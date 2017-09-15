hagrid

Niall Horan Releases A New Single and It Isn't On The Loose...



...I guess. His album "Flicker" finally comes out next month.

source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cfL9nTNugM

welp...are you feeling this ontd? the chorus sounds just like another generic song that i can't place and it's really bugging me.

why
  • Current Music: sza - quicksand
Tagged: , ,