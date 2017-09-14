David Lynch on the 'Twin Peaks' finale and a possible fourth season





This made me laugh btw:



Il sono il FBI. pic.twitter.com/eNHZu2GvVh — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) September 14, 2017



I'm still disappointed lmao. Pretending episode 17 was the final episode.This made me laugh btw:

I wouldn't have minded the ending if there was some closure with Audrey and Sarah beforehand. Reply

I would've liked it if it would've been a season finale Reply

Sarah I wanted more on but Audrey idc Reply

god damn he was gorgeous Reply

Lmao i love Kyle MacLachlan on SM Reply

Should be *Io sono lmao Kyle ❤ Reply

Well we don't have four years. Kyle is already starting to look like Mac Tonight Reply

omg lol Reply

He's presh but that chin is out there Reply

I'm crying lol Reply

LMAO Reply

sdafksfjalj Reply

LMAO Reply

I LOVE MAC TONIGHT AND FIFNFJCNFNDNDRJ LMAO Reply

lmao sis Reply

Omg a Mac Tonight reference on ONTD. I'm dead. Reply

i hope they leave TP alone, they'd have to answer too many things in order to bring it back and i've really come around on the finale



GIVE US ANOTHER MOVIE DAVID Reply

IA Reply

agree Reply

I wondered what you thought about the finale but I never went back to the TP posts! Reply

i was out of town so I watched it so late. I really wasn't feeling the episode until the last like 3 minutes and then watched it again the next night and now I kind of love it Reply

IA. One final 150 min film to top it off. Reply

a movie would be fantastic! Reply

I still need to watch this season in full, but I'd be here for another season or a movie. And I KNOW my mom would eat it up. I'm still loling at how, when we were talking about fans being upset with the finale (before she watched it), she was like "Who gives a shit? Of course it's gonna end weird, it's Twin Peaks!"



Edited at 2017-09-15 12:56 am (UTC)

No, thank you. Reply

Idk if i want another season if its anything like S3. Another movie would be fine. I just want some kind of closure for these characters. Reply

I'd be fine the way s3 ended but I am trash so I want more plz. I want to see dale in TP one last time even if they don't remember his ass because Judy reset the timeline or whatever he hell happened (dont even know if that's a spoiler) Reply

I agree, this one is hands down my favorite and I am okay with this being what the finale was supposed to mean. Reply

Ahhh your user name!



But yeah, I read this and was like...this is what it means, this is acceptable. Reply

ty for posting Reply

a movie or a shorter, more concise season would be cool. i don't think i could take so much filler (meta or not) again. like i think it was interesting and served its purpose this season but i still feel really like mentally and emotionally drained from it all lmao. Reply

I hope the next book clears up things if another project isn't gonna happen

I like how people suggested Nadine should have defeated the orb Bob instead of the rando green glove guy Reply

Honestly I'd prefer a movie as well, but I'd be here for anything so what do I know lol Reply

This might come across as some poor film school graduate nonsense but here's my thoughts:



Honestly I loved the finale. Dale Cooper saved Laura Cooper and everything came back full circle. You guys wanted closure for Audrey and other characters, well Cooper saving Laura brought ultimate closure to the series as a whole and thus erased all of the questions from the whole timeline we were presented anyway. If anything, the entire finale parts 1 & 2 were a commentary on closure and trying to forget the darkness of the past when ultimately it's inevitable. The very next episode after everything I mentioned earlier is an alternate timeline, one created by the ultimate darkness "Judy" as a response to Dale Cooper's attempts to change the past. She controlled Laura Palmer's fate, just as in the real world our fates are not necessarily controlled by us no matter the influence we or others attempt to make. So for the series to end on such a bleak note, and for the season as a whole to be so radically different from the original, it's like Lynch is saying "Look, you wanted Twin Peaks back. You wanted questions answered. You wanted evil defeated. But you can't rewrite the past. You can't bring back the past. You can't control fate. You can't erase darkness. You can't always get closure" and that's dark and fucked up but it's perfectly Lynch and in many ways is a twisted and completely unexpected note to end the series on. In my personal opinion, that's brilliant. That's the kind of stuff that sits with you forever.



Edited at 2017-09-15 02:42 am (UTC)

I thought the ending was brilliant. I know it had mixed reactions but it was so very Lynch, so atmospheric and disturbing and left me puzzling over the story for days after. I'm STILL shook. I can't stop watching theory videos.



And I do think Frost and Lynch want to do another season. They clearly love this world and story. Reply

I loved the finale. Those last 2 hours were like a movie. Reply

I like how it ended and i would LOVE another movie (or tv show whatever just more) but he was defs taking the piss with those looooong driving scenes, that was too much for me tbh. Super frustrating and not in a fun way.



I love how like melancholy and sad and disturbed (not in a terrible way) this show makes me feel lmao. I love how it lingers with me.



Edited at 2017-09-15 03:56 am (UTC)

