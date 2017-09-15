Celebs Respond to Parsons Green Attack in London
22 people now being treated in hospital after explosion on Tube train at Parsons Green station - NHS sayshttps://t.co/wyDCdOaLDL— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 15, 2017
- an explosion occurred this morning during rush hour in London's Parsons Green tube station
- police are saying that they are considering it terrorism, and a manhunt is underway
- bbc reports 22 people as having been hospitalised
My heart goes out to #London and my thoughts are with the injured.— Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) September 15, 2017
Firstly and foremost: we hope that nobody's seriously injured in #ParsonsGreen today. We're thinking of you as always London. X— Libertines (@libertines) September 15, 2017
Hmmm.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2017
Who takes a big bucket with wires like that onto the tube?
This Parsons Green incident was not an 'accident'. pic.twitter.com/P5wsReg3oi
Oh wow just heard the news from over here in Dubai .. Devastating .. not again .. stay safe everyone in London xxx love u all x.— michelle heaton (@wonderwomanshel) September 15, 2017
Dear #London, hang in there. I luv u..Stiff upper lip for ur pain & stiff middle finger 4 those responsible. #londonexplosion #londontube 🙏— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) September 15, 2017
Parsons Green 5 mins from our house. Really really scared living in London right now. God bless all those who were there 💔— Imogen Thomas (@Imogen_Thomas) September 15, 2017
So sad to hear another suspected terror attack in London. This has to stop— Katy Rickitt (@KatyRickittITV) September 15, 2017
The @metpoliceuk have confirmed that the explosion on a train at Parsons Green Station is being treated as terrorism https://t.co/4jRHedcBXt pic.twitter.com/Vbt5uCFpih— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 15, 2017
"praying for"
"thinking of you"
getting old, say something that fucking matters
there way, way more days without terrorist attacks than with them.
focus on that &enjoy your trip!!
enjoy your stay though and relax <3
London is a huge exciting city with SO much to do and is honestly a very safe place to be.
I have been reading some top brit banter on twitter about LIDL.
