South Park episode trolls everyone's Amazon Echos

Lmaoooo I didn't watch the episode but I heard about this earlier. It had me wondering since I don't have an Echo: do the Echo ads on TV not do this to people who have one at home, too?

My echo always starts listening when the people on the commercials say "Hey Alexa" but she so far hasn't completed a command, probably because I've never ordered cereal from Amazon, or dominos pizza or asked her to call me an Uber.



Which was why I was surprised when she set an alarm, told me a joke, and added scrotum bags to a shopping list when Cartman said to do all of that.

Lmao! So I guess it normally goes off of your history? That makes sense if that's the case. I guess I also need to see the SP scenes to compare to the commercials on how it's done, lol.

You have to set up and enable certain skills on it to use those features. Like to order a pizza from Dominos, you have to set up a profile with Dominos website and create your favorite order, like for example a large pizza with extra cheese and pepperoni. Then you have to enable the Dominos ordering skill in your Echo to link it to your profile at the Dominoes site. Once you've done that, you just say "Hey Alexa order Dominoes" and it'll order a large pizza with extra cheese and pepperoni. If you don't want that type of pizza you'd have go to your Dominoes profile and edit your favorite order to what you really want, but if you're gonna go through all that you might as well just order what you wanted from the website since you're already in it.



So since I've never enabled that skill, she listens when the TV commercial asks to order a pizza but she can't complete that request.



But Cartman was just giving general commands that don't need to be linked to a skill, like "Set an alarm for 7am" or "Tell me a joke." The shopping list is just a feature where you can build something like a grocery list. Say you are in the kitchen and notice you're out of milk. You say "Alexa add milk to my shopping list." Then when you are at the store, you can open your Alexa app on your phone and view your shopping list. I just didn't think she'd recognize scrotum bags as something to really add to a list lol



Edited at 2017-09-15 02:18 am (UTC)

Ahh, that makes more sense. I wasn't thinking about the stuff that had to be enabled first.



Lmao that definitely sounds like they did that on purpose, at least I wouldn't be surprised if they did, anyway.

Echo ads don't usually set mine off, but random shit does. Like it came on while I was doing a rewatch of GoT. I'm pretty sure Cersei never said "Alexa."

I've been hearing about Siri doing the same thing! It even did it on my mom's phone for a while some months back, but ONLY when she was watching Dateline, it was weird, lmao.



Stuff like that is why I'm actually glad I have a Windows phone (as much as people wanna poke fun, it does the job for me, lol) and I don't have Cortana enabled.

Are Craig and Tweek still going out?

lmao didn't burger king do something similar?

Karma for anyone dumb enough to get one of those things.

Haha mine was free, but I certainly wouldn't pay for one.

That's funny, ngl.



That's funny, ngl.

Has someone watched the episode? How was it? I couldn't really get into the last season and am not sure if I should watch the new one.

it was really funny my alexa speaker was going crazy and it made the episode more fun

This episode was trash. I only laughed at jim bob doing humble lol

Ok this is clever and funny

my coworker was telling me that she has her Alexa rap for her lol

this seems like a rich people joke

Edited at 2017-09-15 01:35 am (UTC) Lol for real, though.

Echo dots are only like $50 so not that rich.

The price-point isn't what I was referring to. This is a 'luxury' item that people with disposable income own.

not to mention, it's a device to help make buying things/spending money easier.

If you tell Alexa to sing you a song, you get something pretty interesting.

Lmao that's a plus trolling

i didn't know about the simon says easter egg lol i definitely said/asked some weird shit of alexa during this episode



sad hyman has to come to such an abrupt end. even sadder that there was no kyman interaction. i'm trash, i know

i can't watch schitt's creek with my echo plugged in because every time someone says "alexis" alexa is like

RIP Cartman/Heidi though :( but hopefully we get demented Cartman back



Edited at 2017-09-15 03:20 am (UTC) lmfaoo (with the exception of the last 3 seasons) matt and trey never disappoint XDRIP Cartman/Heidi though :( but hopefully we get demented Cartman back

That...is amazing.



That...is amazing.

Also I had no idea a new season had started, wow.

why do people own these. why do you want amazon listening in to your personal conversations...?

mte. but i also use the fingerprint security on my phone so i'm not that privacy sensitive as i'd wish i was lol. i just know if i ever get those smart voice devices, i'll end up like meryl streep's daughter's character on mr. robot and ask alexa if she gets sad or some depressing shit like that. anyway.

My brother who works for the NSA bought me one for Christmas. I looked him dead in the eye and asked him if he thought I was stupid.



I was only half kidding.

LOL

