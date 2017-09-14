Busy Philipps upset over being mistaken for Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Thom Mathews as Tommy Jarvis

  • (White) Michelle Williams' best friend Busy Philipps was livid when Democratic Coalition Chairman Jon Cooper mistook a photo of Philipps circa Freaks and Geeks era for political aide Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

  • The tweet has since been deleted from Cooper's account since then. Cooper was corrected by many and he apologized.

  • After her initial reaction, Philipps added: "Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off."



