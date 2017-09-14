Cecily Strong guest stars on Season 2 of 'Great News' + First Photo/Promo of Tina Fey's Guest Spot
Cecily will play a childhood friend of Katie (Briga Heelan) Jessica. Her character has traded in being single and living in the city and now has a picture perfect suburban life. When Jessica throws a gender-reveal party that Katie attends, Katie begins to question her life choices.
Tina Fey (who is also an executive producer of the show) plays a new network president named Diana St. Tropez. Katie (Briga Heelan) idolizes Diana and has read every book in her series called Boss Bitch, which is about being a modern woman in a male-dominated field. Katie's mom Carol (Andrea Martin) begins to get upset that there is another woman in her daughter’s life.
Great News is back Sept 28 9:30/8:30c on NBC
Source 1, Source 2
"non-geneDE MODEH-" UGH STOP. I don't even dislike her but fucking christ.
I randomly think about her roast of Obama and my fav line: "Your hair is so white, it can talk back to the police"
