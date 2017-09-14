The Doctors tried to make Aaron Carter go to rehab

:/ tragic. that's nice of them to offer... Reply

and he said no no no? Reply

Cringed so hard at him hitting on the doc Reply

He hit on Stork? Reply

Yes, it was really awkward.



Travis brought up Aaron's bisexuality and Aaron was all "I can look at a man and say 'that's a beautiful man.' YOU are a beautiful man." which w/e but then he kept going and said "thank goodness for this space between us otherwise I'd plant a big kiss on you" and made kissy faces at him Reply

he was really flirty with the psychiatrist too and it was awkward. but he was hot af so i don't blame him. Reply

Yeah when they were talking about his sexuality

Reply

I feel like this always happens when celebs go on these types of shows. Nicholas Brendan did the same thing on Dr.Phil. Reply

Yeah... the Nic clip was rough. I think they only go on these shows for short-term $$$ and not necessarily to receive help. Dr Phil is an opportunistic creep/hack who exploits people's struggles for money/fame Reply

This desperate plea for fame lol Reply

Do you ever feel empathy? Just curious. Reply

When it involves Britney I think? Reply

Stop stealing our oxygen. Reply

stormed off the set and drove from LA to Florida the next day



I too drive across the country when somebody upsets me. it's only rational. Reply

Lmao I didn't even think about how absurd that is until you pointed it out Reply

LOL Reply

Lmao Reply

Lmao it's so dramatic Reply

what are the reasons someone would sau no to that aside from denial? Reply

I like the Doctors. They come off as way more genuine than like Dr Phil or Dr Oz. Reply

Anything's better than Dr Oz, but idt I'd go as far as say they seem more genuine. They're basically shilling products every episode. At least Dr Phil has regular episodes when he's actually staging interventions and sending people to rehab. Reply

I stopped watching after they kept telling people who were depressed and had body image issues that plastic surgery would make them feel better about themselves.



Don't get me wrong, if plastic surgery makes you feel better then by all means. But they never said anything about these people also getting some mental help as well. Reply

Yeah, i didn't realize i was intentionally making myself fatter b/c of social anxiety and fear of intimacy until a shrink mentioned it. I got really mad at him too, but he was right. That was textbook resistance in retrospect. Reply

yeah, I think that similar to Dr. Oz, they peddle a little bit of pseudo science as well. I would say they're definitely better than Dr. Phil though. Reply

Sad Reply

He drive from LA to Florida in one day? In what, a time machine? Reply

this was my thought lol Reply

Everything about this is sad Reply

i would not be driving from LA to florida no matter what the situation is damn aaron Reply

