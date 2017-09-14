Mako

David Lynch on the 'Twin Peaks' finale and a possible fourth season

Lynch wouldn't clarify what happened in the finale, saying what's important is what the viewer took from it. "You can, for example, read a book that raises a series of questions, and you want to talk to the author, but he died a hundred years ago. That’s why everything is up to you.”

He also revealed that a fourth season is possible but it's too early to say anything at this point as it took him four and a half years to write and direct the last one.

Source

Tagged: ,