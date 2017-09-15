September 15th, 2017, 09:37 am klutzy_girl Fuller House season 3 trailer The first nine episodes of season 3 premiere next Friday, the 22nd - the 30th anniversary of Full House's premiere.Source Tagged: john stamos, netflix, television, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7272 comments Add comment
And it's never going to happen but Steve/DJ/Matt all have chemistry so I wish they'd solve the triangle that way.
Edited at 2017-09-15 03:40 pm (UTC)
Also, still hate what they did to Steve.
But who am I kidding, I will watch this.
I love Jodie Sweetin and think she can actually act, but the rest of them...hoooboy I can see why they're on Hallmark
Although I did LOL at Kimmy at the end