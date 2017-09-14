Superman Protects Undocumented Immigrants from White Supremacist in Latest Action Comics

Superman despite DC's movie verse was always my ultimate plus he's a bit Canadian too so I am fully behind this.

Reply

Thread

Link

Superman's not even an earthling bb I'm sorry to break it to you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The artist who came up with Superman was from Toronto.



Edited at 2017-09-14 11:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yass remember this?



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Always reaching... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where's that post from that guy who seemed to be on the cusp of having an epiphany that superman's status of being an actual alien is probably what made him defend undocumented aliens? Reply

Thread

Link





Favorite page of the week. It just nails why #GreenArrow is one of the best books in comics right now and really hits home for me personally pic.twitter.com/v7XUzFtONK — Henry(Enrique)Varona (@awhiteCuban) September 7, 2017

Y'all need to be reading Green Arrow. It touches on a lot of political stuff and also currently has a nice anti-capitalism/anti-corporation story going on. Reply

Thread

Link

That's great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ollie has always been a comunist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't believe how much I've been crying this week lol I'm so stressed i wanna die



save me superman Reply

Thread

Link

<33 hope it gets better, bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What do you think abt them reaching a deal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll believe it when I see it passed into law and that's it tbh



It does upset me that they announced it yesterday and my family was so exited only for that hope last less than six hours



I didn't say shit cause I don't trust any of them as far as I can throw them and I didn't want to be the bitter betty of the night but come morning seeing those notifications really did a number on me



Like in a weird way I feel like these things are my fault for being so negative



Im mostly upset we're being fucked with like this and being used as a bargaining chip and not as a collective group of people whose humanity and value is always being questioned and unvalidated

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm on the same boat, bb. pm me if you ever need to vent <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love superman Reply

Thread

Link

Stan a bit <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

supes, i love you Reply

Thread

Link

dc has always been superior imo like marvel may have the better movies but dc comics, storylines, characters, etc >>>>> marvel Reply

Thread

Link

same same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've always liked X-Men and Runaways and Alias were great but DC's tentpole comics and heroes have always been superior. Wonder Woman and Batman and Superman are truly World's Finest >>>>>>>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesss Marvel definitely slayed with X-Men. I'll always love it, same with Deadpool (though, lately I seem to associate him with fanbros) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To me, nothing will ever beat the dynamic surrounding Batman and his villains. The way each one sort of represents an exaggeration of his own flaws, and the fact that he still thinks each one is redeemable. He still believes in Harvey Dent, Pamela's and Victor's brilliance, etc.



They totally messed up the Joker, but we can't have it all lbr Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh, for sure. The only thing in marvel that even comes close is the xmen and theyve been neglecting that for awhile. The biggest problem with dc is the overt focus on batman, but if you can avoid that, which I do, they have the best stories. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good i savour the tears of racist manchildren because their childhood hero called them losers Reply

Thread

Link



Speaking of White Supremacists... Trump's still trying it with the "both sides" narrative, specifically pulling it out to refute a black man who questioned his judgement. Trump goes back there—says he told Tim Scott there were 'bad dudes on the other side' in Charlottesville. https://t.co/T3xYMdND7m — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 14, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

congrats to the people writing opinion pieces supporting the narrative that there are bad people on both sides Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And when the WH published a photo and remark that they had met, he was called TOM Scott. Because NAMES ARE HARD.

Or a slimeball shade at him being an Uncle Tom, who knows, nothing would be surprising. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope they're not staying at Motel 6, who's been turning over check-in names to ICE 👀😡👎🏻 Reply

Thread

Link

i want to burn every MOtel 6 down now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





At least they say they're making the franchise owners discontinue the practice and are issuing a directive to make sure it doesn't happen again.



They should have done more tho.



When a Best Western price gouged during Harvey, they lost their franchise status. No reason Motel 6 can't do the same to those fucks and prove they're serious about this. Otherwise this is just lip service.



Statement by Motel 6 pic.twitter.com/zHGU6HqjPV — Motel 6 (@motel6) September 14, 2017



Edited at 2017-09-14 11:40 pm (UTC) Ugh I heard about thatAt least they say they're making the franchise owners discontinue the practice and are issuing a directive to make sure it doesn't happen again.They should have done more tho.When a Best Western price gouged during Harvey, they lost their franchise status. No reason Motel 6 can't do the same to those fucks and prove they're serious about this. Otherwise this is just lip service. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh. Fuck them putos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those fucking assholes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow....fuck them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I were like Superman.





I would wanna protect people too. Reply

Thread

Link

yas boo! Yaaas you go superman Reply

Thread

Link





We love legends We love legends Reply

Thread

Link

whoever this is is fucking hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao his Superman curl starts to spell out his name sis! His name's Junmyeon aka Suho, leader of EXO. Check out their fun newest mv Power! Also The Eve & Call Me Baby

















Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hes stunning Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Junmyeon* is cutee, almost cute enough to drag me back into kpop but I refuse



Edited at 2017-09-15 12:08 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

king! LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yas my hero. Reply

Thread

Link