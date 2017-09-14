Busy Philipps upset over being mistaken for Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Source
Democratic Coalition Chairman Jon Cooper Mistakes Busy Philipps for Sarah Huckabee Sanders — and Actress Isn't Happy https://t.co/Ukxtavck1v— People (@people) September 15, 2017
Source
- (White) Michelle Williams' best friend Busy Philipps was livid when Democratic Coalition Chairman Jon Cooper mistook a photo of Philipps circa Freaks and Geeks era for political aide Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
- The tweet has since been deleted from Cooper's account since then. Cooper was corrected by many and he apologized.
Source
I AM NEVER GETTING OVER THIS. I AM ACTUALLY DEAD NOW https://t.co/3l8WVntlG3— Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017
Source
APPARENTLY NOT SINCE HE THINKS IM SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS https://t.co/JQ9yDwZc0i— Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017
Source
ALSO. Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off.— Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017
- After her initial reaction, Philipps added: "Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off."
Have you ever been mistaken for someone else, ONTD?
usually ppl like telling me i look like zooey deschanel or katy perry (b/c we're brunettes w/ bangs, not b/c i actually look like either one of them)
but one time this lady stopped in front of me, gasped in the most extra way possible, and then went "do u know who u look like? SARAH. PALIN." and i will legit carry this pain w/ me in my heart forever
don't forget 2 donate to my gofundme for a face transplant
*hugs*
lol what did your face look like when that lady said that?? i'd be so irritated
Edited at 2017-09-15 12:30 pm (UTC)
I would've freaked out!
It's def embarrassing he looked beyond the first row *and* didn't read the source site for that image because it clearly identifies the article as a list of people who look like Sarah.
Like, she's one of those people where the disdain with which she speaks and the atrocities she says just merge with her face and facial expression and it all makes her look so fucking ugly
idt i look much like her, other than being tall and blond and having squinty eyes
u aint foolin no1
Edited at 2017-09-15 05:38 am (UTC)
idek
Re: idek