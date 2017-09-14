

he looks like Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

don't be fucking rude Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This gif......yikes! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

barf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just when you thought his face couldn't possibly get worse...



Edited at 2017-09-14 09:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and you just know ppl are creaming themselves over this cover which has done the absolute least any cover has ever done Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte I live in the UK and I see guys like him every single day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah he cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That close up was not a good idea... Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-09-14 10:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i thought it was flickr and i was like...uh........ok. op, ur title says flickr Reply

Thread

Link

Shame it isn't to be honest, I was ready for Yahoo! to go "Erm, no." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahahhaahah i don't even dislike this kid, but this would've made my day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop sorry, autocorrect! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

1) I have no idea how to embed a tweet apparently, so i'm glad you posted it & got it to work.

2) I am so excited for his album. Slow Hands has been a nonstop jam since it came out.

3) I'm glad he's releasing it with enough time for me to listen to it before the concert in November. I'm going to the one in Orlando. I can't wait! Reply

Thread

Link

1) click the arrow on the right corner of a tweet, then click embed tweet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's the posting to LJ part I couldn't figure out! :( I'm sure it's easy and I'll feel silly Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what is this an album about masturbation Reply

Thread

Link

ICONIC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this album <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow. That's an album cover! Love this icon. Can't wait for the album Reply

Thread

Link

uhms ok.



whos waiting for this???? Reply

Thread

Link

Music wise I can see him having a steady career. Not sure if he'll do better than Harry, but he'll for sure do better than the other 2 and Zayn. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

better than zayn?



lets not sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

really? he's clearly the worst and lamest solo 1d member. get low was massive for liam and the rat looking one is getting lots of radio play. with shawn mendes and charlie puth out neil isn't really needed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sis Zayn just scored another movie theme soundtrack and it out streaming Niall despite Niall being top 5 on radio lol He'll definitely do better than Harry though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol the stans got mad but you're right. He's inoffensive and slow hands was a bop he'll be fine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am 🤷🏻‍♀️



*Goes listen to crappy live versions of his songs* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Flickr



😂 Reply

Thread

Link

Ty this was what I thought when I saw dis. Bold move, Niall. Bold. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Smh, I thought he named it Flickr, my disappointment when the tweet loaded. Reply

Thread

Link

that's literally how i read it until i saw your comment lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his face is too hi def or something Reply

Thread

Link

Flicker.......

I mean why not......I guess? Reply

Thread

Link

My ears are ready to be blessed Reply

Thread

Link