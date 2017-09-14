liza x charles

The Cast of 'Younger' Discusses That Awful Season Finale + Darren Star teases what's to come


-Sutton thinks Liza should choose Liza
-Miriam says that Sutton plays Liza so beautifully so everyone roots for her even when she does dumb things
-Peter thinks someone can be in love with two people at the same time but can give themselves fully to only one
-Nico thinks what Josh did to Liza while drunk was shitty and he felt terrible for Liza
-Hilary says that Charles is obviously the right choice for Liza but she's getting something from Josh that she can't get from the one that's right for her






source source
Tagged: , ,