the narrative that they hate each other is still alive when theres been numerous 'proof' that they're cool with each other. (them blowing kisses @ each other at the grammy's still makes me die)



But something is so off with beyonce's face recently..it looks swollen? like she just got done crying or something? In the pics of her in houston, her face looked off too but she looked normal in the video of her speaking at the telethon. I'm confused. Reply

i mean i think its just post-partum Reply

All the signs of Jay cheating with Riri just add up too perfectly for it to not have happened sis...



-He was cheating on Beyonce A LOT(she's crazy if she thinks he ain't gonna do it again)



-Ring the Alarm



-Rumors about Rihanna getting around in the industry



-The VERY OBVIOUS distance now between Jay and Rihanna when you compare them back in the day to now Reply

Jay and Rihanna have never been close friends. Rihanna and Ye were always closer. Reply

...didn't some industry person said that he came up with that whole rumor to get ppl talking about rih when she first came out? idk, i just figure if something really happened between them that jay and bey wouldn't be showing up to any of her events at all, not even to ~save face. also the ~obvious distance that you say is between him and rihanna...we don't know these ppl like that or see every time they get together, js. the fact that he and his wife came thru looking relaxed and happy says that they're cool to me *shrugs* Reply

Girl whettt? I'm like 99,9% sure he was fucking Teairra Mari, not Rihanna. Reply

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJvWu96UIAE94P4.jpg:large what distance Reply

I obv hate that ugly cheater but I'm not buying rihanna sleeping with him. As someone said below that rumor was planted to cause hype/drama/get her name out there. They did the same thing when J. Cole's debut album came out. Days before a rumor of him & rihanna having a sex tape came out.



I personally believe the distance between Rih & jay has more to do with business differences, especially with Anti. I believe she vaguely commented on it before. v vaguely. Both of Jay's artists hate him. J. Cole & Rihanna. (and all his previous artists.)



He's a shitty husband and a business man. Reply

What an awesome charity Reply

I'm glad she's still having her yearly 💎 Ball and raising money for charity. Bless. Reply

Really nice of her! She looks great. Reply

Love Rih's outfit, but not that center part in her hair.



Bey looks great.



You should've posted some pics of Cardi B in her Cinderella gown.



Jay was also there looking silly with his struggle facial hair. Reply

i love this makeup & hairstyle on her Reply

Hft thickanna phase cause I'm going through the same 😭 Unless she's 🤰🏽? Reply

Right, if Rihanna can be thick so can I!!! Reply

THICKanna and BOOBYonce in the same damn place! Reply

lol 😍 Reply

Both Bey and Rih look like they have allergies in that photo. Reply

