Superman Protects Undocumented Immigrants from White Supremacist in Latest Action Comics
Superman protects undocumented immigrants from a shooter in latest comic. https://t.co/PXSob5fvXs pic.twitter.com/yAquNUSGfB— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) September 13, 2017
Action Comics #987 pic.twitter.com/zUwXcEWQNV— Arthur (@Bouhanul) September 13, 2017
As an undocumented immigrant who came to the U.S. as a child, Superman is technically a Dreamer. https://t.co/KDrJ8nE6mw— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) September 13, 2017
In Action Comics #987, a week after Tr**p's DACA announcement, Superman protects a group of undocumented immigrants from bullets shot by a white man wearing an American flag bandana. Superman grabs him by the shirt, demanding why, and the white supremacist claims the immigrants "ruined" him and "stole" from him.
Are we ready to stan DC again? Remember, Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter gave money to Tr**p's campaign & is a big supporter of him still. Also, Congress wouldn't vote to condemn white supremacy but DC Comics will. Also, Tr**p has yet to sign the joint resolution condemning white supremacy passed by the House and Senate.
