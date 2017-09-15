The Killers - Some Kind of Love [Music Premiere]
The Killers premiered a new song off their upcoming fifth album, "Wonderful Wonderful." The song is one of two songs [the other being "Rut"] about Brandon Flowers' wife and her PTSD that stems from chilhood trauma. Brandon and his children sing words of support at the end of the chorus with "can't do this alone / we need you at home / there's so much to see / we know that you're strong / can't do this alone." Have a box of tissues nearby before hitting play. The new album drops next Friday, September 22nd.
omg this song...it's so good...my E*MO*TIONS rn!
ONTD, what's your favorite new song from the new album so far?
Also, you can get an autographed deluxe CD from their website rn: https://shop.thekillersmusic.com/products/wonderful-wonderful-autographed-deluxe-cd?variant=50122296020
But like...Your CD will be signed at random by one member of The Killers. lmao
But it'd be just my luck to order one of these and I'd end up getting Mark or Dave's signature for rightfully trashing them here. lmao.
On a long distance haul
easily one of the worst lyrics he's ever written
the song isn't 4 me but i hope it brought tana some comfort
...tho? Well you did say one of. I don't think it's thaaaat bad. But idk i look forward to the rest of the album. I want something anthem wise.
thats all i can say now.
I NEED THIS ALBUM NOW.