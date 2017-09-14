The episode was really cute but kind of underwhelming as a premiere. I love their friendship, though. Reply

ia with all of this Reply

agreed. hoping/assuming it will pick up and be hilarious from here on out. Reply

IA, i'm just happy to have it back though Reply

Yeah that's basically what I thought too. It was cute and I enjoyed it, but it was somehow a little underwhelming. I'm ready for the next episodes and looking forward to having more to laugh at Reply

Felt the same. I love them, but idk for whatever reason wasn't feeling it. South Park on the other hand was better than the last couple seasons. Reply

ia. the premise that they better each other's lives so much was cute but i didn't really laugh much. Reply

A cute nod to sliding doors Reply

As soon as they got on the subway, I was like "ahhh, a sliding doors ep" and my husband was like "What?" and I had to pause to explain. I never even saw the movie but I think it's a fun concept. Reply

That Goop movie? I've seen it more than I like to admit. Reply

that was a good episode. ilanas housmates lololol. and bevers! and her trying to give a presentation. i'm glad they're back. Reply

Abbi went on a Hollywood diet,it ages her a lil Reply

Part of me is like good for you girl, you can afford real healthy foods and shit now. YAS QUEEN.



But then the other part of me is like, ugh whhhyyyy this always happens to every new actress with a successful showwwwww. Reply

Right? She was totally fine before Reply

Yeah, it kind of bums me out. I love that Ilana looks basically the same. Reply

Mte. Its never a surprise bc actresses always do no matter how much they champion the idea that women are fine at any size (not that BC necessarily said that explicitly) but its still always a bit of a downer to me. Like...we aren't fine at any size tho are we. There's a specific size. Reply

my fave moment was when Abbie's ponytail got snipped Reply

I loved how Ilana was into it tho rofl lmao her hair looked so crazy

lol Abbie's hair basically stole the whole episode! Reply

Such a cute gif. Reply

it was the only good thing out of this episode Reply

I'm cracking up that they wanted to do this S1 and Amy Poehler was like, "NO! Nobody cares about the characters yet! Too soon!" Amy's a smart lady.



It worked cause we do know and care about them so much now and we get all of these jokes.



Ilana's old roomies had me choking cause there were so many girls like that who studied fashion merchandising in NYC. rofl. I was like, "ah man... this is too real!!!"



It was so sweet tho them talking about it afterward-- and how they're like, "Abbi and Ilana were always supposed to find each other. Like that was going to happen no matter what." and that's part of why they wanted to show it too. I was like TEARSSSSSSSSSSSS



Seeing Ilana with straight hair was FREAKY







She still looked qt tho. But I do love her natural hair best.



IKR fuck her roommates for saying what they did. CURL SHAMING Reply

Ilana's hair is so pretty. It has a nice natural curl to it. Reply

I went to FIT and had classes with those girls!

This one girl had a picture of herself with her horse as her desktop background. Reply

Lmaooo yessss I went to FIT too 😂 Reply

last night's episode was cute af



loved ilana spilling coffee on nicole Reply

Oh shit I missed it brb Reply

was ilana rejected from tisch in real life or?

that part had me howling Reply

Abbie's wig was very distracting, it was so terrible. But omg @ Bevers, I was dying. Reply

it was so bad. they kept saying in the behind-the-scenes how real it looked... and i'm like, "err... no..." Reply

They hit it 4 times in this episode and I only know that because I hit it every time they did. Reply

Thread

lol this episode was cute. not laugh out loud hilarious but still enjoyable. now i want to watch sliding doors. Reply

ngl I cried a lil bit the last few minutes when the first notes of the song started playing as they were bonding it was really beautiful to me lol Reply

Same. And Go Outside was also one of my favourite songs that year so it made perfect sense Reply

Every time I watch Broad City I wish I had an Ilana to my Abbi.





I used to but we aren't as close any more. I miss it. Reply

dumb question, is it not on hulu no more :( only on tv? D; noooooooooo Reply

Seasons 1-3 are on Hulu and you can watch the newest episode on comedycentral.com Reply

The entire Bevers storyline was so fucking funny. Reply

I fucking loooooved this ep. I am so glad this show is back. These kweens are everything <3 Reply

Oh, I saw the clips on FB and thought they were old ones from their Youtube series, lol. Will look for ep now. Reply

So glad this show is back <33333 The thing with Bevers' head on a super-ripped dude's body was freaking me out so bad, though. I could tell it was a cut-and-paste, and yet it was giving me, like, uncanny valley vibes all the same. Reply

yeah it looked really creepy for a minute there lol. Reply

ok that was cute! Reply

