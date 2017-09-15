HiroYuki Sanada joins HBO West World S2

I don't know this guy, but I can't wait for S2! Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've always had a crush on this guy for years, and tend to watch things if he's in it altho some of his movies/TV series are questionably bad. Plus he's like the Asian version of Sean Bean and tends to die a lot. So now I'm wondering if he's going to die in WW. Reply

Thread

Link

He's handsome. He's been in a lot of things that I've heard of, but never seen. Well except Speed Racer and Rush Hour 3, but don't remember those movies at all... Reply

Thread

Link

Will he survive the season?



Dude tends to die a lot 😤😤😤



I'm almost done with season one. Idk if I like it tho lol it's kind of heavy Reply

Thread

Link

LOL... IKR? He's like, the Asian Sean Bean. XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He will play the character called MUSASHI .. Miyamoto Musashi ??



lol Reply

Thread

Link

I've liked him since リング. Reply

Thread

Link

I recognise him from リング and RSC's King Lear. Excited for the new season.



Edited at 2017-09-15 01:36 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I hope this role gets him American/Western recognition. He's been working both in Asia and the West for so long and not many people know him. Perhaps he's not so concerned with that, but he is a really great actor. I first saw him in Twilight Samurai, which is so great.



Edited at 2017-09-15 01:41 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I love this movie! Also, he is beautiful, I'm half tempted to watch this show now, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does this confirm there's going to be an Eastworld/imperial Japan park? can't wait for s2, I finally watched the first season over the summer. Reply

Thread

Link

SAMURAI WORLD.



Also, when I think of him, I just want to quote Sunshine and yell "WHAT DO YOU SEE?!" Reply

Thread

Link

Lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! Here for Samurai World Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL YES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh damn I love him. Yeees. Reply

Thread

Link

I like him. It's been nice to see him getting so many Hollywood roles the last handful of years.



plus he's fine as fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

I like him. I would like to see him in more mainstream movies! But I wish there were more japanese actors Reply

Thread

Link

I like him. He's good looking too Reply

Thread

Link

ready for samurai world to own my life Reply

Thread

Link

I love him but I'm already preparing for his character to bite the dust lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe he'll be a robot, and the robots will figure out how to fix each other so that he won't be permanently decommissioned! Like Armistice, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





buuut



well if hes a host he probably willbuuut Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I love this dude. Hope he's a robot so that he doesn't permanently die Reply

Thread

Link

Talk about being spoiled while buying a GoT Funko at my fave store lol Reply

Thread

Link

he is very attractive.



i am so excited for westworld season 2. i started binge watching it again after finishing game of thrones and i almost forgot what truly good tv felt like ugh i cannot wait Reply

Thread

Link

he was so hot in Ringu and I can't believe, 20 years later, he still looks hot Reply

Thread

Link

i just googled his age and hes FIFTY SIX????????????? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's WHATTTTTTTT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, he's been around forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He better not be teaching anyone how fight or master discipline........

Reply

Thread

Link

I remember him from Revenge LOL Reply

Thread

Link

oh good, we need more eye candy on that show Reply

Thread

Link

I remember him from Lost.



I need to watch the first season before my free HBONow runs out. Reply

Thread

Link

LOVE HIM! Reply

Thread

Link

OMG op I don't even know who this is but I haven't seen that mood theme since I used LJ regularly from 2002-2004.... w o w throwback Reply

Thread

Link

Oh man, I really like him; now I really do have to start watching this show. Reply

Thread

Link

He is so attractive to me. I love him in everything that I've seen him in so I'm looking forward to this! Reply

Thread

Link