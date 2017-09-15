she's just cutting to the feeling, stewie_e. let her live. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this was the song of last summer. Dua Lipa and the new Taylor Swift have happened since then. Reply

Thread

Link

queen of Fiats Reply

Thread

Link

I'm only here for the op. I bet u can sing better, bb 😘 Reply

Thread

Link





[ Haiti I can see your Halo ]



stewie_e bitch, you sound like a budget Luther Vandross. stewie_e bitch, you sound like a budget Luther Vandross. Well some people say when I sing I remind them of Beyoncé. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOOO but hey! A budget vandross is still better than an original crj, SO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she deserves better than this lol Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed!! First they put out a truncated video and now they release a full length but with these talking bits in the middle? Just give her a proper goddamn video! >Þ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao so much product placement Reply

Thread

Link

She's collecting the budget for her next lead single campaign, queen of business. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what kind of career workshop downtown at the rec center in the 90's businesstress! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is a sad video. At least she's a nice pop star. Reply

Thread

Link

blame Gia Coppola

Reply

Thread

Link

The vid isn't great but I do love the song. Made me a stan, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

oh go on miss coppola i was like wtf is this video until it turned b&w and then i was like oh cute Reply

Thread

Link





why won't ha team let her be great? why won't ha team let her be great? Reply

Thread

Link

this song deserves more. emotion and emotion side b deserved more



i love listening to this song at the gym. i work out harder tbh Reply

Thread

Link

The biggest disgrace of this whole thing is how the song is not even featured on the soundtrack. Can't even get that well deserved Oscar smh. Reply

Thread

Link

christina is gorgeous when she tones the makeup down. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





http://www.indiewire.com/2017/08/carly-rae-jepsen-cut-to-the-feeling-oscar-leap-1201868751/ Even if they put it on the soundtrack, it wouldn't be eligible because it wasn't written specifically for the movie. She wrote it for her album but then cut it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Now just get yourself a restraining order against Ass-Crax Landis! Reply

Thread

Link