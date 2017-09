The red hair is very 90's Shakira and I'm loving it. Reply

my wig is pluckedT



yaass redheadkira making HA returnmy wig is pluckedT

las buenas épocas que nunca volverán, qepd

RIP :(

the good donde estan los ladrones sis WILL return, in milan and sasha pique mebarak HA names i pray

my queen

Me Enamore is a bop! This a fun track tho

yes

good

yes Reply

Red hair don't care Shakira makes a return. I do miss her awkwardness era.

Took her forever! She should have released the single earlier. Now let me sneak out of my office to watch it.

Does Shakira release songs now that aren't collabos? Or collabos with women?

Her second single this era, the international hit Me Enamoré amiga. As for female collabs... Sadly the last one she did I can't even remember. Maybe with Mercedes Sosa?

lol mercedes sosa

Wow. I would rather more Shakira/Beyonce style collabos with other latina singers. Way more intersting and easier on my eyes. People on Ontd keep saying dudes like Maluma and J. Balvin is hot but I guess I have cataracts I don't know about blocking my vision cause I don't see it.

Can't Remember to Forget You?

Also I see you can always count on Jaume to serve the close ups and disjointed narratives. At least the color was good on this one. His best video is still the iconic Don't Bother, and then LDLI

it's always nice to see Shakira with darker hair

qué es esta basura?

Song is just just as predictable as Chantaje, so yes, a hit.



I liked the pink wig way more but I'll take anything that's not the same hair she's stuck with since She Wolf.

Nicky Jam's face is most definitely not my jam.

All her videos are starting to look the same to me. Gold, braids and that dance. Like I get it, you can belly dance. Do other type of dance now.

I did like the red hair though



I did like the red hair though



Edited at 2017-09-15 02:31 pm (UTC) Reply

lol I swear if you show me a thumbnail of any video of hers I wouldn't know if it's recent or from early 2000s

She hasn't had any other videos with gold or braids though? At least not the last couple of eras. Her moves are pretty much the same though, but that's been going on for decades now. I immediately thought of La Tortura with the gold parts though.

I feel like I've seen some gold... but you might be right. And I know her moves have been going on for decades, I wish she would come up with some interested choreo, instead of moving like that in every single video.

She is the kind of lazy Xtina needs to be - serving basic shit, but at least she's serving

this album was iconic and legendary

