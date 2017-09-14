Harry Styles and model Camile Rowe dating

OMFG FIRST MY BB ANDREW AND NOW HARRY!?!



she also was with Devandra for a long time.

She must be somethin else tbh. Good for her <3



ps: andrew and harry have the same bday (IM A DORK)

Whose Andrew?



I think she's stunning and she seems lowkey, and his friends teasing him about her was cute so I'm hfi!

vanwyngarden of mgmt

i was wondering why i've insta-stalked her once before. thanks for the answer bb.

I like this pairing lol hope she makes it to next month.

It's so odd how his fans every girl he ever dated is fake and just for pr. Do they think he's not capable of having feelings or what ? Lol

They think he's an oppressed gay man lol

Flawless icon

The phenomena of teenage girls (and middle aged women, LBR - not quite sure if the same is true among men) choosing to invent an elaborate false reality for their ~fave just so they don't personally feel threatened by said fave's romantic interests will never not boggle the mind. In their minds they truly convince themselves he (or whoever) is happy in a same-sex relationship but if he met them he'd fall head over heels because no other girl would be right for him.

LoL, like they care about this kid's emotional growth - they just can't handle the reality of their fave happily fucking anyone other than them.

He only has feelings for Louis obvs

the way his stans are about everyone he's ever dated is some next level shit...idk how any woman could put up with it tbh

He's so fug Reply

love hate you!

LMAOOOOOOOO, Ihate you!

foul comments from crazy fans is unfortunately a given but the stuff they've been leaving on the posts she made about missing dylan rieder on what would've been his 29th birthday seemed especially heinous, and now I'm guessing it'll only get worse

Another year, another skinny blonde model Harry Styles is dating. Is Harry the next Leo dating-wise?



I lowkey wanted her, nadine leopold, Kendall, sarah sampaio, georgia fowler all to walk down the VSFS runway while Harry awkwardly sang "only angel" because I'm a messy bitch that lives for drama.

I don't think they've announced VSFS performers yet. there's still hope! lol.

Link

True but it'll only be a fraction of his exes.

Link

I want this so bad too sis! I would live!!

Link

Oh please please please. Especially if they all walk right after each other. It would be even better than Liam Payne's situation in 2014.



Toss in Taylor Swift as a performer and have Hiddles in the audience.

Link

my condolences to her.

lbr she'll never top Dylan Rieder rip :(

I don't get that instagram story? Like what's happening in it? lol

you can hear his voice in the background lol

Link

I know, I mean why is she filming that lady and why did she put "Same girl"? I don't get it lol

Link

yeah idg what she was going for either lol.

Link

what a boring couple. I need hendall part 10

They'll probably get together again just in time for the holidays.

Link

for their 3rd new years rendezvous

Link

kendall is boring as fuck, NOPE AT THAT

Link

please don't put this out into the universe i would have to unstan

Link

i was jealous of her love life until this moment

lmao i was only jealous she had dylan rieder (RIP)



Edited at 2017-09-14 11:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

I'm p sure she lives in my neighborhood and I do not need the stress of Harry Styles possibly being close to me in my life.

Isn't this old news?! Also I thought she was too cool~ for him

yeah, op is late...as usual.

Link

his type is so specific lmao

lol yeah, he likes that aryan look

Link

lmaooo

Link

seriously lmfao



Reply

Link

leo's impacT lol

Link

Someone made a collage of Camille next to his old gf's and they literally look like the same person. They dress the same and everything.

Link

"woke up the girl who looked just like you i almost said your name" he wasn't lying!!

Link

OT, but it always annoys me when people take pictures or videos of strangers and post them on Instagram or FB commenting on something they are doing. I think it's so gross.

IA, its weird

Link

I don't even get what's happening? Like what are we looking at? lmao

