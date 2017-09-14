Nintendo announces that Pokemon Silver & Gold will be available on the 3DS
Which title are you going to play first, Pokémon Gold Version or Pokémon Silver Version? These games release 9/22 on Nintendo eShop for 3DS. pic.twitter.com/Ed3LbB3gAC— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 8, 2017
- Available via the eShop starting September 22nd. They are available for pre-purchase right now in English, French and Spanish. Each is priced at $9.99.
BONUS (thanks milotic2!):
Here's the new Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon trailer revealing the two new Ultra beasts, Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma.
Which one are you getting?
source
source 2
Celebi Code
Re: Celebi Code
Re: Celebi Code
http://www.gamezone.com/news/get-ce
Celebi can't be obtained through normal gameplay, and this is the first opportunity you'll be able to get this Pokémon as a gift in these games. Only one Celebi can be claimed per code. The code will appear when Pokémon Gold or Pokémon Silver is purchased in Nintendo eShop between September 22, 2017 and September 21, 2018.
Enter the code by October 31, 2018 to claim Celebi in your Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon Ultra Sun, or Pokémon Ultra Moon game.
^ Pretty much exactly what the eShop told me as well.
I got Ocarina of Time with the purchase, and bought Majora soon after. I probably would pick up the pokémon throwbacks (he also threw in Moon, but that seems beyond my knowledge).
I have a 2ds, I should play one of the newer games
honestly this gen was the BEST for all the pokemon. ampheros, umbreon/embreon, chikorita & cyndiquill (no to shittadile tho), lugia, milktank, suicune >>>>>>>>>> any of gen 1
Edited at 2017-09-15 01:44 am (UTC)