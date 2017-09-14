Next Week on the Season Finale of Midnight, Texas

I started watching this basically because of François and I'm on episode 5 but it's just... not... good.................



He deserves a better career, tbh. I thought The Borgias would be his career boost.



Edited at 2017-09-14 10:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah, I'm hoping this gets canceled so he can be free to find better projects lol Reply

"Season" finale? Now sis... Reply

series finale (according to ONTD :D ) Reply

It's so bad but I just....keep watching for some reason Reply

Because it's so bad it's good Reply

I didn't know that they were airing an episode on Wednesday so I missed the second one. Oh well. Reply

Wow I had no idea. I need to go watch. I'll enjoy Francois Arnaud while I can.



Edited at 2017-09-15 12:06 am (UTC) Reply

I watched the first episode and not even François Arnaud was enough to keep my interest

Also I didn't care for his relationship with Patty Pryor from American Dreams Reply

Do we actually know it's the SERIES finale or have strong indication? Or is it ONTD's usual wishful thinking?



Re: Joe and the close ups, ever since reading he was Smith in SATC in one of these posts it got me so shook every time I watch lmao. I always thought Smith was bland af, like ok but bland, and I don't even like blonde white guys but OLD SMITH??? I really would. He's looking just haggard and weathered and worn enough to capture my interest 👀



Also, watching purely for Lem/Olivia now tbh, although I love Fiji. I'd watch Peter Mensah watching paint dry and reading the phone book quite happily.



That trailer made me think Olivia will be seriously mortally wounded next ep, and Lem will turn her against her wishes to save her life, and it'll be dramatic af if it gets renewed. I can just see this cheesy show going down that route tbh. Reply

omg SMITH!! that's why that face was familiar Reply

This show is a mess. Somebody hit Fiji with the stupid stick. Creek is still void of charisma and mostly useless. Reply

