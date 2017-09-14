Aishwarya Cannes stairway

Nintendo announces that Pokemon Silver & Gold will be available on the 3DS





- Available via the eShop starting September 22nd. They are available for pre-purchase right now in English, French and Spanish. Each is priced at $9.99.


BONUS (thanks milotic2!):


Here's the new Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon trailer revealing the two new Ultra beasts, Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma.







Which one are you getting?


source

source 2
