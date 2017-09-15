i don't love the song as much as slow hands and i wish it were on the loose, but i do like the song. it's enough.



i'm just v happy for niall. he's def exceeding my expectations and is super well-received by the general public. slow hands and this town have been the longest-lasting singles of any ex-1d memeber on the hot 100, which is surprising to me! Reply

Thread

Link

ikr



as a niall stan i'm v happy for him! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's great. The bad part is that if a non 1D fan goes to one of his show will have to face a room full of teenagers screaming the songs at Niall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte on this whole comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia w this comment!

i used to be a niall hater but this town and slow hands made me see the light Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

slow hands maybe cuz it's still on the top 20, but both pt and idwlf lasted longer than this town Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And pt made it to #1. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This town I think lasted longer han PT. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia! I don't like This Town but everything else I listened to so far are really good, I'm happy for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Niall has always been my favourite member, he seems like a nice guy, and very humble, and didn't take fame to his head, like he's still very close with a lot of people in the UK, I used to be a huge fan of JLS, The Saturdays, and McFly (i still love them hahaha), and I love how close he still is with them, I don't know, it seems nice, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Niall Horan Releases A New Single and It Isn't On The Loose...



Reply

Thread

Link

lmao...sis ik you feel me on this tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh. not giving the TENS of us what we want.



hope this single flops even at .69 cents. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ed Sheeran! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gorden Ramsey looks different here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no more blonde! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP those tags are mean let Niall live! Reply

Thread

Link

no! not until i get the studio version of on the loose, goddammit! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm out right now, what does it sound like? Is it another Shawn Mendes b side? Ed Sheeran lite? Charlie pluth throwaway? I'm probably forgetting another white guy who makes the same music Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

October 20. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like the song well enough but I feel like the f word seems out of place or something. I know that's probably an unpopular opinion 'cause most fans seem to flip out (in a good way) when the guys cuss. But anywho when I read his tweet I thought it said On The Loose and so I was confused for a second when listening lol Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like they just threw it in so they could have an explicit and clean version... so stans can easily buy multiple copies lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oooh good thinking, that's probably it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i kinda agree with you...am usually all for f bombs but it does feel out of place on a song like this. like it feels a bit tryhard Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's ok. I kinda like it, but idk if I would listen on repeat. Reply

Thread

Link

It's okay Reply

Thread

Link

not bad. he sounds like a crying white boy but I like him so I'll forgive him. Reply

Thread

Link

lol at this apt description... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's no slow hands, but i like it well enough.



the real question is, how much are his VIP meet and greet packages going for during his new 2018 tour? a sis needs answers Reply

Thread

Link

right? harry's VIP doesn't even have a soundcheck, meet and greet, or pictures. meanwhile, niall is coming thru with this entire fan experience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously, niall is blessing us with the experience we deserve! i'm also so happy for his success. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't blame Harry tbh. Who would wanna ever meet Harries... they're mostly terrible Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like it. I like him a lot, he seems very genuine and normal. The kind of guy that you want to be friends with. His image is very different from the others who seem to love the glamour of being famous. Reply

Thread

Link

flop. slow hands >>>> Reply

Thread

Link

i love this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I made that gif!





...that's all I got. Reply

Thread

Link

oh shit, your impacT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is he/where's it from?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't really like the chorus. The production's crap on it. This is more of a B side song. Reply

Thread

Link

the production is very 2006 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia the verses are all right but it needs a good chorus to make it interesting. too bad chorus is kinda boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl sounds like budget Ed Sheeran Reply

Thread

Link

So I wasn't a 1D fan but he's the only one whose music I like so far out of all the solo attempts. I hate Zayn's voice and the other one's music is bad. Reply

Thread

Link

"the other one's music is bad."



lol i like that tho you didn't specify who you were talking about, it can easily apply to liam, harry or louis...bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know she meant Harry lmfao the others aren't relevant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

slow hands is better but this is okay Reply

Thread

Link

i don't understand what's going on in this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link