anna

The Doctors tried to make Aaron Carter go to rehab


- After taping his appearance on The Doctors last month (it has been airing this week), the hosts/doctors suggested (off camera) Aaron go to rehab, and producers offered to pay
- While Aaron maintains he has not been doing any illegal drugs such as meth or cocaine, The Doctors were alarmed at the combination of benzos (read: Xanax) and hydrocodone in his system
- Aaron allegedly stormed off the set and drove from LA to Florida the next day
- Aaron Aaron's people refute this story and claim that he left the set "quietly and professionally" 30 minutes after taping commenced

source
