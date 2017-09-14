Criss Angel broke up with Belinda and ...u mad gurl?

i had to google if th Reply

ok livejournal cut me off

anyways



i had to google if this was criss angel the musician ... what's he even doing with fucking lame ass belinda?!?!?! how did they MEET Reply

omg magician



goodbye Reply

bb, u drunk? Reply

I can't believe he was once so popular while looking like the lead singer of a screamo band. Reply

who is belinda Reply

The one who tried to break an apple with her forehead.



I love this Reply

omg Reply

Famous pop star/actress in Mexico. Reply

She's had some work done. You may know her by her old face. Reply

original plastic surgery queen and musical gem "sapito" chanteuse Reply

How dare you for this tbh Reply

Lol remember when Community did an episode where Jeff dressed up like him?



Remember that YouTube guy that mocked him? Reply

I am still so in love with Jeff in eyeliner & leather there. Peak Jeff imho, along with the s3 finale in which he wears a suit. Reply

I can't believe she has fans. Just like Thalia. Reply

This song is my jam tho.



Im very afraid to click this and go on a time travel tragic adventure into my adolescence Reply

Marimar! God, I love that show so much lol Reply

excuse you THALIA IS A QUEEN Reply

Better than dumbass racist Paulina Rubio



Edited at 2017-09-15 05:10 am (UTC) Reply

I became a Thalia stan (on her as a person) after following her on instagram, i find her stories to be really charming Reply

Okay but she gave us Amor a la Mexicana Reply

We really don't have any pop queens after Fey in her peak. Sad! Reply

Oh no, Thalia gave us "Si No Es Ahora" so she's off limits. Reply

Excuse you, Thalia is an icon. Reply

Thalía is a legend. Delete this. Reply

Thalia's discography is iconic, stop. And she just had a huge hit recently with maluma. Reply

i like Thalia Reply

thalia is iconic if only for this



Thalia is amazing. How dare u! Reply

uh Reply

Holly Madison basically implied he was abusive in her book, so while she wasn't 100% accurate about everything in it I believe he sucks. Reply

sapitoo

lmao this has been the gossip this week on the internet, i kinda believe him she's a gold digger, she is a flop in mexico but all the gays that work for fashion magazines in cdmx that i know, love ha because apparently she can wear a potato sack and still look beautiful Reply

lol Ventaneando said it was because he cheated with some dancers. Who knows, both are trash.



Also Maluma and Beli "dated" briefly before he got big and supposedly Belinda wanted nothing to do with him afterwards so this new thing is weird AF. Reply

Ventaneando todavía existe?

Sale Paty Chapoy? Reply

Si hasta lo pasan el sabado tambien. Paty sale de vez en cuando. Reply

A mi se me había olvidado que TV Azteca existe. Y todavía pasan La Academia? Reply

Parent

My mom loves Ventaneando and I HATE IT!!! Sometimes she has it on TV when we're eating and I just wanna die, Daniel Bisogno is insufferable. Reply

He's a habitual cheater so I wouldn't be surprised if he did. I mean, he knocked up his baby mama while he was with that one ex of his, the Sandra chick. Reply

Lmao the best thing about this is not on this post but it's how Maluma (dirtbag disgusting pig I fucking hate you so much) tweeted her all suave and like, drooling al over her and her response was literally "Hola"



I'd find the tweet and embed but I'm on my phone Reply

Lmaooo, I need to see that ¿Será que ese tipo algún día se deja de creer la verga? Reply

No la conozco. Reply

I read her team DMd a bunch of celebrities offering money to twit nice things about Belinda after Cris said that lmao Reply

lol I wouldn't be surprised but also how can she aford that, doesn't she owe the Mexican IRS a bunch a money still? Reply

que pena Reply

I thought Meluma was the dude fucking Ricky Martin lmao Reply

He must be, bc I can't believe Ricky took him on tour with him I will NEVER stan Ricky again after that Reply

You can't blame Ricky for that, Maluma is trash but he's hot. Reply

MINDFREAK lol Reply

all I remember is that one time when her ex giovani dos santos tweeted this clapback at her something like "veo que todavía me extrañas"



And she tried to act like that shit didn't burn her and was trying to sell these bum ass tshirts with the phrase on it



Also LoSiento.mp3 still goes off Reply

lol that shit was iconic Reply

I went to Mexico that Christmas...Lo Siento was EVERY GOD DAMN WHERE lol Reply

