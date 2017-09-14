Carly Rae Jepsen to perform with a symphony orchestra again!

Lmao such a strange choice. You bet your ass I'd be shelling out to see it if it were near me though! Reply

She could've just make a Skype video call Reply

she's a delight live Reply

i wish i didn't find her so white and bland. Reply

disgusting Reply

ew with all the trump supporters.



come to SF queen! Reply

The Toronto show was so fun, it was cute when everyone got up and danced for boy problems Reply

everyone got up and danced for boy problems



Not my Toronto. I don't acknowledge this awful taste. Reply

what...it's not her best but it's still cute Reply

You're always dragging Boy Problems in my posts! It's easily one of the best on her album. Go trash Black Heart! Reply

There's enough room to trash Boy Problems, Black Heart, and Store tbh Reply

Omg store offends me personally Reply

same Reply

ia they're among her mediocre songs (store is just awful)



warm blood and when i needed you are also average Reply

Heck no. Warm Blood is so good. How could you say that!? :( Reply

i think it's an ontd fave but i don't like it Reply

omg there were these two guys right beside me who had fucking fans and were dancing their asses off to it. Reply

omg were you on the floor? pretty sure I saw those guys. I was in the balcony, I wish I'd bought better seats though Reply

Yeah, I was second row. As soon as I found out about the show, I was like "I don't care how much I'm spending, I am going and I'm getting good seats." Was surprised how close I actually was, though. What were your favourite parts of the show? I was gagged when she did Tug of War! Reply

Pick better cities, girl. Reply

she's releasing an album next year too. we are so blessed! Reply

idk how this is related my friend keeps linking me to those vids where t-pain is ACTUALLY singing and he's really good and he's like 'WHY DOES HE AUTOTUNE?!?'



honest question - why does he? Reply

Because he was never a great rapper. Reply

but like why doesn't he just be a singer and not a rapper. it's not like there are any genuine rnb singers lately Reply

I don't consider his music R&B. It's still hip hop. He's just a person who sings with auto-tune. HIs greatest hits isn't him spitting lines but singing lines.



The climate in which he came into the industry (hip hop) was different as to what it is now. Early 2000s to mid 2000s was still primarily gangsta rap and southern hip hop. The sound was different.



Honestly, T-Pain is a revolutionary figure as far as auto-tune and the instruments utilized for that. I attribute his style to the resurgence of electropop and synthpop in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Reply

he is spectacular. every time i see him sing without autotune i'm more impressed than the last. Reply

"if this song fails..."

I'm going to assume she means if it fails the fans.



She has a cute little humble career though.

It looks like she has a lot of fun wherever she goes. Reply

NOW THIS IS A MUSIC VIDEO Reply

NO ONE TOLD ME THE CUT TO THE FEELING MUSIC VIDEO WAS OUT Reply

It's awful that's why Reply

It's under 2 mins I posted it? Or did the cheap bastards at The Weinstein Company actually release a full version?



I now see they did. I'd post it but I see Zyuranger has their daily night post up so forget about anything getting approved for a long while or the rest of the night.



Edited at 2017-09-15 05:43 am (UTC)

I was at the TSO show and practically front row. It was so magical! I wish I could see it again. Reply

seeing her at the new yorker festival. i am so excited. she better perform all of emotion and side b....i expect nothing less, queen! Reply

Edited at 2017-09-15 05:54 am (UTC) I just want to see Carly Rae Jepsen at the Walt Disney Concert Hall opening with "Roses" along with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra backing her. What is it going to have to take?

Icons only! Reply

Truly iconic



If we survive the next few years, humanity will look back on us and wonder what we were smoking that we didn't make her into a bigger star Reply

