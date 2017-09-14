Growing Up 'Modern': Ariel Winter on Family Turmoil, Online Shaming and a New Life in College

Congrats to her! That story is so fucking sad. Best of luck. Truly. Reply

Thread

Link

her childhood was so fucked up. all things considered she seems like she's doing well for herself and it's awesome she's going to school



i think she was really lucky to have her older sister as well as the support of the modern family cast tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Congrats on getting into college.

Is Modern Family ending any time soon?



Her childhood kinda explains her current outlook. Her mom sounds terrible.

Reply

Thread

Link

In the article, the writer suggested the 10th season would be the last. The show is about to start it's 9th season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is it an accomplishment for someone rich to get into an expensive college lolol? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

???? mate she was sexualised and exploited as a child by her stage mom. growing up in such an abusive environment will certainly land her in drug and alcohol addiction or some other fucked up shit that most Hollywood child actors end up with.



she's using her hard-earned money to get higher education and disenfranchising her education and accomplishment is ridiculous and rude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I caught an ep of modern family for the first time in years the other day and....holy shit all of the kids forgot how to act! Like I don't remember them sucking so much when they were younger? But Ariel was legit unbearable to watch, as were the boys who play Luke and Manny. It was like they were literally having trouble saying sentences out loud?? It was almost incredible to watch



They are all so lucky they struck gold with modern family because none of them are going to have careers after this Reply

Thread

Link

That happens a lot with child actors because they go from being kids with no shame to self conscious teenagers who are uncomfortable in their own skin and it shows on camera Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This reminded me of Kiernan Shipka for some reason. I thought she was so talented as a child on Mad Men but she turned into a horrible actress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

interesting! I never noticed that but it makes total sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That makes so much sense, Abigail Breslin is another one who just seems so supremely uncomfortable on screen now that she's grown up



I wonder why some child stars like Saoirse Ronan or Natalie Portman can grow up into great actors but other kids don't? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yep, I remember watching DJ on Roseanne go from brilliant to cringe-worthy and thinking the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES! I feel this way about Manny. I used to think he was perfection, such a great and expressive little actor but when his voice changed and he got older, he's HORRIBLE. I miss the first 2-3 seasons :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to also say its bc the writing on the show sucks. its hard to be a good actor when the material sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UCLA over Yale and Princeton? Gorl. Reply

Thread

Link

i hope she didn't pick it to be closer to her boyfriend, cause girl.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd assume she picked it because it's in LA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only recently found out he's from Alberta which explains why he's riding those coattails... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Modern Family was picked up for 2 more seasons, it would be stupid to leave that show for college, she makes millions from it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

East coast weather seems miserable Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's UCLA though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ikr. guess really she wanted to be in LA tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Sigh. Embarrassing as it may be but the sight of UCSD got me sobbing irl lol



UCLA is huge but I ain't vibin I guess lolSigh. Embarrassing as it may be but the sight of UCSD got me sobbing irl lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how UCLA's Performance and Drama Program stacks up to Yale's. I've heard a lot about ULCA's program, though Yale probably has really cool alumni (although UCLA does too). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

UCLA is the best public school in America. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

student loans. Reply

Thread

Link

So true lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes."



:( Reply

Thread

Link

I had to take a pause after that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Poor girl, it's a miracle she made it out of the clutches of such a shitty parent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yale and Princeton and she chose UCLA? Reply

Thread

Link

Yale and Princeton aren't right for everyone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not to mention she is an actress and moving to New Jersey or Connecticut while being under contract with a job based on LA isn't feasible. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But why applying, then? I'm team "show me the receipts" now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



you're so precious bb you're so precious bb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's probably lying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's probably easier for her to stay in LA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

look where going to Yale got Rory Gilmore!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That whole way of thinking some people have on how other females are competition and we do it all for men makes me vomit. Men ain't shit. The moment women realizes this is so liberating. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao at people believing she got into yale and princeton. blake lively tries to sell that 'i got into columbia' line too before columbia was like bitch no the fuck you didn't Reply

Thread

Link

Well where are the Yale and Princeton receipts? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol really? Damn, this is embarrassing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i was about to make this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your icon! I am completely and utterly obsessed with Muna. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, I hate to be that person™ but if she chose ucla to stay in california then why even apply to east coast schools in the first place?



if she said like, usc or something then I might believe her lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd hope she wouldn't be dumb enough to straight up lie in a THR interview Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn did she? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl, nobody cares about Columbia... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Being on a massively successful network show is a pretty huge extracurricular. Of course she got in wherever she wanted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously, I would believe her if she got into Brown, Northwestern, or USC cause they are thirsty for celeb children. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reminds me of tyra banks lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I remember the Gossip Girl producers calling lies on the 'I accepted the role so I could do Columbia part time' thing but idk the college itself said anything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really glad she grew up to be super sexy, confident, happy in her skin and dresses as she pleases, cause those childhood stories are hella troubling Reply

Thread

Link

Yale and Princeton? Damn girl, work a bit. 👏 Reply

Thread

Link

i actually want to take her class at harvard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a disturbing childhood. :( Reply

Thread

Link