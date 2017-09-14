Zayn to collaborate with A.R Rahman, breaks Guinness record, scores a motion picture theme
Malay's upcoming record of collaborations will feature a Zayn track with Indian composer A.R Rahman! pic.twitter.com/VUhr1oZWE9— Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) September 13, 2017
#Update | Zayn will feat. on @MalayHo's upcoming record in collaboration with A.R Rahman. https://t.co/hYce1IQkJU pic.twitter.com/wH5qEC8x2k— Zayn Malik News (@ZaynJMNews) September 13, 2017
Channel Orange, Blonde, Mind of Mind, and Melodrama producer Malay Ho will be putting together his first album and Zayn and award winning indian composer A.R. Rahman will be collaborating together. Rahman has previously mentioned Zayn being one of his favorite artist.
Guinness World Records 2018 has listed Zayn as a Chart Topper Breakout artist with the most streams in 2016. (via @BlessmeRih) pic.twitter.com/I1S0dpuulv— Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) September 14, 2017
In 2016 Zayn scored 806,000,000 streams on Spotify making him the Breakout artist with the most streams in 2016.
#DuskTillDawn x #MountainBetweenUs— zayn (@zaynmalik) September 14, 2017
In theaters October 6 @MountainBetween pic.twitter.com/Q2achnzGbG
After 6 days atop of World Wide iTunes, Dusk Till Dawn will be on the soundtrack for the new film Mountain Between Us. The movie will be released October 6th.
Are y'all excited for Z2?
he's so overrated huh
also this picture has been killing me all day:
I wore out my tape of the Dil Se soundtrack and then scratched up my Dil Se CD and now its on heavy rotation on my iTunes playlist.
I would love for something like Satrangi Re too!
Sony labels has been doing almost nothing to support singles, especially long term, lately though so it'll be interesting how it fares with him releasing the video up front and everything.
im surprised zayn broke the record, tho if it includes his colllab w taylor that explains it. imo he peaked rlly early i cant see his second album doing nearly as well.
Edited at 2017-09-14 10:47 pm (UTC)