Busy Philipps upset over being mistaken for Sarah Huckabee Sanders

usually ppl like telling me i look like zooey deschanel or katy perry (b/c we're brunettes w/ bangs, not b/c i actually look like either one of them)

but one time this lady stopped in front of me, gasped in the most extra way possible, and then went "do u know who u look like? SARAH. PALIN." and i will legit carry this pain w/ me in my heart forever Reply

Oh no...my sympathies <3 Reply

thnx sis

don't forget 2 donate to my gofundme for a face transplant Reply

lmaoooooooooooo bless that lady Reply

I got Katy Perry for a while because bangs + crayola hair. Aside from the big titties, that's 100% where the similarities end. Reply

LMAO THATS TERRIBLE

*hugs* Reply

one of my colleagues swears I look like Penelope from Criminal Minds and there is literally no similarity other than we're both curvy women? I'm a red headed goth. Reply

i've gotten jenna fischer a couple times and we literally have zero similarities. well, we're both white. but we don't have the same color/style of hair or anything else in common.



lol what did your face look like when that lady said that?? i'd be so irritated Reply

Try to think positive. All that means you must look like Julianne Moore who played in Sarah in Game Change.



Edited at 2017-09-15 12:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Sarah is objectively not ugly. But that still must hurt :( Reply

I have dark hair that I wear wavy sometimes, bangs, and blue eyes and I like polka-dot dresses so I get Zooey a lot but we look nothing alike in the face at all lol. Reply

Ha same, i used to get the Katy thing all the time in like 2008 because of my hair and eyes. I don't think we look too much alike besides that. Reply

NNNNNNNNNN



I would've freaked out! Reply

I get this ALL the time-brown hair, bangs, glasses, etc., but I managed to parlay it into Tina Fey playing Sarah Palin and that was better. Reply

LMAO I'm so sorry. Reply

i listen i look a like demi lovato and vanessa hughens a lot Reply

omg lmao Reply

Lol that's so offensive Reply

I'd be so insulted if someone said I looked like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Like, damn. Reply

I would seriously consider plastic surgery. Reply

Same. I'd be calling a plastic surgeon ASAP to see what my options are, lol. Reply

they have a big face, that's why lol Reply

Dude needs to get checked for glaucoma, if he thinks Wallace & Gromit looks like Busy Philipps. Reply

LOL Reply

This Wallace and Gromit slander right now... Reply

My advice: Just because a Google search identifies an image as being a certain person, take that with a grain of salt! It could be wrong. 😲 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 15, 2017

so he was googling "sarah huckabee sanders teen" ...bit weird Reply

Yeah that is pretty fucking weird. Reply

I didn't know Busy Philips had a huge fan base. Cool fact. Reply

haha the fact that he thinks this just reiterates that he has no idea who she is. Reply

She has good Instagram stories I guess. I think that's how she got bigger recently without being in much Reply

i have no idea, i find her really obnoxious and sometimes downright condescending on social media, can't stand her Reply

He probably wasn't, though. If you search for "Sarah huckabee sanders" the last image on the fourth row is Busy.



It's def embarrassing he looked beyond the first row *and* didn't read the source site for that image because it clearly identifies the article as a list of people who look like Sarah. Reply

You can't trust Google? My mind is blown! Reply

And this is how fake news gets spread by Russians buying elections. Vet the source! Reply

Tbf, I think most yt ppl look alike so I can see myself getting tripped up. Reply

But in this case? One looks like a person and one looks like someone in the middle of her face melting Indiana Jones style. Reply

lmfaoooo please email that to huckfinn sanders Reply

Lmao this is true Reply

yeah but as a white person I feel like it's different. Reply

how does someone like her keep working?? that's fascinating. Reply

she semi-recently admitted that she makes more money from Instagram endorsements than acting gigs nowadays. not that it means she has less of a right to be annoyed lol Reply

but her she only has 600k followers. she probably lives off of michelle williams' tips Reply

Her husband is a working writer and director (He just finished a film with Amy Schumer) that she was in also and she is also the spokesperson for Michael's. Reply

I would be really mad because like, you can't get more ugly than SHS

Like, she's one of those people where the disdain with which she speaks and the atrocities she says just merge with her face and facial expression and it all makes her look so fucking ugly Reply

She looks like the witch from Snow White lmao. Reply

That's what it is!!! I've been trying to place it for months but if you ignore the white hair, that's it! Reply

right??? especially bc she's constantly so smug about the dumb shit she's saying. she looks at press like she's just delivered the worlds best clapback when in reality everything she says is derivative of sarah palin's worst conservative alaskanisms Reply

At first I was like "why do women's looks have to always be brought into it?" but then I read the second part of your comment and it's true lol. Reply

I've never actually been mistaken for anyone but I'm told I look like taylor swift all the time. i even got told that by my own mother lolol



idt i look much like her, other than being tall and blond and having squinty eyes Reply

i knew taylor was an ontd member

u aint foolin no1 Reply

lol you got me Reply

Someone said I look like Julia Stiles. I'm Chinese. Reply

People say I look like her too! Except I'm Mexican. And people say I look Chinese. So idk what's going on. Reply

I get Emma Watson all the time which cracks me up with ONTD all calling her basic. I'm like, WELP lmfao.



Edited at 2017-09-15 05:38 am (UTC) Reply

Pwsht. She's qt. Geddit Reply

Emma Watson's basic-ness is more about her talent and personality. She is pretty, so it's still a compliment :) Reply

She is very pretty, so take it as a compliment tbh Reply

☹️ sad for you Reply

She's gorgeous IMO so get it! Reply

She's pretty lol Reply

She's got a pretty face, you should def take it as a compliment lol. As someone said above, people calling her basic is really more about her public persona and tastes than her actual looks. Reply

her name is Busy? are you sure her parents didnt try to name her Bussy? Reply

ha real name is Elizabeth Reply

she named her daughters Birdie and Cricket Reply

I actually think Cricket's a cute name. oop at my flop taste. Reply

being a redhead means people really scrape the bottom of the barrel for celeb comparisons. i've been told i look like laura prepon, karen gillan, and 1/3 of the female cast of game of thrones at this point and none of it is true but they've all just got red hair lmao Reply

I actually met someone who looked almost exactly like Laura Prepon but she had black hair. ofc that just made me think of Alex Vause instead of Donna but still Reply

back when true blood was on people said I looked like whats her name from that all the time, the one who was on daredevil also. I was like no we literally just have. similar hair color... Reply

Deborah Ann Woll. Baby vamp Reply

I love how they think you can only look like other people with red hair though, your face could resemble someone with a different hair color lol Reply

Ha, when I had red hair someone shouted from a car "Ay! You look like that girl from Leap Year!" It took me a second to realize he was talking about Amy Adams, which maaaaybe I see because I have a pointy nose like hers. But I'm also way shorter and probably 25 pounds heavier than her lol. Reply

YUP. I mentioned this on another page but I get Ginny Weasley a lot, literally only because of the hair. Reply

