bflowswoon

The Killers - Some Kind of Love [Music Premiere]



The Killers premiered a new song off their upcoming fifth album, "Wonderful Wonderful." The song is one of two songs [the other being "Rut"] about Brandon Flowers' wife and her PTSD that stems from chilhood trauma. Brandon and his children sing words of support at the end of the chorus with "can't do this alone / we need you at home / there's so much to see / we know that you're strong / can't do this alone." Have a box of tissues nearby before hitting play. The new album drops next Friday, September 22nd.




note: mods can you ignore/delete the first post i made? this one is updated & has an easier YouTube stream instead of a Spotify stream. thank you. :)

omg this song...it's so good...my E*MO*TIONS rn!

ONTD, what's your favorite new song from the new album so far?

Source
Tagged: , , ,