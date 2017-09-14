seth cd

South Park episode trolls everyone's Amazon Echos



*Last night's season premiere of South Park featured Cartman and the other boys enjoying some good clean fun with their Amazon Echos and Google Home devices....by adding items like "Titty chips" to their shopping lists or making Alexa repeat that she has to take a stinky poo.

*If viewers had one of the devices within listening distance of the TV, they probably found several new items they didn't want on their shopping lists or were awakened by alarms they didn't set, as their Echo devices responded to the requests from the TV.

Anyone else experience this? My Echo now has scrotum bags on the shopping list and luckily I noticed and cancelled the 7am alarm.
