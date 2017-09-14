Next Week on the Season Finale of Midnight, Texas
are you ready to say goodbye to ONTD's Bae François Arnaud?
[About the last two episodes]
A virgin witch?! Oh ffs seriously?!?
Creek remains a pain in the ass, a boring, useless pain in the ass
Olivia/Lem are cute.
Everytime they get Joe's close up all i can think of is that Smith aged badly..
The demon's name is stupid. Oh this show could have been just as god as true blood if it was on HBO
Source
What did you think of the two episodes special? Are you ready for the finale?
He deserves a better career, tbh. I thought The Borgias would be his career boost.
Also I didn't care for his relationship with Patty Pryor from American Dreams
Re: Joe and the close ups, ever since reading he was Smith in SATC in one of these posts it got me so shook every time I watch lmao. I always thought Smith was bland af, like ok but bland, and I don't even like blonde white guys but OLD SMITH??? I really would. He's looking just haggard and weathered and worn enough to capture my interest 👀
Also, watching purely for Lem/Olivia now tbh, although I love Fiji. I'd watch Peter Mensah watching paint dry and reading the phone book quite happily.
That trailer made me think Olivia will be seriously mortally wounded next ep, and Lem will turn her against her wishes to save her life, and it'll be dramatic af if it gets renewed. I can just see this cheesy show going down that route tbh.
I watched all of the first ep trying to figure out who Jason Lewis was playing, and I had to look it up on IMDB and was like oh, OH. It also seems like he has shrunk. Or his posture has gotten very bad.
In any event, I'll be the lone voice in the wilderness, I hope it comes back.