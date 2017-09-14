Zayn to collaborate with A.R Rahman, breaks Guinness record, scores a motion picture theme

I didn't realize there was a record for most cancelled commitments! So cool, congrats! Reply

Yas drag mental illness! Slay Martha! Reply

Hun, I take 20mgs of anti-anxiety medications every morning. You can't blame anxiety for a consistent pattern. After the second cancelled performance, stop booking performances. Reply

Lmao this comment almost made me scroll up to see if it was true Reply

Lmaooooo Reply

loooool aint that the truth

he's so overrated huh Reply

LOL Reply

nnnn Reply

All you had to do was read the cut Reply

Yes, yes, yes!!! I met rahman once when I was in madras! He's so cool and his studio's amazing! Can't w a i t ! Reply

omg you did? that's so cool Reply

yes! :D my mom's friend knew him and his assistant was kind enough to let us see the place. Really cool guy! Reply

I had a friend who met 1d during their mall tour era and she said Zayn had the most beautiful eyes and eyelashes, Harry's eyes are very green in person, and that Louis was stand offish and kinda dickish lol Your icon always reminds those days Reply

UGH. I am so jealous. He had a concert here that my parents went to. Reply

Link





also this picture has been killing me all day:

🙌🏽 this is so exciting! I can't believe zidris is realalso this picture has been killing me all day: Reply

😍 all these bts pics were lovely no but this one was definitely the best Reply

Link

I can't believe he's doing another film theme, after all his fans were whining about late radio adds too Reply

Link

Daaamn, he looks gorgeous, tienes excelente gusto ! Reply

Link

I can't believe the sun came out just for Zayn. Reply

Link

I hate this color tbh it looked good the last time he did it but now not so much Reply

Link

3 1D posts in a row be ztill my ❤️ Reply

I know! I saw that and I was like ontd is gonna whine lol Reply

Link

ew Reply

Link

Good for him Reply

Yes yes I'm here for this ind/pak colab Reply

Also AR Rahman is a very talented man <3 Reply

A.R.Rahman is a genius so I'm looking forward to this collaboration.

I wore out my tape of the Dil Se soundtrack and then scratched up my Dil Se CD and now its on heavy rotation on my iTunes playlist.

Reply

Love Dil Se. Imagine if Zayn got a track like this..



Reply

Link

my fave has always been lagaan songs, tbh. ghanan ghanan is too good Reply

Love this.

I would love for something like Satrangi Re too!

Reply

Link

Chaiyya Chaiyya is still my shit though. He shut it down with that one. Reply

Link

So what's the consensus about this song? is it a hit or not?? I really like it and I like Zayn so I hope it is. Reply

It's streaming very well, I think it'll be a decent/good hit for him Reply

Link

YAY, great :D Reply

Link

it's a hit for me lmao Reply

Link

It's having a wayyy better start then his last single. It should do okay with good streaming numbers.



Sony labels has been doing almost nothing to support singles, especially long term, lately though so it'll be interesting how it fares with him releasing the video up front and everything. Reply

Link

Read as George R. R. Martin and did like 6 double takes Reply

I read it as Rihanna lmao. Reply

Link

From your lips to God's ears! Reply

Link

Lol omg could you imagine? Zayn's golden voice is the one who gets to eventually sing lyrics to the GOT theme song. Reply

Link

im surprised hes working with a pakistani given how things r rn. then again hes never shyed away from controversy.



im surprised zayn broke the record, tho if it includes his colllab w taylor that explains it. imo he peaked rlly early i cant see his second album doing nearly as well. Reply

It includes MOM/PillowTalk and a little of IDWLF I think since that came out in December and this is for 2016 Reply

Link

oh i forgot how huge pillowtalk was. Reply

Link

Better hope it doesn't end up like his PND collab. Bad career move to piss off someone as big as Rahman. Reply

It's not even his song to be in control of but I doubt you even read this post lol



Edited at 2017-09-14 10:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

hmm...is there a release date yet? als wondering if dtd will get a live performance Reply

JAI HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

