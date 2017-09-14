Sam Smith's mother knew he was gay before he came out to her
Source
Sam Smith reveals to Elton John his mum knew he was gay aged just three – but he didn’t come out until he was 10 https://t.co/pWVfSzpftI— The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) September 14, 2017
Source
Sam Smith opens up to Elton John about Oscars controversy: ‘I f**ked up’https://t.co/oW83lOSElu pic.twitter.com/ESgD7A9gJq— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) September 14, 2017
- In time for his music comeback, Sam Smith was interviewed by Attitude. The interview includes Smith discussing his second album, the Oscars controversy and how it made him take a break ("Basically, I just f---ed up. I was so nervous," he says), and coming out at a young age.
- Sam and Sir Ian McKellen have since joked about the Oscars incident ("I’m at peace with it now," Sam says).
- Smith says he knew he was gay at the age of three, but he did not tell his best friend or his parents until he was nine or ten-years old. Sam's mother said she "always knew," and his father was supportive, but worried that not everyone else around them would be as accepting.
- Sam's new song premiered last week.
When did you "know," ONTD?
be grateful
i wish id come out sooner but when i see lesbians who spent most of their lives with men then came out in middle age and are now happily in relationships with women - that makes me feel better and optimistic lol.
lets hope no one talks about coming out straight in this post like last time lol
Edited at 2017-09-14 10:53 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-14 11:57 pm (UTC)
It's terrible. Listening to the bop #LoveSoSoft !
He's awful
His voice is awful
AWFUL
I need some bops a la Latch and La La La! Cough 'em up, Sammy!
I knew something was different before then but I didn't understand
OMG
I was beginning to worry Shawn's people had finally found you
Re: OMG
DUH
AKA not much has changed
Re: DUH
Re: DUH
Re: DUH
Re: DUH
Re: DUH
Re: DUH
Thought I was bi for years but have recently decided to identify solely as gay because I haven't been with a woman in over 3 years and don't really intend to pursue them anymore now that I'm partially out (I'm not out to my parents yet give me strength ONTD they're homophobic pastors) and it just feels more true to myself to say I'm gay. But I don't believe in bi-erasure and have no messy thoughts towards bisexuality! Everyone do you and identify however it feels right!!!
The Closet convinces you that you're actually keeping something about yourself secret, but the people closest to you KNOW. Usually.
NEVER FORGET.