HiroYuki Sanada joins HBO West World S2
Hiroyuki Sanada Reportedly Joins the Cast of @WestworldHBO Season 2! https://t.co/3eJzYxg2G1 #westworld #casting pic.twitter.com/E7BGii5n3R— WestWatchers (@WestWatchers) 2017年9月13日
He will play the character called MUSASHI .. Miyamoto Musashi ??
source
Dude tends to die a lot 😤😤😤
I'm almost done with season one. Idk if I like it tho lol it's kind of heavy
lol
Also, when I think of him, I just want to quote Sunshine and yell "WHAT DO YOU SEE?!"
plus he's fine as fuck.
buuut
i am so excited for westworld season 2. i started binge watching it again after finishing game of thrones and i almost forgot what truly good tv felt like ugh i cannot wait
I need to watch the first season before my free HBONow runs out.
I don't watch this show but for him I might :P