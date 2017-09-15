I love this cheesy-ass show and can't wait for next week. God, I can't wait to see more of Jesse/Becky.



And it's never going to happen but Steve/DJ/Matt all have chemistry so I wish they'd solve the triangle that way. Reply

Thread

Link

You know the finale will be the wedding and DJ will interject and it will end with DJ and Steve getting married. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so wait are they splitting the third season to release in two parts? when are the last 9 eps gonna be out? Reply

Thread

Link

Not sure! Hopefully it won't be too long of a wait. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some time in December



Edited at 2017-09-15 03:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooh, awesome! How'd you find this out? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate that I'm totally going to watch this. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks underwhelming but I'll be watching. IDC about Steve. Oops. Reply

Thread

Link

Three seasons in, I am now officially annoyed that they still have these over-the-top "arrivals" for Danny, Joey, Jesse, etc. It worked for the first season (hated it, but it made sense), but they're three seasons in and it shouldn't be a big deal anymore when their family walks through the door. WHY ARE THEY EVEN KNOCKING??



Also, still hate what they did to Steve.



But who am I kidding, I will watch this. Reply

Thread

Link

they knock so they can annoyingly yell how it's always open

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That annoys me and the whole "it's always open!" thing they say every fucking time! Just stop it! Lock your door and pretend no one is home like normal people! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nostalgia is a hell of a drug, I'll be watching



I love Jodie Sweetin and think she can actually act, but the rest of them...hoooboy I can see why they're on Hallmark



Although I did LOL at Kimmy at the end Reply

Thread

Link

I have not watched one episode but just watched this trailer and...you are correct. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which is dangerous because that's how home invasions happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree, Jodie Sweetin is great. She is the best actress out of everyone but I do think that Andrea Barber is decent. She has awesome comedic timing as Kimmy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that this is has 2 seasons and was renewed........ Reply

Thread

Link

The secondhand embarrassment I get watching this show is just too much for me. Kudos to anyone who can get through it though. 👍🏼👍🏼 Reply

Thread

Link

Why are these kids growing so fast? I feel like Stephanie/DJ stayed tiny for a good couple years. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah the older son got so tall at first I thought they had recast his character. lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Wow at this trailer neglecting the only saving grace of this show, MAX!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

He's the best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The true star of this flop show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus that kid looks a younger version of my cousins kid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep watching this gif because it looks like he's chewing on something... This kid has great comedic timing as long as they're not making him say holy chalupas, which is annoying as fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think he's the most irritating part of the show ... i find him/his acting to be so over the top lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same I can't stand him lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're not alone. I don't enjoy his scenes at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched the S3 premiere for work; it's the first ep I've ever seen and myyyyyy LORD that's some broad comedy. "Don't call me 'mi amor' until you tell me a-more about where you're going!" I guess it's true to the original series, but woof. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so excited. I love this corny ass show so much. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd just kill to have the house lol Reply

Thread

Link

With a little planning...... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this show is the definition of lame. now this is the basic white girl stereotype Reply

Thread

Link

I still need to finish season 2. I didn't like the new Gibbler guy they added. Is he still around? Reply

Thread

Link

In the trailer, Stephanie says she still can't believe she's dating a Gibbler so yup. :( Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link