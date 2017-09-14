Julie Chen: My Husband Leslie Moonves Cut My Salary for 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Martha would be amazing!



Also, I think it's kinda funny that they talk like this. I take this as "lol we don't need the money, take a cut so we can get better celebs, which will in turn make us more money because I run the network"



lol that's how I read it too Reply

Melissa McCarthy with Spicy!!!! This could only happen in my dreams but this is a beautiful vision. Reply

"Sean Spicer and Melissa McCarthy" tbh that would be glorious Reply

getting paid less for a shortened season makes sense i guess esp if everyone got a pay cut too Reply

I mean, he's not wrong, but I hope he was a little nicer about it. "Tell your lawyer..."



I hope she negotiated something else... maybe nightly back rubs or he has to do the dishes for a week. :) Reply

Her lawyer is Les' brother lol. I don't think it was meant in such a cold, formal way. Her lawyer is her brother in law. Reply

Was surprised to learn that she is married to Les. She should tell him his damn network is too white. Reply

You know how these whiteness-aspiring minorities are tho, let's be real Reply

I wonder what she makes for hosting Big Brother. All she has to do is 1 live show per week. Reply

Right? One live show a week and then some one-offs towards the end of the season... For 90 days. That's a pretty sweet gig. Reply

The Talk on the other hand, now that's hard work. No amount of $ would lessen the sting of hearing Sharon Osbourne's voice on a regular basis. Reply

I mean, that makes sense. As long as their per-episode wages aren't decreasing.



Chenbot's goal hgs are wayyyy to A-list. We're gonna wind up with reality stars, d-list CBS talent, and some washed up hasbeens. Reply

Naw. Sean Spicer, Andy cohen and Tonya Harding aren't a-list. I'd rate them c-list at best. I think they can get a good mix of c/d list celebs. Reply

Love yourself, Julie. Reply

it must suck dating someone so much older when it comes to this age and they start looking gross and probably cant even fuck without viagra Reply

the lazy fuck who doesn't even tip the valvet driver even though there's a swarm of paparazzi documenting him is cheap??! wow, no idea. Reply

I'm so mad Paul got POV this week. It would have been so beautiful if Josh backdoored him and I would have voted for Josh as AFP Reply

this is the worst season of Big Brother. As much as I hate Paul - he's the only one that deserves to win. The rest of them have been so stupid letting him run the game.



I have watched every single season since its inception and this season was the first time I gave up halfway. I stopped watching way back in mid July lmao. I couldn't take this cast Reply

I don't want him to win but i also don't want anyone else to win Reply

haha you are me. I know he ultimately deserves to win but he's just such a smug asshole that I don't want him to win. secretly praying Josh wins final hoh and cuts Paul Reply

I don't want Josh to win either but he's the one I don't want to win least... if that makes sense? Reply

I feel the same way Reply

THE MOOCH FOR CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER. If he lost his shit and started cursing out a fellow house guest >>>>>>>> Reply

i want confirmation that they're going to follow the north american format Reply

CBS.com confirmed it. HoH, PoV, live evictions, and weekly episodes. Reply

omg, i obviously had no idea. thanks for letting me know!



i'm even more excited now. Reply

This is going to be great. They just need to stay away from youtubers. They obviously won't though. Reply

The show is so cheap to make and most of their comp stuff is recycled anyways...so hopefully they put all that extra money towards getting decent celebrities. I know we'll see Frankie Grande lol. Hopefully a couple Survivor players join.





(Also this Twitter campaign to get Cody the AFP prize is sad. It's not our fault he's a broke homophobic Trump supporter. Jessica's trying to bribe fans with gifts and phone calls to vote for him. And they still haven't fixed the voting hack from the past two seasons. I think Kevin or Mark will win if production has their way, but Cody will get the majority of the votes.) Reply

Ok but Martha and Snoop would be AMAZING. They'd probably just hole up in the kitchen and smoke and cook all day. Reply

martha and snoop?



I'm sure she's really struggling because of it. Sit down hoe! Reply

I absolutely loathe the North American BB versions, but if Tiffany Pollard is on, I will suffer for her. Reply

That entire lineup except Melissa is feasible. I can see NeNe Leakes doing it + a Glee kid Reply

i'm sure she can go home and cry into their pile of money over it Reply

Half the celebs on that dream list would NEVER do this show. I've never watched the pleb version, only the CBB UK, but it seems like the only celebs who go on that show are ones whose careers need a boost and they're willing to do anything to be relevant again. Reply

The house will consist of anyone who's ever been on Celebrity Apprentice. Reply

however shall her wallet survive? Reply

CBB will be a flop if they don't get any alcohol btw Reply

an american cbb?! can't be worse than the last uk season!



bring it. Reply

I hope CBB gets a decent cast, my hopes aren't too high, but I hope there's at least someone I somewhat care about in there, idc, I love d-list reality shows.

anything will be better than this current season. Reply

i'm so ready for this shit (primarily because i miss the surreal life 🙏🏽) Reply

her dream cast i'm living for. Reply

don't you DARE give Spicer a platform, FFS Reply

I want an American CBB. Real people bore me. Reply

give me ya fingernails! Reply

