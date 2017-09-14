Marcus Pepperell #1

Sam Smith's mother knew he was gay before he came out to her

Source

Source


  • In time for his music comeback, Sam Smith was interviewed by Attitude. The interview includes Smith discussing his second album, the Oscars controversy and how it made him take a break ("Basically, I just f---ed up. I was so nervous," he says), and coming out at a young age.

  • Sam and Sir Ian McKellen have since joked about the Oscars incident ("I’m at peace with it now," Sam says).

  • Smith says he knew he was gay at the age of three, but he did not tell his best friend or his parents until he was nine or ten-years old. Sam's mother said she "always knew," and his father was supportive, but worried that not everyone else around them would be as accepting.

  • Sam's new song premiered last week.



When did you "know," ONTD?
  • Current Music: Dusty Springfield - I Just Don't Know What to Do with Myself
Tagged: , , , , ,