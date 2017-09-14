Drake

Carly Rae Jepsen to perform with a symphony orchestra again!



Which lucky city will she be performing in???

It's Indianapolis (huh?) !!!!!

Carly will be performing her hits alongside the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on November 21st, which also happens to be her birthday! This is the second time she's teamed up with a symphony orchestra, the first being in Toronto this past June. Tickets on sale here: link

By the way, someone who attended her show with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra recorded the entire show if you want to check it out (it's glorious):


Lastly, if you're bummed out because you don't live anywhere near Indianapolis, she recently announced the following shows:

New York: link
Dubai:link

Indianapolis seems like such a random choice.  I hope she'll announce other shows soon!

Source: link link link link
Tagged: , ,