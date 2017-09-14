David Lynch on the 'Twin Peaks' finale and a possible fourth season
Lynch wouldn't clarify what happened in the finale, saying what's important is what the viewer took from it. "You can, for example, read a book that raises a series of questions, and you want to talk to the author, but he died a hundred years ago. That’s why everything is up to you.”
David Lynch Finally Shares His Thoughts on the #TwinPeaks Finale, Confirms Season 4 is Possible https://t.co/ePlHXhUnw4 pic.twitter.com/AFztEm52WE— IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 14, 2017
He also revealed that a fourth season is possible but it's too early to say anything at this point as it took him four and a half years to write and direct the last one.
This made me laugh btw:
GIVE US ANOTHER MOVIE DAVID
But yeah, I read this and was like...this is what it means, this is acceptable.
I like how people suggested Nadine should have defeated the orb Bob instead of the rando green glove guy
Honestly I loved the finale. Dale Cooper saved Laura Cooper and everything came back full circle. You guys wanted closure for Audrey and other characters, well Cooper saving Laura brought ultimate closure to the series as a whole and thus erased all of the questions from the whole timeline we were presented anyway. If anything, the entire finale parts 1 & 2 were a commentary on closure and trying to forget the darkness of the past when ultimately it's inevitable. The very next episode after everything I mentioned earlier is an alternate timeline, one created by the ultimate darkness "Judy" as a response to Dale Cooper's attempts to change the past. She controlled Laura Palmer's fate, just as in the real world our fates are not necessarily controlled by us no matter the influence we or others attempt to make. So for the series to end on such a bleak note, and for the season as a whole to be so radically different from the original, it's like Lynch is saying "Look, you wanted Twin Peaks back. You wanted questions answered. You wanted evil defeated. But you can't rewrite the past. You can't bring back the past. You can't control fate. You can't erase darkness. You can't always get closure" and that's dark and fucked up but it's perfectly Lynch and in many ways is a twisted and completely unexpected note to end the series on. In my personal opinion, that's brilliant. That's the kind of stuff that sits with you forever.
And I do think Frost and Lynch want to do another season. They clearly love this world and story.
I love how like melancholy and sad and disturbed (not in a terrible way) this show makes me feel lmao. I love how it lingers with me.
