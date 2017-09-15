Beyoncé goes to see Dear Evan Hansen
I really think a part of me believes that if I warm up to @Beyonce enough times before @DearEvanHansen, I will conjure her. #PleaseCome— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 2, 2017
It happened. pic.twitter.com/yBVnlY2uiL— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) September 15, 2017
- At the beginning of August, Ben Platt (Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen) tweeted that he would love to see Beyoncé at the show.
- Dreams apparently do come true!
The Aftermath... #Beyonce #DearEvanHansen #🐝 pic.twitter.com/8ARtQTcPoz— Kristolyn Lloyd (@KristolynLloyd) September 15, 2017
Dear Evan Hansen cast meeting beyonce ? exactly what they deserve pic.twitter.com/uTt9cHWhAg— galen | 9 (@bwaygalen) September 15, 2017
Have you seen Dear Evan Hansen, ONTD?
I feel like they already get way more than they deserve
in every way
I've seen it and its amazing. My friend just text me last night to show me the pic of Ben and Beyonce. She's met Ben a few times and she said he's super sweet.
the most talented of the nepotism children
his brother on the other hand.....
But real talk I would probably just drop dead if I met Beyonce...like I've seen her in concert but to actually meet her....DEATH
Am I supposed to root for Evan? I kinda thought he was a monster tbh.
I also would lose my shit if I met her tho.