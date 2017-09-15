The Killers - Some Kind of Love [Music Premiere]

Aww I like when his kids join in. Solid song that will grow on me. Honestly it's a bit weird and kinda uncomfortable for me to have Brandon be so open about his personal life now. Not that it's a bad thing but it's not what I'm used to. Reply

ik married couples r highly intertwined but it's mostly weird for me b/c it doesn't feel like HIS personal life to me, it's tana's? like idk it strikes me as a little bizarre that he's describing the intense ptsd of a non-public figure Reply

Yeah didn't he discuss that in his Q Magazine article that just came out? Something about his solo albums made him comfortable enough to share his personal life in The Killers albums now. Reply

Also, you can get an autographed deluxe CD from their website rn:



But like...Your CD will be signed at random by one member of The Killers. lmao They are killing me with this temptation omgggg. I haven't listened past Run for Cover bc I don't want to spoil the whole album for myself.Also, you can get an autographed deluxe CD from their website rn: https://shop.thekillersmusic.com/products/wonderful-wonderful-autographed-deluxe-cd?variant=50122296020 But like...lmao Reply

certain members better be too busy on that day 👀 Reply

https://t.co/NeKAPR5JXj pic.twitter.com/63vEuKHAa7 — The Killers (@thekillers) September 1, 2017



But it'd be just my luck to order one of these and I'd end up getting Mark or Dave's signature for rightfully trashing them here. lmao.







Edited at 2017-09-15 02:24 pm (UTC) Looks like Brandon signed most of these.But it'd be just my luck to order one of these and I'd end up getting Mark or Dave's signature for rightfully trashing them here. lmao. Reply

lol yuuuuup. Like if they were just signed by Bronnie I'd be cool with that, but "by a random member?" nah I'm not paying $25 for that. I'll take my free CD from the ticket purchase and rip the one bonus track that's not a remix from Youtube when it's up lol Reply

I would be so annoyed to get one not signed by Brandon lmao Reply

this song....... Reply

i've honestly tried with the killers - but i really find them to be one of the more overappreciated groups of our generation. Reply

I agree, lol. They're not bad but they're just...mediocre. Reply

Why are you trying to hurt me? Reply

What's the trauma? Reply

I thought The Kills 😭 Reply

Same. And then I remembered Ash and Ice was only last year. Praying we don't have to wait too long for the next one. Reply

You got the soul of a truck

On a long distance haul



easily one of the worst lyrics he's ever written



the song isn't 4 me but i hope it brought tana some comfort Reply

Are we human or are we dancer?



...tho? Well you did say one of. I don't think it's thaaaat bad. But idk i look forward to the rest of the album. I want something anthem wise.



Edited at 2017-09-15 02:29 pm (UTC) Reply

o wow Reply

Don't come at me, but I haven't listened to the Killers since Hot Fuss. But y'all have been promoting the shit outta them, so, where do I start to get into them again? Reply

Battle Born rlly got me into them, it's a great album. Reminds me of the fall. Reply

Their second album Sam's Town is probably the easiest way to pick up off from where you left off sound wise but just barely. Reply

Sam's Town!!!! And also listen to Sawdust, which is an album of songs that didn't make the cut from the first two albums...some great stuff on there too. Reply

This is sweet and sad sounding, it's gonna take a real high night for me to super appreciate it. I can't wait for this album, this tour. Everything feels so right. <3 Reply

I haven't listened to this yet because I don't think I could handle all the feels. But my fav so far is Wonderful Wonderful. Reply

