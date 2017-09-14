Growing Up 'Modern': Ariel Winter on Family Turmoil, Online Shaming and a New Life in College
-During her childhood, Winter wasn't allowed to make friends with girls, "because females are competition, that's how some people see it."
-Food was "very, very restricted" from the time she began acting, and her education was neglected
-From age 7, Winter says she was sexualized — dressed in "the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you've ever seen. People thought I was 24 when I was 12. If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes."
-Winter was accepted to Yale and Princeton as well as UCLA, where she starts classes this month. She currently shares a home with her three dogs and actor boyfriend
i think she was really lucky to have her older sister as well as the support of the modern family cast tbh
Is Modern Family ending any time soon?
Her childhood kinda explains her current outlook. Her mom sounds terrible.
she's using her hard-earned money to get higher education and disenfranchising her education and accomplishment is ridiculous and rude.
They are all so lucky they struck gold with modern family because none of them are going to have careers after this
I wonder why some child stars like Saoirse Ronan or Natalie Portman can grow up into great actors but other kids don't?
Sigh. Embarrassing as it may be but the sight of UCSD got me sobbing irl lol
:(
you're so precious bb
if she said like, usc or something then I might believe her lol