The View ends the week with James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal

the deuce looks SO bad tbh

[trump voice] wrong





i'm enjoying it!

lol well that's nice!

I've heard it's good, but I just can't watch anything with James Franco.

I actually really liked it

how bad can it be with the beautiful Maggie G playing a sex worker?

I feel like a cash bar is better than a dry wedding, at least people have an option.

right. let them choose! ive been to dry wedding receptions...and they arent as fun.

ikr

i'm not even a big drinker but i can't imagine having to endure a dry wedding reception... Reply

LoL, for real, and I don't even drink. We have a family friend whose daughter married the biggest possible tool ever and he has refused to talk to her parents since the wedding because he was bent out of shape that they paid for an open bar for the reception. Her parents paid for the entire GD wedding, reception, engagement parties, etc. and he won't even talk to them. It has been TWO MONTHS since the wedding! And for the record, he nor anyone in his family/friend circle has alcohol issues, he's just an ass who wants things his way or the highway. Pay for your own fucking wedding then, bruh!

He was mad that someone else paid for a full bar?? And speaking from experience, acting like an ungrateful jerk at your wedding that the other family paid for will make all of your extended in-law family think you ain't shit.

wtffffffff

i went to a byob wedding and that worked out pretty well. i wouldn't attend a dry wedding tbh.

Yeah, I'll pass on both. My ass is not spending money on a dress, accessories, hair, makeup, nails and a gift to have to pay for more at your damn wedding. Nope!

If those are the two options, please let me pay for drinks!

My BFF got super uptight about alcohol a few years ago and had a dry wedding. All of us in the wedding party got caught by the wedding planners sneaking in alcohol and we got reprimanded as if we were at prom and under surveillance the rest of the wedding. At one point the bride was asking me why no one was dancing to which I just replied "everyone is white and sober".

my uncle gave everyone 2 drink tickets at my cousin's wedding and after that it was cash. pretty nice compromise, imo.



Edited at 2017-09-15 07:50 pm (UTC)

Politics party post!

I've missed these so much. *sniff sniff*

i feel like cash bars were common in the early 2000s. now open bar is the new norm.

Can Jedediah be absent more often? Not that I find Paula more agreeable. Jed is just reaching Candance Cameron levels of awful and it gets difficult for me to not want to throw my laptop in a dumpster fire when she speaks.

Paula seems less aggressive with her stupidity lol. She's still delusional though.

I feel like it's so obvious they either approached Jed after Candace left or she took upon herself to be the annoying right winger that just spouts stuff off and has an argument for everything

Edited at 2017-09-15 06:05 pm (UTC) Whoopi giving Sarah a thumbs up was so cute.

i actually approve of this seating arrangement now on the table.

aw so cute

A study says that men prefer less intelligent women. They have no interest or fear dating smart women. Whoopi says none of them would be married.



can we fucking stop with these dumbass studies of 10 people? fucking hell. not even worth discussion. Reply

I'm not coming to your wedding if it's dry tbh. I went to one once on New Year's Eve and it was awful. If you don't have the cash for open (which I think should be the norm but I know it's pricey) then at least have a cash bar available.

Damn, on NYE of all nights too lol, I'm sure some people had better things they could have been doing.

Same. And a dry wedding on NYE?!? FUCK NO!

Omg, a dry NYE wedding should be criminal.

lol, did we go to the same wedding? My cousin had her wedding on New Year's Eve and it was a dry wedding.

To make matters worse, she had a coffee bar instead. Reply

I totally agree.

mte

MTE, some of us are broke af!

ia i wouldn't bother having a wedding w/o an open bar lol. my parents have done them before just for their like annual summer party so it's basically a Must now. that being said, if i get married, i'm not spending more than $1000 on a dress (preferably less) and probably just having it in someone's yard (my Ideal is just eloping tbh)

I think you should just not have alcohol.

One of my best friend's parents spent $16k on her open bar. 180 drunks but it was so much fun.

The only wedding I've been to without an open bar was one cousin's who had a morning wedding and a lunch reception. They were already living together and had a daughter and wanted to save money. And even still they bought a bottle of red and a bottle of white for every table with a few extras to spare.

this lol and I don't even drink but when I go to weddings where people have to pay for their booze I'm like oh 😬

Extra 10k? Y'all asses can drink at home. That was the cost of my entire wedding, including an open bar

the bar better be open at my cousin's wedding this weekend. that side of my family is messed up and i'm gonna need liquor to get through

cash bars are so fucking tacky- i would judge anyone who had one harshly



you don't even need to have top shelf, beer & wine would do





My cousin got married in Wisconsin to this sweet Wisconsin girl 10 years ago. The bride's family and most of her guests weren't into drinking so they had a cash bar set up outside the ballroom (which our side of the family - the groom's - utilized to our heart's content.



But my favorite part was everyone was sitting down at their respective tables and getting ready to hear the toasts. The waiters came round and asked us if we would like apple juice or milk for the toasts. They were not serving champagne.



My entire family almost died and then we promptly went back to the cash bar Reply

The waiters came round and asked us if we would like apple juice or milk for the toasts.



Yeah I'm pretty sure we did that when they offered us those choices.



I went to another wedding that was dry af and it was at the reception hall of the church and they only had the hall for like 2 hours. So all of the songs were cut down to a verse and a chorus (so the first dance, the father/daughter dance, and the groom/mom dance were all short af). It was weird as hell. Reply

Right omg noooooo Reply

Omg this comment is KILLING me. Apple juice or milk!? They couldn't even spring for sparkling cider? Reply

milk for a toast?? wtf lol Reply

oh my god, lmao Reply

MILK?



disgusting. sparkling grape juice would've worked. Reply

Milk or apple juice? I'd choose to stay dehydrated. Reply

Was the bride and her family white? Reply

"apple juice or milk" that's kinda adorable tbh. although i don't get people who drink plain milk. tastes disgusting tbh Reply

This is one of the most messed up things I've ever heard. Milk????? Reply

There was an episode of Four Weddings where one of the couples were still like 19 and super Christian and for their toasts they gave everyone champagne glasses of milk with cookies. All the other girls were like WTF ITS CUTE...I GUESS Reply

Lmao milk? Was this a McPoyle wedding? Reply

notypls lol Reply

I'm dyingggg @ the idea of a milk toast lmao Reply

it's bad luck to toast w/o liquor (or an empty glass) ... maybe my family just likes to drink actually Reply

milk for the toast is the most wisconsin thing i have ever heard. Reply

milk? did you go to the mcpoyles wedding? Reply

I'm dying at the potluck wedding. Like, damn, why even bother? Reply

I went to one and it was really lovely! It was a small outdoor afternoon wedding and the family really got into making dishes. The couple provided drinks (we walked away with two bottles of leftover wine), salads, some kind of pasta and then the wedding cake. Reply

my cousin had endless bottles of wine at the tables, but hard liquor was at the cash bar. i think that's a fair trade off. they already knew that the majority would drink the wine and that the cousins would already come with handles from costco. Reply

We did a limited bar, which I think is becoming more popular now. We had unlimited wine, beer & champagne, and then we did two signature drinks with hard alcohol (I think one was vodka based and one was rum based). Reply

I'm okay with a dry wedding if most of the attendants don't drink, but if a couple decides to go all out for a wedding I'd personally be pissed if they did a cash bar instead of an open bar. Reply

