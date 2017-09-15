britney's work flopped

Britney Jean sold more than Glory

lol

Reply

Thread

Link

it was 12 on the hot 100, 14 on top 40, has 261 million views on youtube and extremely culturally relevant from south park to dancing with the stars. what a flop!



make me was a flop because it was a slow out of genre song and sound for her that no one was here for



work bitch, no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it flopped

her music career is now dead because of it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"extremely culturally relevant"



the utter delusion of this fan base. no one cares about her since womanizer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like this is a song that was written to be performed in a drag club, and the video is like... straight out of Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead Reply

Thread

Link

How tf did Nadine get ha own tag???? Reply

Thread

Link

And none for Harry Styles. 🙊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

talent wins! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because she's relevant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





mte. this hasbeen doesn't deserve ha own tag. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This styling makes Nuhdeen look like Ivanka Trump Reply

Thread

Link

thank you, I was trying to figure out who she reminded me of Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most offensive and disgusting comment i've ever seen on this satanic website Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The truth hurts, baby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're disgusting and i've twitted the link of your posts to nadine's manager. see u in court bitch

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Also this song is giving me Real Housewives new "single" teas.







Edited at 2017-09-15 01:53 pm (UTC) Watching all the background dancers killing that choreo while Brit just flounces is kinda sad. Still luv ha tho.Also this song is giving me Real Housewives new "single" teas. Reply

Thread

Link

Why can't she lip sync in her own video?



It's like she's gritting her teeth instead of singing Reply

Thread

Link

as a Vocalist™, believably lip-syncing has never been her strong suit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tell ha!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's trying to be sexy and it's nagl. that half open mouth pose she does is terrible. the last part of the video with her smiling and being playful suits her way more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks like her jaw can't open all the way and, tbh, it kinda sounds like it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because she probably doesn't even sing it. lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw i luv my glam queen she looks so good. this vid is loads better and a lot more fun than insatiable. Reply

Thread

Link

I like the 80s/90s vibe and power suits but she is such low energy. Reply

Thread

Link

That gif is very Britney impersonator on adderall Reply

Thread

Link

cool video, she looks nice. but who sings it? Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

she looks old Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus that wasn't good. The lip syncing and styling/hair are terrible. Reply

Thread

Link