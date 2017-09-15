ONTD Roundup

i'm just gonna ask again,



if i'm going to watch real housewives of oc, what season should i start on?

i remember i watched the first three seasons years and years ago. there are sooo many seasons now, i don't feel like watching all of them lmao



also, which of the other housewives franchises are worth watching? i've caught up on ny, atlanta and bh (and vpr) and i'm over nj.

Reply

Thread

Link

where are you watching them? (i'm rly hoping not hulu since it's not avail here lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i usually just use watchseries tbh. or i torrent them if they're online Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like Potomac tbh, they're very bougie and ott which I guess can be said about all the franchises lol but I like them the most. Granted I haven't watched season 2 yet so oop @ me but I plan on it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I started OC a few months ago, but I've been rewatching it in reverse order. It's been a trip lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've just started watching OC, but most people say it gets really good starting at Season 4. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

New York or Atlanta.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NJ for the insanity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

def season 4. the first three seasons is just family bullshit



and i also love new york & beverly hills. potomac is fun sometimes too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NYC is the best imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This Roundup is right on time. Work is so boring today. Reply

Thread

Link

Same here. I've already read through reddit and buzzfeed and I keep coming back here hoping for new posts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? i'm falling asleep at work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dang haven't rly been here all week :o Reply

Thread

Link

first week of school felt sooooooooo long.



i've started the bachelor australia. i blame ontd Reply

Thread

Link

Are you streaming? (Please say, yes. I'm old and don't understand torrents even though they have been around for years.)

Why am I even asking!? I have my first exam on monday. I am already stoned and not cleaning my apartment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! i'm using mywatchseries (or i think it's ewatchseries now or something). watch with me! someone talked about it in roundup and now i'm obsessed. i've never seen the bachelor usa (only bachelorette) but OMG SO EMBARRASSING.



"stop kissing our boyfriend!" ah. it's awful. i love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have three bug bites on the same leg and this is hell. Reply

Thread

Link

Well my thing with the cute coworker was short lived. The best thing to come out of it though is that he's not allowed to come over to my department and that his manager reviewed the security tapes and found suspicious evidence of us running around from the day we were hooking up all over work. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Reply

Thread

Link

Wait! Explain. I missed the other post 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao coworker (completely different department that I have 0 interaction with) and I were hooking up in and out of work for a bit. It was kinda obvious since I was always going over to talk to him because (like I said) I never interacted with him or his department before. His manager took notice and I guess reviewed security cameras and saw us running around. Boy got in trouble and was told he shouldn't be going over to my department.



Flame between boy and I fizzled out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please explain as I haven't been looking in the posts as much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the ivy league circlejerk in the ariel winter post was so annoying lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

i have so many posts to catch up on. i haven't even started on the last 15hr or so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah that shit was corny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got into Harvard and Stanford but rejected them both for UF so I could find me some hot Gainesville cops. What could go wrong? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stanford? pfsh. stanford's not an ivy!



but good luck w/ your cop search! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

right??? Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was - I got into a couple of Ivies but went to NYU, but people get so fucking wrapped up in that like it's preposterous that someone reject an Ivy league school. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was more side eyeing the fact that everyone was implying she was lying about it.



Edited at 2017-09-15 05:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ivy league is just an athletic conference, lol it literally means nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ordered lamb kebab for lunch and they put feta on it, which wasn't in the description on the menu.



I'm allergic to milk.



:( Reply

Thread

Link

I'll take it!



But that does suck. I'm picky about sandwiches and I get so mad when they put shit on them that I don't want. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that, especially if it's an allergen, it should always be listed in the description. I got a side salad once and it came with egg on it which wasn't mentioned, even if I still ate eggs I hate them hard boiled. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'd take it back if it's not too far tbh. That stinks :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I manage to cut myself making breakfast like, once a week, I shouldn't be allowed near knives when half asleep. And it's in an awkward spot so a bandaid was not cutting it so I had to wrap it lol Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, I think the cold weather is fucking with the ankle I sprained in December. It's been fine for months but then it got colder, and my ankle started hurting. Thought maybe it was because I was thinking about it but then the weather got warm again and now my ankle's fine.



Guessing this is going to be a problem from now on.



Edited at 2017-09-15 03:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yup

Sucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started watching Victoria the other day. I think I'm on episode four. I'm not feeling Victoria/Albert yet. It just makes me want to rewatch the movie because Rupert Friends Albert.... and Emily Blunt 😍😢 are superior. Reply

Thread

Link

It took me right to the end of the season to care about Albert. Part of the problem was that Lord M was so perfect and part of the problem was that Albert can be kind of a jerk (which is historically accurate.) They do get better though! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right. I shouldn't be shipping Victoria with Lord M. But he's perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. though, honestly, i still find it difficult to care about albert. all i can think about is how women in his position wouldn't get nearly as much latitude as he does. his wife is the queen, but she needs to bend to his ego regularly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm going to cancel my Netflix subscription. I originally got it to enjoy my favorite shows on one platform, but their focus on their own shows has turned me completely off. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm with you. I rarely watch anything on Netflix anymore - their shows don't interest me and all the shows I used to watch on Netflix are gone. I want to switch to Hulu but I think you still get ads there? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually just upgraded my Hulu account from one with ads to commercial free. It's a bit more expensive at $11.99 per month vs. $7.99 per month, but I won't be paying for Netflix anymore, so it works out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the shit they recommend/their selection is otherwise garbage, too. But Prime is like 1000% more difficult to navigate. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Trek is the only thing that keeps me there honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah now that 30 Rock is leaving, I think I'm gonna hold out for S2 of Stranger Things, binge it in a weekend and then cancel Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's gotten so horrible. i'm definitely on the fence of cancelling. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I want to cancel my Netflix subscription for pretty much the same reasons and I think Hulu is better and has the same shows I wanted to watch on Netflix, but it's the only place that has Friends and I watch it every night when I'm falling asleep :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, I am watching Netflix less and less these days for that reason and have been considering canceling in recent weeks. I'm also an Amazon Prime member, so I probably can find most of the same movies and shows there anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i canceled, because my poor ass can just stream for free instead lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to make general tso cauliflower but have no hoisin sauce and don't want to go to the store later, I'll have to find a recipe for sweet and sour or something else that I have the ingredients for. Reply

Thread

Link

that sounds delicious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus Christ men ain't shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's a yt and he's a cop. That's proof enough, imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

u rly just gotta assume that cops are bad people at this point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh I agree Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know I do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, they all just seem like high school bullies who wanted to continue their shit into adulthood. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking this. It's surprising to find a liberal cop that isn't racist/a shithead and hasn't fallen for the "blue/ police brotherhood" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia dude isn't even hot? the standard white boys have to meet is too low

this must not have gone super far before he was found out because I didn't even hear about him till now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OH NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. Lmao wow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn I wonder if he'll get fired or even get "administrative leave" or if they'll just ignore it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

racist yt cop in florida? WHAT!?



(lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Now if anything bad comes out about the actual hot co-worker of his, I'll cry.



This guy: (Pic is huge)



https://scontent.fagc1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/21743242_10154676740197015_8836429540155501273_n.jpg?oh=1903f1025f2ade16f7c566dde4ac58c7&oe=5A40F615 Of course he is.Now if anything bad comes out about the actual hot co-worker of his, I'll cry.This guy: (Pic is huge) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

gpd is also known to over police majority black communities in east gainesville, resulting in disproportionately high arrests of black residents for minor offenses, so yeah this whole hot cops meme shouldn't have even gained traction to begin with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao ngl I took one look at his face and called racist. He looks like country trash tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew one or all of those fuckers probably weren't shit. I don't like cops, and don't tell me about your cop husband, brother, aunt or dad. I don't care. My FIL is an ex cop, don't gaf.



However, I have a thin blue line sticker on my car because I'm pretty sure it's a deterrent to getting pulled over. *shrugs* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Any white guy can grow a beard and be considered hot huh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking FL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why did that pic go viral. Idgi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A beard makes people blind to bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An MRA was on the news yesterday (so glad they're getting mainstream attention) complaining that calling these men hot was a double standard. Because women are upright moaners and men are easy going and can take a joke.



Those posts make me sick. I'm glad this waste of space showed himself up so publicly. He should lose his job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his jaw is like 60% of his face, what person thought he was hot omg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link