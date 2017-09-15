Celebs Respond to Parsons Green Attack in London

This is horrifying. My thoughts go out to everyone in London affected by this. Reply

"praying for"

"thinking of you"



getting old, say something that fucking matters



"my heart goes out to""praying for""thinking of you"getting old, say something that fucking matters Reply

What would you suggest? Just curious. Reply

What else is there to say? Reply

THERE IS NO GOD Reply

I'm also curious what do you want celebrities to say when nothing they can say actually really matters in these cases Reply

They probably ran out of things to say the first fifty times something like this happened in Europe. Reply

why don't you say it then? Reply

How about Good Luck. Those eloquent words worked for our president :( Reply

Because it's so much easier to say "thoughts and prayers!!!" than actually engage in the critical and often times uncomfortable discussions about why terrorism has seen a 120% increase since 2001. Reply

You clearly have never endured tragedy of any kind in your life because if you had you would be able to understand how sometimes just hearing those words with sympathy in an unrelenting hellscape that you feel you are enduring alone, can make 1 second of your day more palatable. Reply

this seriously does have to stop Reply

I was supposed to fly into London today... Reply

and millions of people live there and are going about their lives unaffected, if you had flown in you would have been fine Reply

as far as I know no one is seriously injured and it was a pretty botched job luckily Reply

I went to London this summer and it was freaking amazing minus the weather, LEAVE LONDON ALONE Reply

I was there last summer (my fourth time in the UK) and I loved it as much as when I first travelled there. And irony of ironies, I did a two-week theater trip there in 2005 and had just left London for Warwick the day before the 2005 bombings. Reply

It's my happy place. I remember being 15 and working with a therapist who was helping me with anxiety/depression and she told me to envision somewhere where I've felt joy and peace and it was Trafalgar Square, which is funny because it's an incredibly busy area but there's something about those fountains, the lions, the monument, the stairs to the The National Gallery that makes me feel centered as chaos ensues around me. Reply

Yeah this summer was a wash out :( glad you loved it tho Reply

Ugh, SW London is my heart... stay safe <3 Reply

no one's dead is one of the most positive statements i could say about this happening. hopefully it stays that way. Reply

seems like it was 'just' people with burns and cuts and scrapes from being trampled trying to get out of the station, no one has life threatening injuries Reply

Yeah :( Reply

I'm flying to London on Tuesday and i'm pretty rattled by this, that's how many tube attacks now? Reply

idk but there are a lot of acid attacks! Reply

yeah that's the other concern. But aren't the majority of them targeted?



this is the first one in ten years and no one is seriously injured or dead. don't worry about it, enjoy Reply

before this, wasn't the last one in 2005? Reply

sis, don't sweat it!

there way, way more days without terrorist attacks than with them.

focus on that &enjoy your trip!! Reply

I've lived in/around London for 6 years and no one I know has ever even been close to being caught up in anything like this, there's really no point in worrying. Reply

Don't be rattled! I think the extensive media coverage makes stuff like this seem a lot more frequent and common than it is. Have a good trip!! Reply

Are you from the US? We have a much higher chance of getting hit by a bullet here than being involved in a terror attack there. Reply

Don't be afraid, I've lived here my whole life and have never had anything bad ever happen to me or anyone I know. The likelyhood of anything happening is almost 0 tbh, you're much more likely to be hit by a car or some food poisoning or something, but tbh that won't happen either

enjoy your stay though and relax <3



enjoy your stay though and relax <3 Reply

bb don't you worry about any of it you will be perfectly safe. London is currently covered in armed plod and theres military on the ground now as of tonight so you couldn't be more safe.

London is a huge exciting city with SO much to do and is honestly a very safe place to be.



London is a huge exciting city with SO much to do and is honestly a very safe place to be. Reply

[insert usual platitudes here] Reply

So glad no deaths. Hoping soon recovery to the victims and authorities catch this motherfucker Reply

Glad to hear no one was seriously injured. I was supposed to be in London now but canceled my trip last week because I had ridiculous anxiety about a terror attack happening. Reply

thabk god for strong Lidl bags (and inept terrorist i guess) Reply

Link





I have been reading some top brit banter on twitter about LIDL.



I used to live in Parsons Green. I ma very surprised they didn't evacuate the train and station at the sight of a Lidl bag. — Grumpy Mugwump (@MonkeyGrump) 15 de setembro de 2017





What kind of Special Ops LIDL bag **survives a bomb**? I once had one break cos I wasn't arsed carrying 12 bottles of £4 Shiraz over 2 trips pic.twitter.com/BKIh1pJ7ye — Shocko (@shockproofbeats) 15 de setembro de 2017





mte.I have been reading some top brit banter on twitter about LIDL.

omfg Reply

lol Reply

Piers Morgan. What a genius. Reply

it's sad what's happened to london Reply

What does that even mean? Reply

