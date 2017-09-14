harry chest icon

Harry Styles and model Camile Rowe dating





When Harry appeared on Radio 1 in July and did a heart monitor challenge his friend's teased him about liking Camille, who has modeled for Victoria's Secret and other big brands. Seems she likes him too because recently his voice was heard on her Instagram story, and creepy fans caught them eating together. She also was pictured wearing a shirt of his in July.

