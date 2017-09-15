Claire Foy will be the new Lisbeth Salander

I hate this already. Reply

is she good in the crown? maybe it's just the characters but everything i've seen her in i've hated her, lol. idk if that's her or the character... or both. Reply

She's great in The Crown but I still don't know if she suits Lisbeth. Reply

she's great on the crown but idk how versatile she is



i just keep hearing lisbeth in her super crisp english accent and it's weird lol Reply

She's amazing in the Crown, she really carries the show. Reply

I think she's amazing on The Crown, but it's also the only thing I've ever seen her in so idk her range. Reply

No. Her biggest skill is talking with an old timey posh voice. Reply

She's terrible, she has two facial expressions, worried and sad. Reply

and she played both with perpetual bug eyes Reply

She tends to always play awful characters (for instance Wolf Hall, Upstairs Downstairs), so I think she just seems villainous because of that. Reply

They're still making these movies? Haven't there already been like 100? Reply

This will be the 5th one and Claire will be the 3rd Lisbeth.



But blame that on Sony fucking up their franchise. Reply

Tbf, three of the movies were a Swedish (iirc) adaptation. Reply

the book series is swedish the american movie is the one thats an adaptation lol Reply

I don't care at all about this franchise but I am laughing about how Rooney Mara PIERCED HER NIPPLES and basically developed an eating disorder for the part, got an Oscar nom and then didn't get to finish off the franchise.

Sony you're a mess.



Sony you're a mess. I don't care at all about this franchise but I am laughing about how Rooney Mara PIERCED HER NIPPLES and basically developed an eating disorder for the part, got an Oscar nom and then didn't get to finish off the franchise.Sony you're a mess. Reply

the pierced nips were a good investment at least Reply

lol Reply

MTE Reply

the role boosted her status in hollywood by eons, so it was a good investment (except the eating disorder, yikes)



she wasn't going to make the movie without fincher anyway Reply

damn...at least the nipple rings looked cute. Reply

True but she's gotten a lot of opportunities from that one movie and from the style overhaul she went through during it. It's a bummer there isn't another one, but in some ways it's good for her because people will remember how great she was in that first one. Reply

lol as if it wasn't her choice not to come back after Sony "waited it out" Reply

Meh, she'll be fine. She was already rich as fuck from her family and that role basically blew her career up. Reply

She was already skinny in that awful Nightmare in Elm St remake Reply

ugh ikr Reply

idk about the eating disorder cos she has always been skinny but yes



and her leaked email to someone at sony was so sweet bc she really wanted to play her again lol Reply

Even if the movie was a mild flop, it gave her the whole ~fashion goth~ brand that's played out pretty well for her. Just look at her career vs. Kate's lol Reply

I'm so devestated Reply

I feel like you're HEAVILY IMPLYING that pierces nipples is a sacrifice....



Edited at 2017-09-15 10:21 pm (UTC)

Ikr like a fucking OSCAR NOM isn't enough???? Reply

:( i'm sad remembering rooney's nice email about this movie in the sony leaks lol Reply

aww just looked it up... so sweet :( Reply

I know :( Reply

Same here - I'm really disappointed that she's not a part of it. Reply

Do you know where to find it? Reply

Rooney/Daniel & David or nothing. Reply

I read the Girl in the Spider's Web this summer - so good!



BTW do you guys know the 5th book just came out? Reply

really? the reviews seem to disagree. i'm a huge fan of the first 3 so i haven't read it because i didn't want to be disappointed/have the characters be tarnished in any way. isn't it written by someone else? Reply

Yeah it was written by a writer the family hired iirc, even though his partner objected bigtime.



I love the first three but when I tried to read the 4th it felt so damn off and I ended up putting it down after about 1/2 way through.



Reply

I read it but I can't even remember the plot now. Reply

i really don't think she can pull this off but i'm willing to admit that's largely based on stereotype. hope she kills it. Reply

What happen to Rooney? I thought she was so invested and showed a lot of interest in the sequel. Hopefully we get some sort of answer. Reply

I mean, I don't think it was on Rooney. She obviously wanted the movies to keep going, it was Sony that flopped. Reply

The film will go on production in January and is set to be released on October 19, 2018



It's gonna be in theaters 10 months after production begins? This has mess written all over it. Reply

For a big studio movie that's not unusual. Reply

Isn't it usually a whole year at least? Reply

Parent

They don't need to do much by way of special effects in post so that timeline is about right. Reply

lmao... god. so they will jump to the latest book when they didnt even cover the other 2?? What a fucking mess.



If you told me that the people who made the original movies decided to finish the saga with Noomi Rapace I'd understand it, but this? God. Reply

Can't Rooney use her family's football money to make Girl who played with fire on her own.



I hated this book so I don't care much tbh Reply

I would be so pissed right now if I was her, lol. But then again this new movie sounds lame, so maybe she got over it. Reply

WELP Reply

Awwww :/



I wish she had gotten to do the sequels with Fincher. Reply

Came into this post for this email lol sucks for her Reply

This feels like a sixth grader wrote this.

Bless her heart! Reply

aw pobrecita Reply

I always feel so bad when reading this, cause she sincerely did love the role it sounds like. Reply

lmao poor ha Reply

She sounds so sweet. Aww. Reply

aww Reply

i just realized the sent from my sony xperia 22 which makes this even better Reply

aww Reply

idk how I read this as Claire Foy is a Lesbian Reply

