September 15th, 2017, 02:08 am justice4harambe AstridS new music video for "Think Before I Talk" Same director as "Suck A Boy"All shot in one takeDo you often say things without thinking, ONTD?SOURCE Tagged: music / musician, music / musician (pop), music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 88 comments Add comment
@op: did u mean "such a boy"
Edited at 2017-09-15 12:36 am (UTC)
seeing her in october, so excited!
op, when is the damn album coming out? i am so tired of these eps