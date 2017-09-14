raz

Superman Protects Undocumented Immigrants from White Supremacist in Latest Action Comics







In Action Comics #987, a week after Tr**p's DACA announcement, Superman protects a group of undocumented immigrants from bullets shot by a white man wearing an American flag bandana. Superman grabs him by the shirt, demanding why, and the white supremacist claims the immigrants "ruined" him and "stole" from him.

Are we ready to stan DC again? Remember, Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter gave money to Tr**p's campaign & is a big supporter of him still. Also, Congress wouldn't vote to condemn white supremacy but DC Comics will. Also, Tr**p has yet to sign the joint resolution condemning white supremacy passed by the House and Senate.

