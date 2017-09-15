Claire Foy will be the new Lisbeth Salander
'Crown's' Claire Foy will officially star in the 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' sequel https://t.co/HsD2QomZ2L pic.twitter.com/hilgmWQtHv— Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2017
-Claire Foy (Netflix's The Crown) will officially play Lisbeth Salander in the upcoming "The Girl in the Spider’s Web"
-Fede Alvarez (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead) will be directing, he also co-wrote the script with Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo) and Jay Basu
-Amy Pascal of Sony leaks fame will produce along with Elizabeth Cantillon, Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird
-The film will go on production in January and is set to be released on October 19, 2018
Source
i just keep hearing lisbeth in her super crisp english accent and it's weird lol
But blame that on Sony fucking up their franchise.
I don't care at all about this franchise but I am laughing about how Rooney Mara PIERCED HER NIPPLES and basically developed an eating disorder for the part, got an Oscar nom and then didn't get to finish off the franchise.
Sony you're a mess.
she wasn't going to make the movie without fincher anyway
and her leaked email to someone at sony was so sweet bc she really wanted to play her again lol
Edited at 2017-09-15 10:21 pm (UTC)
BTW do you guys know the 5th book just came out?
I love the first three but when I tried to read the 4th it felt so damn off and I ended up putting it down after about 1/2 way through.
It's gonna be in theaters 10 months after production begins? This has mess written all over it.
If you told me that the people who made the original movies decided to finish the saga with Noomi Rapace I'd understand it, but this? God.
I hated this book so I don't care much tbh
:(
I wish she had gotten to do the sequels with Fincher.
Bless her heart!