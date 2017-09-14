September 14th, 2017, 08:10 pm nene718 Broad City S4 Premiere BTS SourceThoughts on last night's premiere? Tagged: broad city (comedy central), television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
But then the other part of me is like, ugh whhhyyyy this always happens to every new actress with a successful showwwwww.
I loved how Ilana was into it tho rofl
I'm cracking up that they wanted to do this S1 and Amy Poehler was like, "NO! Nobody cares about the characters yet! Too soon!" Amy's a smart lady.
It worked cause we do know and care about them so much now and we get all of these jokes.
Ilana's old roomies had me choking cause there were so many girls like that who studied fashion merchandising in NYC. rofl. I was like, "ah man... this is too real!!!"
It was so sweet tho them talking about it afterward-- and how they're like, "Abbi and Ilana were always supposed to find each other. Like that was going to happen no matter what." and that's part of why they wanted to show it too. I was like TEARSSSSSSSSSSSS
Seeing Ilana with straight hair was FREAKY
She still looked qt tho. But I do love her natural hair best.
This one girl had a picture of herself with her horse as her desktop background.
loved ilana spilling coffee on nicole
that part had me howling
I used to but we aren't as close any more. I miss it.