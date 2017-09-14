Sister Act reunites for their 25th reunion on The View

i fucking love sister act Reply

Thread

Link

The summer i was in first grade both my parents worked so i spent the summer by myself not allowed to go outside or open the door all day. i would put this in the dvr and watch it all day every day that entire summer. im 32 now and have an unhealthy love of nuns for someone that is rabidly atheist.



Edited at 2017-09-15 12:43 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Such a good movie! Reply

Thread

Link

god i love both sister act 1 and 2 sooooo much Reply

Thread

Link

i literally watch both of these movies every time they are on TV. And at least once a week I get "if you wanna be somebody, if you wanna go somewhere you better wake and PAY ATTENTION" stuck in my head but I don't even mind.



Edited at 2017-09-15 12:46 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This song is ingrained on my memory more than any other from my childhood. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When you are mentally synced with others and start singing it and get tha harmony on point! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SA 1 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >> SA 2

But Lauryn Hill voice >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> everyone else.



Reply

Thread

Link

This scene always makes me cry, I don't even know why. Her voice is just so beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Late, but... same! Personal story: I saw this movie right around the time I was realizing I was an atheist, so to hear the friend say that her voice was "for church" was really melancholy for me. Plus, the general admiration and jealousy of their voices, of course. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is forever beautiful. everyone in this movie had spectacular voices Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes to everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll never get over this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

❤️ One of my fav parts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Sister Act! It was one of my childhood favorites. It was this, Home Alone, Cool Runnings and The Cutting Edge, lol. I wore out those tapes. Reply

Thread

Link

How did the studio audience not die from this? I would have Reply

Thread

Link

i remember being SHOCKED that sister mary robert didn't sing her own parts!!! honestly a scam.



sister act 2 was always my fav of the two though. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao that's like when I found out that Debbie Reynolds didn't actually sing her parts in Singin' in the Rain but that Jean Hagen sang her parts. So the part where Debbie's character is singing over Jean's terrible singing is actually Jean pretending to be Debbie pretending to be Jean.



edit: oop, just double checked and it's actually just Jean doing the speaking parts that Debbie is supposed to be doing. A different woman did the singing for Debbie. My b.



Edited at 2017-09-15 12:56 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Debbie sang the uptempo songs, but the ballads were dubbed!



edit: actually, I think it was only "Would You" but it didn't even need to happen because her version was also great:







Edited at 2017-09-15 01:15 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Same! It tarnished it a bit for me but I still adore the movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't know that about Mary Robert! I feel upset lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this video just brought me so much joy.

I love Sister Act so much and this was so stinkin' cute and fun. Reply

Thread

Link

kathy najimy looks so fucking good tbh



freeform is killing me w not airing hocus pocus until like the end of october. i need to buy it on blu-ray Reply

Thread

Link

I love Sister Act and Sister Act 2 so much. They remind me of the badass nuns who run my elementary and high school, and perform for us every Christmas lol. Reply

Thread

Link

i teared up a little when whoopi came out?? lol idek. but this made me want to watch sister act real bad and it's just so happens to be on demand and that never happens. i'm so happy! Reply

Thread

Link



aw this was lovely Reply

Thread

Link

These were important movies in my overly sheltered childhood. I loved the soundtracks. Loved Whoopi. Reply

Thread

Link

These films are amazing <3



It's cute they got Maggie Smith that was sweet Reply

Thread

Link

This gave me goosebumps. I fucking love this movie! Reply

Thread

Link

Aww. Legit best movie ever. Both of em r I C O N I C Reply

Thread

Link





I saw the show on Bway and was majorly disappointed they didn't adapt the music from the movie. That was like the LOOOOOOOVE <3I saw the show on Bway and was majorly disappointed they didn't adapt the music from the movie. That was like the #1 reason I went to the show. lol. Reply

Thread

Link

aww i like this version because all the nuns share a part in the high notes. Reply

Thread

Link

i just got so teary. awwww this was lovely. Reply

Thread

Link

This movie is perfect. I watched it all of the time as a kid. Hollywood needs original ideas like this again. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! I loved this when I was a kid. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this so much. This movie was such a big part of my childhood. Reply

Thread

Link

this would give me liiiiife as a kid, still does tbh!



Reply

Thread

Link

omg my favorite childhood movies :D Reply

Thread

Link

i've never actually seen sister act, but i firmly stand by sister act 2 being my favorite movie. the catholic school and the students in it remind me of the catholic school i went to and how i grew up singing in the school/church choir.







i quote this ALLLLLL the time. Love Sheryl Lee Ralph. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember going to the theater to see this when I was 10 with my very religious grandfather and him busting up laughing at. Especially her in the garden, for some reason he laughs the hardest at that part. 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

This made me emotional, I fucking love this movie Reply

Thread

Link

Man, this takes me back. I love that they had a reunion. Reply

Thread

Link

Legit two of the greatest movies ever Reply

Thread

Link