Maxine Shaw Attorney At Law

Sister Act reunites for their 25th reunion on The View



-It's been 25 years since Sister Act came out!

-Bette Midler was their first choice for the lead role but after she passed on it, they recruited Whoopi Goldberg

- Wendy Makkena (Mary Robert), Kathy Najimy (Mary Patrick), Sherri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Beth Fowler, Andrea Robinson, and Prudence Holmes all reunited with Maggie Smith making a special appearance via video



Source: 1 2
Image result for Sister Act gif
Tagged: , , ,