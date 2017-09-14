The Cast of 'Younger' Discusses That Awful Season Finale + Darren Star teases what's to come

shitty finale tbh and liza actually wanting to sleep with josh like nah girl



Edited at 2017-09-14 09:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

OMG LOVE YOUR ICON





Liza is unbelievable like....one sec she's kissing Charles, the next she's kissing Jay, now Josh again kjsjdhakjsdhakjsdh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty bb <3 ilu



ikr? liza annoys me now

i wish we had more kelsey storytelling if they're not gonna give us charles/liza :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ilu too <3





seriously though, Josh doesn't have anything to offer, he's likable but replaceable, I'm much more interested in storylines about Kelsey, Charles, Diana and Maggie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr?

diana had a great storyline this season tbh she showed growth liza seems to be the only character to have not grown at all lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i added an article in the post, read it, Darren probably saw the disappointment lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Younger's instagram is full of comments saying how they were disappointed, I wish Darren Star sees some of it lol Reply

Thread

Link

How disappointing. Cancel it tbh.



Kidding. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao bitch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm giving them 1,5 more episodes to give us Liza and Charles Reply

Thread

Link

Dude what the fuck - it's such a tease. And this bullshit with Josh? No thanks, we didn't need it. Liza and Charles NOWWWW. That finale was so bad. Reply

Thread

Link

People (me included) soured on this show super fast, amazing what just a few bad episodes can do Reply

Thread

Link

so is OP on tv land's payroll or what Reply

Thread

Link

i wish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what we all actually need is a show with miriam shor and debi mazar as the leads

Reply

Thread

Link

It was honestly horrible. My DVR pulled a mean trick and recorded that new show on the same time, so it looked like it was gonna be 2 hours long and I was like WHOA NICE, a good finale. When the credits rolled I was lke THAT'S IT?!?!?! ARE YOU SERIOUS?!



Easily one of the worst finales I've ever seen lmfao. Idk if I can do next season. I was so ticked! Reply

Thread

Link

LOL same thing happened to me. Mine recorded as an hour and a half and I was like whoa baby it's like a movie tonight! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

this finale was god awful Reply

Thread

Link

the finale was so bad, the liza/charles chase is infuriating and his ex wife continues to annoy me lmao. i hope next season is better Reply

Thread

Link

Disappointing finale, for sure. No Charles/Liza scenes after a whole season of build-up? And a Josh/Liza makeout scene? I don't really get where Liza's head and heart are at. She needs to just focus on Charles and be honest with him. I get she'll always care about Josh, but this is ridiculous. We need more scenes/build-up with Charles. Reply

Thread

Link

I added an article where Darren says next season is about Charles/Liza lmao



DAMAGE CONTROL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read that article too haha! Yeah, they definitely are realizing fans are upset even though he says he doesn't read online comments. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he said he reads them sometimes lmao



he mentioned all the cards on the table for liza and charles next season so do you think that means he'll find out the truth? Darren says the lie is holding Liza back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely think so. I think they'll finally have sex and he'll find out. It's all gonna happen next year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





lmfaooo



poor Joshlmfaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw, I do feel bad for him. He needs to move on. And Liza needs to just move on, please girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah that storyline is doneeeee



i know it's hard to let go, but she cheateedddd :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





While the finale was shit, at least DS confirmed that Charles/Liza WILL happen next season.

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-f eed/younger-finale-darren-star-cliffhang er-charles-liza-season-5-1038564?utm_sou rce=t.co&utm_medium=referral Haha, love the post title. Very subtle ;)While the finale was shit, at least DS confirmed that Charles/Liza WILL happen next season. Reply

Thread

Link

does this mean he'll find out next season? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also lmao Darren has to have read the comments and now is talking like this to make people want to watch next season 'cause so many were like I'M DONE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Josh is an a-hole for putting Liza in a legal situation where she'll be lying to INS & DHS. What if they talk to people at work where they'll realize that she's lying about her age.

Claire is an a-hole, period.



UGH Liza, what even.



Zane is an a-hole for doing that to Charles (and Kelsey).Josh is an a-hole for putting Liza in a legal situation where she'll be lying to INS & DHS. What if they talk to people at work where they'll realize that she's lying about her age.Claire is an a-hole, period.UGH Liza, what even. Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus, people. It wasn't that bad! I actually liked the finale. I am a Charles/Liza shipper, but it's just not as cut and dry as Liza forgetting about Josh. She obviously still loves him and we're seeing her struggle, which may be infuriating to some viewers but it's also very realistic. Liza spent a lot of time with Josh and it sucks, but Liza can't give Josh the family he wants. So it was hard for her when she heard that he still loved her and just wanted a life with her, no matter what that meant. You can love two people at the same time, and that's what Liza is experiencing and dealing with. And it's frustrating to viewers who just want her to move on with Charles, but it's also realistic. I've been there and it sucks and you feel completely torn.



We'll get our Charles/Liza ending, I am very confident, but it's not time yet. I mean unless they were going to have Liza tell Charles the truth about her age in the last episode, which would be like copying last season's finale. I want Charles/Liza together but he HAS to know the truth. That's the only way I want it to happen and hopefully the writers won't screw that it, because there's no worse way to start that relationship. Charles feels so dirty loving Liza and he needs to know the truth - he deserves that.



Fuck Clare and her taking advantage of Josh. Reply

Thread

Link