Julie Chen: My Husband Leslie Moonves Cut My Salary for 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Why #JulieChen's husband cut her salary for #CelebrityBigBrother: https://t.co/CldjPauCrC— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 15, 2017
Leslie Moonves, 67, strong-armed his wife of nearly 13 years into taking the pay cut because the CBS reality game show's first-ever U.S. celebrity edition will have a shorter run than the original's 90-plus-day schedule.
"He said, 'You tell your attorney this is not a game we're playing. Everyone's taking a haircut,'" Chen continued. "'This is the only way it will make sense financially. You shouldn't be expected to be paid as if it's a full series. It's a condensed version.'"Julie Chen announced earlier this month that Celebrity Big Brother is in the works and is slated to premiere this winter. Chen's dream roster of A-list houseguests? Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Andy Cohen, Tonya Harding, Sean Spicer and Melissa McCarthy.
source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/908
Also, I think it's kinda funny that they talk like this. I take this as "lol we don't need the money, take a cut so we can get better celebs, which will in turn make us more money because I run the network"
Edited at 2017-09-15 12:37 am (UTC)
I hope she negotiated something else... maybe nightly back rubs or he has to do the dishes for a week. :)
You know how these whiteness-aspiring minorities are tho, let's be real
Chenbot's goal hgs are wayyyy to A-list. We're gonna wind up with reality stars, d-list CBS talent, and some washed up hasbeens.
I have watched every single season since its inception and this season was the first time I gave up halfway. I stopped watching way back in mid July lmao. I couldn't take this cast
i'm even more excited now.
(Also this Twitter campaign to get Cody the AFP prize is sad. It's not our fault he's a broke homophobic Trump supporter. Jessica's trying to bribe fans with gifts and phone calls to vote for him. And they still haven't fixed the voting hack from the past two seasons. I think Kevin or Mark will win if production has their way, but Cody will get the majority of the votes.)
bring it.
anything will be better than this current season.