The Cast of 'Younger' Discusses That Awful Season Finale + Darren Star teases what's to come
-Sutton thinks Liza should choose Liza
-Miriam says that Sutton plays Liza so beautifully so everyone roots for her even when she does dumb things
-Peter thinks someone can be in love with two people at the same time but can give themselves fully to only one
-Nico thinks what Josh did to Liza while drunk was shitty and he felt terrible for Liza
-Hilary says that Charles is obviously the right choice for Liza but she's getting something from Josh that she can't get from the one that's right for her
#YoungerTV boss Darren Star breaks down finale: "The Liza and Charles story will be front and center next season" https://t.co/QkxDA4707Z pic.twitter.com/s8ghlGiW0z— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 14, 2017
Liza is unbelievable like....one sec she's kissing Charles, the next she's kissing Jay, now Josh again kjsjdhakjsdhakjsdh
ikr? liza annoys me now
i wish we had more kelsey storytelling if they're not gonna give us charles/liza :(
seriously though, Josh doesn't have anything to offer, he's likable but replaceable, I'm much more interested in storylines about Kelsey, Charles, Diana and Maggie.
diana had a great storyline this season tbh she showed growth liza seems to be the only character to have not grown at all lmaoo
Kidding.
Easily one of the worst finales I've ever seen lmfao. Idk if I can do next season. I was so ticked!
DAMAGE CONTROL
he mentioned all the cards on the table for liza and charles next season so do you think that means he'll find out the truth? Darren says the lie is holding Liza back
lmfaooo
i know it's hard to let go, but she cheateedddd :(
While the finale was shit, at least DS confirmed that Charles/Liza WILL happen next season.
Josh is an a-hole for putting Liza in a legal situation where she'll be lying to INS & DHS. What if they talk to people at work where they'll realize that she's lying about her age.
Claire is an a-hole, period.
UGH Liza, what even.
We'll get our Charles/Liza ending, I am very confident, but it's not time yet. I mean unless they were going to have Liza tell Charles the truth about her age in the last episode, which would be like copying last season's finale. I want Charles/Liza together but he HAS to know the truth. That's the only way I want it to happen and hopefully the writers won't screw that it, because there's no worse way to start that relationship. Charles feels so dirty loving Liza and he needs to know the truth - he deserves that.
Fuck Clare and her taking advantage of Josh.