aw, i like her! i like dagny's music more, though. also, love that pchris gif!



@op: did u mean "such a boy"



Edited at 2017-09-15 12:36 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

who?????? and i submitted a mean girls musical thread (so u could see how embarrassing the trailer looked) and it got denied Reply

Thread

Link

Nice music video, she's so pretty. lol @ "suck a boy" Reply

Thread

Link

i really dig that vid with pchris. such a boy is a bop and a half! Reply

Thread

Link

think before i talk is my favorite!!! this video was less fun than such a boy though, but still pretty with the colors



seeing her in october, so excited! Reply

Thread

Link

breathe should've been a bigger hit smh Reply

Thread

Link

norwegian queen!



op, when is the damn album coming out? i am so tired of these eps Reply

Thread

Link