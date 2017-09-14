Nintendo announces that Pokemon Silver & Gold will be available on the 3DS

So I just pre-downloaded mine and if you purchase this in the eShop between 9/22/17 and 9/21/18, they're giving you a code to get Celebi for Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun or Ultra Moon. Last date to redeem the code is 10/31/18.





I thought Celebi was just for those who purchased the game on the launch date or those who have it pre-purchased?

http://www.gamezone.com/news/get-ce lebi-for-pokemon-sun-moon-ultra-by-purch asing-pokemon-gold-silver-on-virtual-con sole-3457375





Celebi can't be obtained through normal gameplay, and this is the first opportunity you'll be able to get this Pokémon as a gift in these games. Only one Celebi can be claimed per code. The code will appear when Pokémon Gold or Pokémon Silver is purchased in Nintendo eShop between September 22, 2017 and September 21, 2018.



Enter the code by October 31, 2018 to claim Celebi in your Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon Ultra Sun, or Pokémon Ultra Moon game.





Nope apparently not. Here's more info:

OP, you should update with yesterday's USUM trailer and the revealing of two new Ultra Beasts

Link

adding it now!

I bought a 3DS from someone in my pokémon go group. I like it, but it took a while for my hands to adjust to the size. Last console I had played was N64.



I got Ocarina of Time with the purchase, and bought Majora soon after. I probably would pick up the pokémon throwbacks (he also threw in Moon, but that seems beyond my knowledge).

bitchhh the best games!

Link

Second Best Gen!

I want these so bad but I will wait for the inevitable physical copies. In other news, I am a shmuck and preordered the new Pokeball 2DS because I have no self-control.

Silver, 100%. I'll probably end up buying Gold eventually, lbr.

samee, for $10 they're not a bad deal at all! Esp considering how much playing time you get with them.

YASSSSSSSSSS 🤘

I never played any pokemon games besides red, blue, and yellow!



I have a 2ds, I should play one of the newer games

ahhhh gold/silver is the BEST if you've only played red/blue. you even get to go back to kanto and verse the gyms from red/blue

I 100% agree that you should play gold/silver next. They were my favorite generation.

u should! silver/gold was the best after red/blue/yellow

gold/silver is better than RBY tbh

omg I am so stupid, I bought the gold instead of the silver OTL



if i were to get this game would I be able to transfer pokemon to pokebank or is that just for later games?

Yes. You can transfer Pokemon from RBY and Gold/Silver through the Bank. You won't be able to bring them back into their respective games, though.

Sis you deleted your comment before I could reply! Are the UBs I put up not the new ones?

I read that they're compatible with Pokebank

It's probably the same case as RBY on 3DS, where you can transfer into the pokebank but you can't transfer back to RBY.

i always get silver bc ho-oh is fug



honestly this gen was the BEST for all the pokemon. ampheros, umbreon/embreon, chikorita & cyndiquill (no to shittadile tho), lugia, milktank, suicune >>>>>>>>>> any of gen 1

Milktank was the best! I always started with chikorita and it would wipe me out so fast with rollout during that one gym battle.

omg whitney's milktank fuuucked everyone up. ider how i ended up beatin ha i think i just leveled like crazy

i'm so excited for suicune to be released in europe on pokemon go



Edited at 2017-09-15 01:44 am (UTC)

seriously quilava is my favorite pokemon of all time. no starter evolution can ever compare. i kinda liked torchic but it's just not the same ;/

Jasmine is one of my favorite gym leaders. Loved her appearances in other games, too. Excited to battle her again.

I might buy a 3DS now just to play silver again lol I bought Crash Bandicoot last week and I am ALL ABOUT reliving my childhood faves right now

I completely forgot about Crash Bandicoot till recently! The game I had had a level where you had to run around on the Great Wall on a tiger or something. I think it was made for Playstation. It was soo much fun!

im so mad i bought crash via PS store i need the hardcopy for my shelf

I'm still so heartbroken about losing my copy of OmegaRuby just bc I lost my beautiful shiny Ninetails 😭

ninetails is so gorgeous, one of my faves for sure

Same, and shiny ninetails was beautiful in game

