The Doctors tried to make Aaron Carter go to rehab
Aaron Carter Stormed Off 'The Doctors' Set at Mention of Rehab https://t.co/OpI97O9ebg— TMZ (@TMZ) September 14, 2017
- After taping his appearance on The Doctors last month (it has been airing this week), the hosts/doctors suggested (off camera) Aaron go to rehab, and producers offered to pay
- While Aaron maintains he has not been doing any illegal drugs such as meth or cocaine, The Doctors were alarmed at the combination of benzos (read: Xanax) and hydrocodone in his system
- Aaron allegedly stormed off the set and drove from LA to Florida the next day
-
source
Travis brought up Aaron's bisexuality and Aaron was all "I can look at a man and say 'that's a beautiful man.' YOU are a beautiful man." which w/e but then he kept going and said "thank goodness for this space between us otherwise I'd plant a big kiss on you" and made kissy faces at him
I too drive across the country when somebody upsets me. it's only rational.
Don't get me wrong, if plastic surgery makes you feel better then by all means. But they never said anything about these people also getting some mental help as well.