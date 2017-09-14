all mine

Julie Chen: My Husband Leslie Moonves Cut My Salary for 'Celebrity Big Brother'





Leslie Moonves, 67, strong-armed his wife of nearly 13 years into taking the pay cut because the CBS reality game show's first-ever U.S. celebrity edition will have a shorter run than the original's 90-plus-day schedule.
"He said, 'You tell your attorney this is not a game we're playing. Everyone's taking a haircut,'" Chen continued. "'This is the only way it will make sense financially. You shouldn't be expected to be paid as if it's a full series. It's a condensed version.'"Julie Chen announced earlier this month that Celebrity Big Brother is in the works and is slated to premiere this winter. Chen's dream roster of A-list houseguests? Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Andy Cohen, Tonya Harding, Sean Spicer and Melissa McCarthy.

