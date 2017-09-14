Criss Angel broke up with Belinda and ...u mad gurl?
Caption reads: Olympic athlete declares his love to Belinda after her break up with Criss Angel.
Hope he has a lot of money and a owns a lie detector 💰💰💰💰😂😘 https://t.co/uRxbJ6RGnb— Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) September 13, 2017
Apparently they date for a while.
People are saying cause she cheated with Maluma.
Maluma tweeted Belinda after the incident.
Criss Angel danced el baile del sapito:
ONTD, have you danced like a Sapito while being bitter?
i had to google if this was criss angel the musician ... what's he even doing with fucking lame ass belinda?!?!?! how did they MEET
Remember that YouTube guy that mocked him?
lmao this has been the gossip this week on the internet, i kinda believe him she's a gold digger, she is a flop in mexico but all the gays that work for fashion magazines in cdmx that i know, love ha because apparently she can wear a potato sack and still look beautiful
Also Maluma and Beli "dated" briefly before he got big and supposedly Belinda wanted nothing to do with him afterwards so this new thing is weird AF.
Sale Paty Chapoy?
And she tried to act like that shit didn't burn her and was trying to sell these bum ass tshirts with the phrase on it
Also LoSiento.mp3 still goes off