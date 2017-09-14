South Park episode trolls everyone's Amazon Echos
*Last night's season premiere of South Park featured Cartman and the other boys enjoying some good clean fun with their Amazon Echos and Google Home devices....by adding items like "Titty chips" to their shopping lists or making Alexa repeat that she has to take a stinky poo.
*If viewers had one of the devices within listening distance of the TV, they probably found several new items they didn't want on their shopping lists or were awakened by alarms they didn't set, as their Echo devices responded to the requests from the TV.
Anyone else experience this? My Echo now has scrotum bags on the shopping list and luckily I noticed and cancelled the 7am alarm.
Which was why I was surprised when she set an alarm, told me a joke, and added scrotum bags to a shopping list when Cartman said to do all of that.
So since I've never enabled that skill, she listens when the TV commercial asks to order a pizza but she can't complete that request.
But Cartman was just giving general commands that don't need to be linked to a skill, like "Set an alarm for 7am" or "Tell me a joke." The shopping list is just a feature where you can build something like a grocery list. Say you are in the kitchen and notice you're out of milk. You say "Alexa add milk to my shopping list." Then when you are at the store, you can open your Alexa app on your phone and view your shopping list. I just didn't think she'd recognize scrotum bags as something to really add to a list lol
Lmao that definitely sounds like they did that on purpose, at least I wouldn't be surprised if they did, anyway.
Stuff like that is why I'm actually glad I have a Windows phone (as much as people wanna poke fun, it does the job for me, lol) and I don't have Cortana enabled.
Has someone watched the episode? How was it? I couldn't really get into the last season and am not sure if I should watch the new one.
sad hyman has to come to such an abrupt end. even sadder that there was no kyman interaction. i'm trash, i know
RIP Cartman/Heidi though :( but hopefully we get demented Cartman back
Also I had no idea a new season had started, wow.
I was only half kidding.