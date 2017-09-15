ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, September 14, 2017:
- Selena Gomez reveals she received a kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raisa this summer
- Stranger Things cast is about to renegotiate deals
- Sam Smith's mother knew he was gay before he came out to her
- Growing Up 'Modern': Ariel Winter on Family Turmoil, Online Shaming and a New Life in College
- Jude Law tries to be subtle, fails, alarms theatre staff
- Fergie and Josh Duhamel Split After Eight Years of Marriage
- Busy Philipps upset over being mistaken for Sarah Huckabee Sanders
if i'm going to watch real housewives of oc, what season should i start on?
i remember i watched the first three seasons years and years ago. there are sooo many seasons now, i don't feel like watching all of them lmao
also, which of the other housewives franchises are worth watching? i've caught up on ny, atlanta and bh (and vpr) and i'm over nj.
and i also love new york & beverly hills. potomac is fun sometimes too
i've started the bachelor australia. i blame ontd
Why am I even asking!? I have my first exam on monday. I am already stoned and not cleaning my apartment.
"stop kissing our boyfriend!" ah. it's awful. i love it
Flame between boy and I fizzled out.
but good luck w/ your cop search! <3
I'm allergic to milk.
:(
But that does suck. I'm picky about sandwiches and I get so mad when they put shit on them that I don't want.
Guessing this is going to be a problem from now on.
Sucks
and dude wasn't even hot but that's besides the point
(lol)
Now if anything bad comes out about the actual hot co-worker of his, I'll cry.
This guy: (Pic is huge)
However, I have a thin blue line sticker on my car because I'm pretty sure it's a deterrent to getting pulled over. *shrugs*
Those posts make me sick. I'm glad this waste of space showed himself up so publicly. He should lose his job.
