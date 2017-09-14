Jude Law tries to be subtle, fails, alarms theatre staff
- Jude Law was spotted at a movie theatre in Bath
- Wearing a hooded sweatshirt, he was believed to be loitering in the lobby before purchasing a ticket to Detroit
- Theatre staff were told to keep an eye on the man "acting strangely" before realizing who he was
- A theatre employee approached him after the film to ask for a photo, then slipped a note praising Law's work into Law's back pocket, as one does
- Law emailed the employee later to thank him
ONTD, do you slip notes into strangers' back pockets??
I'D SLIP A NOTE INTO UR POCKET 😏
I understand wanting to do it, but just show your friend you don't need to show the whole internet.
not every story ever has to be shared
That film fan is creepy! I would not have emailed him!
