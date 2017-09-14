Niall Horan announced release date for his solo album, Flicker
it's been a long time coming but I'm delighted to announce that my new album 'Flicker' is out on the 20th of October . I hope you enjoy it pic.twitter.com/7nT7wGue6V— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 14, 2017
source
This gif......yikes!
2) I am so excited for his album. Slow Hands has been a nonstop jam since it came out.
3) I'm glad he's releasing it with enough time for me to listen to it before the concert in November. I'm going to the one in Orlando. I can't wait!
whos waiting for this????
lets not sis
*Goes listen to crappy live versions of his songs*
😂
Flicker.......
I mean why not......I guess?