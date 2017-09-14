tv: brittany taylor

Zayn to collaborate with A.R Rahman, breaks Guinness record, scores a motion picture theme




Channel Orange, Blonde, Mind of Mind, and Melodrama producer Malay Ho will be putting together his first album and Zayn and award winning indian composer A.R. Rahman will be collaborating together. Rahman has previously mentioned Zayn being one of his favorite artist.



In 2016 Zayn scored 806,000,000 streams on Spotify making him the Breakout artist with the most streams in 2016.




After 6 days atop of World Wide iTunes, Dusk Till Dawn will be on the soundtrack for the new film Mountain Between Us. The movie will be released October 6th.

