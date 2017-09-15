...and we're happy Reply

Thread

Link

I trust bronies to buy this more than fake gzb tbh. Strategic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm just happy she's getting work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg as if she needs another reason for bitchy twitter gays to rip her apart Reply

Thread

Link

Hello Bitches Reply

Thread

Link

OP ur posts caused me to follow her on insta.

i havent heard any of her music but shes really hot. Reply

Thread

Link

OP even got my friend stanning and she doesn't even post here lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God works in mysterious ways.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first weekend box office numbers for this upcoming movie will be a great way to roughly count how many bronies there are in this godforsaken land.



Edited at 2017-09-14 11:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Oh CL....sis no honey.



Edited at 2017-09-14 11:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

My boyfriend is a bronie and i'm pretty damn sure that i'm actually lesbian. 2 reasons to dump him and to start loving myself, am i right ? x) Reply

Thread

Link

a chansung icon, yup i knew a girl just like you.



you a lesbian. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was changing my icon 5 min ago, then saw your comment and i think i'll keep this icon just a bit longer ahahah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this accuracy. i'm a lez and was a chansung stan for a hot minute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LITERALLY HONKING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as long as you gift him the My Little Pony OST first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





There's so much to unpack in this comment. There's so much to unpack in this comment. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

definitely. i mean even if ur not a lesbian if ur not attracted to or enjoying sex w him then u should get rid of him immediately for both ur sakes (but mostly urs) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agree with stuffedpanda, a Chansung icon is all the confirmation you need to leave men behind.



Go forth and conquer.



God bless 2PM, the true LGBTQA+ kings!





Edited at 2017-09-14 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is some content Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dump him just like chansung dumped that ugly ass hairstyle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

be free, sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want her to DESTROY Rita. Reply

Thread

Link

Well at least she's getting work I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

legend Reply

Thread

Link

needs the nobody tag Reply

Thread

Link

film - adult



Nnnnnnnnnnnnnnn Reply

Thread

Link

Is she signed to an american label? Reply

Thread

Link

She's with Scooter Braun (of Carly Rae Jepsen fame). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awww Reply

Thread

Link