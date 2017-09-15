Kpop Post: BTS,GFriend,Bobby,Pentagon
BTS-DNA teaser
Gfriend-Summer Rain (Zzzz...)
Bobby- I love you
Bobby-Runaway
Pentagon-Like This
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/FSOxXsYVJMQ
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZsYwEV_ge4Y
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/KBk0-QDjWfA
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_MKJY4vAc5o
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/AeLifhqRggg
I like the retro vibe of it so far.
The CBX subunit releases better music, probably because Chen gets to use his vocals more often.
It's the "this is profound cross-referenced ART" hype that I will never get.
Also Serendipty is a great track and a visual delight!
also the teaser 2 that just came out sounds a little bit different (like the other one sounded like real instruments and this doesn't? ) but still good and their make up is nice so...
is it because it sounds kinda generic?
i admit that i prefer serendipity, but still. i'm just happy that they are having a "normal" concept and that I will be able to ignore the "theories" for this MV (or so it seems).
also the fashion for the stages looks dope. ((and i like to listen to the full albums so even if i don't really like the title i can be happy ¿? lol))
my bb jin looking so hot in black hair mmm
Also I am loving the BTS comeback and Bobby's album even if his voice is grating on my nerves sometimes.
I think JK for sure for got his eyes done a few comebacks ago.
that's like all of kpop so all you need to do is go to youtube and search "kpop" lol
This was really (really) popular in Korea this year and it sounds simple enough (though idk korean):
but also, like if you want to listen to fun bops or something i'm also happy to rec things for you!