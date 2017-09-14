Sam Smith's mother knew he was gay before he came out to her

that second photo looks like if Mesut Ozil and Jude Law had a kid Reply

Thread

Link

i see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew I liked guys when I saw D'Angelo's Untitled video. Didn't know what dick was back then but I knew I wanted it. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't know it at the time, but Samurai Jack inspired feelings in me when I was 5. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is he coming back? stay in your sewer, rat. Reply

Thread

Link





be grateful saving pop music and blocking taylor from #1 be grateful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's supposed to debut at #3 .. evil can't be stopped Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This isn't a T-Swift post... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has millions of fans that have missed him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i 'knew' when i was 10 or so probably? i started praying to god to make me bi so i could 'choose to be normal and date boys'. this was followed by years of denial until relatively recently.

i wish id come out sooner but when i see lesbians who spent most of their lives with men then came out in middle age and are now happily in relationships with women - that makes me feel better and optimistic lol.



lets hope no one talks about coming out straight in this post like last time lol





Edited at 2017-09-14 10:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

aww it makes me sad to hear that you were praying to be "normal." You are you and that is the best thing ever :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorry you felt that way, bb. Sometimes, I feel like truly coming out to yourself is the hardest one. I don't think I ever uttered the words "I'm gay" until wayyyy after I knew. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. What's your damage? I'm glad to be having the conversation about coming out straight. It's time.



Edited at 2017-09-14 11:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...someone came out as ~straight on here? lol wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe his song is still at #1 on iTunes in both the US & UK, I really thought this break would've killed his success. Reply

Thread

Link





It's terrible. Listening to the bop Your comment inspired me to listen to the sample...It's terrible. Listening to the bop #LoveSoSoft Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's awful



He's awful



His voice is awful



AWFUL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like all you need is 5 people to buy a song on iTunes to get it to chart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, why are you so negative? Let soulful Boy George succeeded. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I need some bops a la Latch and La La La! Cough 'em up, Sammy!

I don't know why people eat this sappy shit up. Maybe because fall is coming....I need some bops a la Latch and La La La! Cough 'em up, Sammy! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wait what? it is??? the fuck omg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wanna root for him but why is he coming out with snoozefests instead of bops like his work with disclosure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#teamtomdaley because there's no other winner here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So embarrassing for all parties involved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how extra lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

9-10 is really young to come out. Maybe not today when being gay is a lot more common, but Sam is a few years older than me and I didn't even know what the word "gay" meant (besides happy) until I got to middle school



I knew something was different before then but I didn't understand Reply

Thread

Link

mte like i can't even imagine being out at that age Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like for a lot of kids that's when feelings and attraction starts. Like little crushes. You may not fully know what gay means but it can definitely be something you're aware of. Something that you know is different from other kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

parents always know Reply

Thread

Link

Hi boo! How have you been??



I was beginning to worry Shawn's people had finally found you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey!! i've been well, just smoking a lot of weed and playing video games lmao. how have you been? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mamas at least. Mine def knows even though I'm scared to have the actual conversation because I just know she's gonna try to make me pursue "corrective measures" i.e. therapy and Jesus. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was like 6 and obsessed with the original Red Ranger, Zack Morris, and Nick Carter



AKA not much has changed Reply

Thread

Link

haha I was actually obsessed with the pink ranger! But mostly because I wanted to be like her lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was 6 and obsessed with the pink ranger but was not sexually drawn to her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was in love with Jason the original Red Ranger. But didn't really know it until Zeo when he became the temporary Gold Ranger. 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless your taste <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Aww, little bb superboy! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Zack Morris made so many boys gay. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I knew for sure I liked boys when I was like 12, especially after seeing gay porn and being like "This...this is right". That and my strong desire to look at other boys' dicks in the locker room.



Thought I was bi for years but have recently decided to identify solely as gay because I haven't been with a woman in over 3 years and don't really intend to pursue them anymore now that I'm partially out (I'm not out to my parents yet give me strength ONTD they're homophobic pastors) and it just feels more true to myself to say I'm gay. But I don't believe in bi-erasure and have no messy thoughts towards bisexuality! Everyone do you and identify however it feels right!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm out to one, not the other. It's not that I am scared at this point, I just have been too lazy to have "the talk" haha maybe if I ever get a boyfriend... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never thought about bisexuality at all, but the 'checking out other boys' thing was to make sure I was developing properly. I never really even considered gay until maybe 15/16 and when it finally clicked I decided not to hide it about myself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol when I first say gay porn it was more like extremely intense heart pounding and arousal. A total all consuming feeling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always had a strong interest in the models on the cover of underwear packaging. That should have been a clue but it took way too long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this threw me for a loop because i remember you mentioned being bi a few times, but good for you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Adam Lambert's mom said the same thing as did my parents. Parents usually know first, especially mom; you're their kid.



The Closet convinces you that you're actually keeping something about yourself secret, but the people closest to you KNOW. Usually.



NEVER FORGET. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a scary thought to have while in the closet because you worry about what you're doing wrong in your process of covering up the truth. Even being out I still get self-conscious when people say "I always knew" because it makes me feel like I was just this obvious fraud and people felt bad for me. Probs not true but years of being closeted can really build a lot of insecurities! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Sam is gonna sink on this album, because he seems one note and like he doesn't have a mature understanding of love. More than one album about unrequited love is when things go from "sad and relatable" to "pathetic" haha Reply

Thread

Link

omg my mom's a dumbass n didnt know. she thought the ayumi hamasaki poster i had in my room meant i was really into asian women fdsfgsh Reply

Thread

Link

First time I noticed a guy in that way was when I was 11, by 12/13 it was obvious but I was low key denying it to myself (funny thing was I NEVER even to myself pretended like I was straight I would just tell myself like well maybe you're bisexual lollll) and then pretty soon after that I was honest with myself about it. Reply

Thread

Link