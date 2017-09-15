Niall Horan Releases A New Single and It Isn't On The Loose...
...I guess. His album "Flicker" finally comes out next month.
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cfL9nTNugM
welp...are you feeling this ontd? the chorus sounds just like another generic song that i can't place and it's really bugging me.
i'm just v happy for niall. he's def exceeding my expectations and is super well-received by the general public. slow hands and this town have been the longest-lasting singles of any ex-1d memeber on the hot 100, which is surprising to me!
as a niall stan i'm v happy for him!
i used to be a niall hater but this town and slow hands made me see the light
And pt made it to #1.
hope this single flops even at .69 cents.
the real question is, how much are his VIP meet and greet packages going for during his new 2018 tour? a sis needs answers
...that's all I got.
lol i like that tho you didn't specify who you were talking about, it can easily apply to liam, harry or louis...bless.