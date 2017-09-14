aristocats three kittens

Growing Up 'Modern': Ariel Winter on Family Turmoil, Online Shaming and a New Life in College




-During her childhood, Winter wasn't allowed to make friends with girls, "because females are competition, that's how some people see it."
-Food was "very, very restricted" from the time she began acting, and her education was neglected
-From age 7, Winter says she was sexualized — dressed in "the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you've ever seen. People thought I was 24 when I was 12. If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes."
-Winter was accepted to Yale and Princeton as well as UCLA, where she starts classes this month. She currently shares a home with her three dogs and actor boyfriend

Source
Tagged: ,