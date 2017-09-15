Kpop Post: BTS,GFriend,Bobby,Pentagon

that bts teaser sounds like a bop in the making Reply

this year has been shit for K-Pop, I didn't like anything that much, not even BTS releases. Here's to hoping this one's a BOP!

I like the retro vibe of it so far.

But but Koko Puff and The Eve were amazing! Give Exo a chance!

Power was better than both imo.

EXO is so mediocre. :(

The CBX subunit releases better music, probably because Chen gets to use his vocals more often. Reply

i've been seeing the phrase "this year has been shit for K-Pop" every single year since at least 2010 lmao

BlankPink, the innovators, making BTS whistle like a missile bomb.

Lemme get my coins for this BTS album. That teaser. That snippet. They about to deliver. And so glad we getting another footwork choreo.

that hair on V though...

I wish I could understand the hype for bts. They're so...regular. I can give them BST, but beyond that???

mte idgi

they really are kinda generic, not to mention their company is incredibly shitty too and they're working with the chainsmokers.

The bring the top 40-esque BOPS, and the videos are up to par. Job accomplished, as far as I'm concerned.



It's the "this is profound cross-referenced ART" hype that I will never get.

they're extremely personable in their social media content which is not something most kpop idols do. when they first debuted they were constantly releasing vlogs, "bangtan bombs" which was a miniseries on their youtube of them doing just random everyday things,and interacted with fans on twitter, over the years of them getting popular they have toned it down but are still constantly sharing things on twitter, like music recs, covers etc. they literally never stop releasing things which helps with maintaining their fanbase while simultaneously making it grow.

It's their personalities more than anything else. Plus their choreo. Their rappers are the best in the idol business outside of Zico and like 2 dudes from YGE too.



Also Serendipty is a great track and a visual delight!

like every other "it" boygroup before them tbh, they'll be irrelevant in a few years

Their music lack melody. It's noise.

that BTS' snippet reminds me of a Marina and the Diamonds song (how to be a heartbreaker). It sounds super pop and also fresher for them? I like that they are trying a different sound.



also the teaser 2 that just came out sounds a little bit different (like the other one sounded like real instruments and this doesn't? ) but still good and their make up is nice so...



Every teaser off this release makes me less excited lmao.

nooo why hahaha

is it because it sounds kinda generic?

i admit that i prefer serendipity, but still. i'm just happy that they are having a "normal" concept and that I will be able to ignore the "theories" for this MV (or so it seems).



also the fashion for the stages looks dope. ((and i like to listen to the full albums so even if i don't really like the title i can be happy ¿? lol)) Reply

not that i don't like this 2nd teaser, but the song sounded better in the first one even though i know they're just like 10 sec snippets lol

bts about to deliver song of the year ladies!

damn rip jungkook's old nose



my bb jin looking so hot in black hair mmm

How much PS did BTS get? I need a full rundown.



Also I am loving the BTS comeback and Bobby's album even if his voice is grating on my nerves sometimes. Reply

imo: jk - nose job, jhope - nose job + cheek fillers, suga - jaw shave + corner cutting, jimin - nose job. idk about the others

I thought Suga/Jimin/J-Hope were all puberty tbh.



I think JK for sure for got his eyes done a few comebacks ago.

I'm learning Korean at the moment and while I watch a shit-ton of kdramas I have 0 knowledge of k-pop (I only know some idol names if they also act). I'm looking for fun bops that may be easy to translate/pronounce, because I find learning the language with classes boring. If anyone could provide any recs I'd be eternally grateful.

listen to Red Velvet's "The Red" album and the Ice Cream Cake mini album

it's not really a bop (slow bop) but the chorus is like korean101 lol





"fun bops that may be easy to translate/pronounce"



that's like all of kpop so all you need to do is go to youtube and search "kpop" lol

lmao fair enough but idk I felt lost with no starting point, all I know are drama OSTs and they're so boring/dramatic

I was readying a post full of videos of my faves but that would have been an overkill lmao.



This was really (really) popular in Korea this year and it sounds simple enough (though idk korean):

Reply

honestly, i want to learn, and i cant understand anything apart from "aigoo" and them counting 123, BUT nct dream's "we young" is like simple enough for me to grasp so maybe that'll work? its broken up enough and the lyrics are cute and fluffy



but also, like if you want to listen to fun bops or something i'm also happy to rec things for you! Reply

bts has been boring me lately and it's making me sad since i've stanned for so long. i feel like even though they've always delivered standard bops, they're becoming more ordinary with each release.

I think they're watering themselves down to pander more to the ppl who discovered them between INU and BST. They just don't feel like a group for me anymore tbh LOL I'm slowly unstanning and it makes me sad but at 23, the man pain dramas and this Maroon 5 x Chainsmokers sound are both clearly not for me lmao. It feels weird to be outgrowing a group whose members are mostly my age.

the generic music i can handle cause as long as its GOOD generic music (or, at least not spring day or butterfly) i still like it, but the watering down of personas has been whats been boring me most. what's the point of watching the truck loads of content they put out when i can say the joke/guess the actions they're going to do before they even do them.

BTS WILL deliver you. Keep the faith.

BTS has snatched my entire life. I hated the first teaser. The second teaser has let me know this is the club bop of Fall 2017.

