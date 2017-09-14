JD oh

Jude Law tries to be subtle, fails, alarms theatre staff



  • Jude Law was spotted at a movie theatre in Bath

  • Wearing a hooded sweatshirt, he was believed to be loitering in the lobby before purchasing a ticket to Detroit

  • Theatre staff were told to keep an eye on the man "acting strangely" before realizing who he was

  • A theatre employee approached him after the film to ask for a photo, then slipped a note praising Law's work into Law's back pocket, as one does

  • Law emailed the employee later to thank him




