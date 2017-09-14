Sister Act reunites for their 25th reunion on The View
-It's been 25 years since Sister Act came out!
-Bette Midler was their first choice for the lead role but after she passed on it, they recruited Whoopi Goldberg
- Wendy Makkena (Mary Robert), Kathy Najimy (Mary Patrick), Sherri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Beth Fowler, Andrea Robinson, and Prudence Holmes all reunited with Maggie Smith making a special appearance via video
But Lauryn Hill voice >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
sister act 2 was always my fav of the two though.
edit: actually, I think it was only "Would You" but it didn't even need to happen because her version was also great:
I love Sister Act so much and this was so stinkin' cute and fun.
freeform is killing me w not airing hocus pocus until like the end of october. i need to buy it on blu-ray
It's cute they got Maggie Smith that was sweet
I saw the show on Bway and was majorly disappointed they didn't adapt the music from the movie. That was like the #1 reason I went to the show. lol.
omg my favorite childhood movies :D
i quote this ALLLLLL the time. Love Sheryl Lee Ralph.