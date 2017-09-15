joy&#39;s joy

The View ends the week with James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal





James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal appear on The View to promote The Deuce. Joy asks how Maggie explains Trump to her children and that he is a bully. Sunny asks about James' social media break and how Trump won because of social media. They talk about the reality of porn and sex work. Maggie explains how she got information in regards to being a sex worker during the 1970s.

The 🔥 topics discussed on the show today were:

- They discuss wedding cash bars. It's tacky. They should just leave the bar open. Sunny argues for a dry wedding instead of having a cash bar.
- A study says that men prefer less intelligent women. They have no interest or fear dating smart women. Whoopi says none of them would be married.
- They talk about Hillary Clinton's interview on NPR about how sexism was a factor in the loss. How women voted in the same interest as their husbands.
- Donald Trump is still blaming "both sides" for Charlottesville and this is on the eve of signing a bill that would call out white supremacists. Joy mentions that Ann Coulter is even leaving Trumpet. They talk about the false equivalency between Antifa vs. KKK.













