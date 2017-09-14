Harry Styles and model Camile Rowe dating
📸| Harry and Camille Rowe eating pic.twitter.com/Tood0Lpwmw— TSN (@TheStyIesNews) September 14, 2017
#Video | Harry's voice in Camille Rowe's IG story. pic.twitter.com/5nOePQQ51j— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 3, 2017
When Harry appeared on Radio 1 in July and did a heart monitor challenge his friend's teased him about liking Camille, who has modeled for Victoria's Secret and other big brands. Seems she likes him too because recently his voice was heard on her Instagram story, and creepy fans caught them eating together. She also was pictured wearing a shirt of his in July.
she also was with Devandra for a long time.
She must be somethin else tbh. Good for her <3
ps: andrew and harry have the same bday (IM A DORK)
I think she's stunning and she seems lowkey, and his friends teasing him about her was cute so I'm hfi!
It's so odd how his fans every girl he ever dated is fake and just for pr. Do they think he's not capable of having feelings or what ? Lol
Is this ON1D? 😂
I lowkey wanted her, nadine Leopold, Kendall, sarah sampaio, georgia fowler all to walk down the VSFS runway while Harry awkwardly sang "only angel" because I'm a messy bitch that lives for drama.
Toss in Taylor Swift as a performer and have Hiddles in the audience.
at least she has a personality unlike Kendall, get it Harold