chirag 😍

Claire Foy will be the new Lisbeth Salander




-Claire Foy (Netflix's The Crown) will officially play Lisbeth Salander in the upcoming "The Girl in the Spider’s Web"
-Fede Alvarez (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead) will be directing, he also co-wrote the script with Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo) and Jay Basu
-Amy Pascal of Sony leaks fame will produce along with Elizabeth Cantillon, Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird
-The film will go on production in January and is set to be released on October 19, 2018

Source
Tagged: , ,