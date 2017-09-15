Beyoncé goes to see Dear Evan Hansen

do they tho

I feel like they already get way more than they deserve

in every way Reply

It's soooooo overrated. Reply

Th is is super cute, their reactions were so pure. Reply

I've seen it and its amazing. My friend just text me last night to show me the pic of Ben and Beyonce. She's met Ben a few times and she said he's super sweet. Reply

Laura Dreyfuss now annoys me. I think it's because she's like Urban Outfitters personified. Reply

aw ben platt



the most talented of the nepotism children Reply

He sure has a face that only nepotism could give the career he's had. Reply

nnnn i know ur being snarky but he's genuinely really talented and would've made it on broadway even without his powerful dad



his brother on the other hand..... Reply

tbf, broadway doesn't ask for much in looks Reply

LOL @ that reaction vid.



But real talk I would probably just drop dead if I met Beyonce...like I've seen her in concert but to actually meet her....DEATH Reply

I would either fall to the ground or just freeze and not be able to say/do anything but stare. Reply

I watched DEH a couple weeks ago. I mean I liked it and everyone was great in it, but like...what the fuck?

Am I supposed to root for Evan? I kinda thought he was a monster tbh.



Edited at 2017-09-15 03:44 pm (UTC) Reply

yes i've seen it, it's trash.



Edited at 2017-09-15 03:50 pm (UTC) Reply

He's tweeted about her quite a bit over the years (people posted screencaps), and asked her to come in an interview too. Glad he finally got his wish of meeting the queen, he seems sweet. Reply

he was my fav in pitch perfect and i think he's really talented (and seems sweet/qt on twitter) Reply

he was the best part of PP and ia, he seems like a sweetie Reply

i can't believe there's been no post about her at rih's diamond ball, or any post about the event at all. ontd has officially fallen off. Reply

Make one then, jeez. It takes a village... Reply

nah...i just made a post, and that fills my seasonal quota lol. Reply

I kind of agree, but fuck. I met Paige from Trading Spaces forever ago and totally sucked her proverbial dick. Reply

There also wasn't a post about her in Houston. I would've posted it, but this place doesn't even deserve Bey posts, tbh. Reply

Parent

With the way mods talk to posters, why bother? Reply

right? the news here has been 2000 and late Reply

nobody cares about this event hence no posts. Reply

This is adorable. Please leave yr jaded, irritational, and down right mean comments at the door. Reply

I like Bey but I people treat her like an actual deity and I'm just like...OK. Reply

you don't think you have an idol you'd feel just as crazy about? Reply

Oh I do, everyone does, but I just think the type of hype surrounding Bey specifically is extremely OTT and more of a trend than anything and it's annoying. I like her, she's just...still a human, lol. Reply

IA Reply

I agree.



I also would lose my shit if I met her tho. Reply

I don't think I'd freak out upon meeting her but I'd probably lose a bit of my cool bc she's such a icon. I think a LOT of people act like they're huge fans just bc it's sorta expected of them? Like when Anna Kendrick said she didn't look straight at Beyoncé bc ~she's not worthy it I mean, girl, chill. It just comes across as try hard and not genuine at all imo. Reply

ia. i also don't get why people seem to freak out if you say you don't really like her music or find her whole image contrived (but tbh i find most big popstars that way). people need to chill. Reply

