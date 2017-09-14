Milo Ventimiglia on What He Learned from Dating Hayden Panettiere
This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia gave an interview to the Mr. Porter weekly journal and was asked what he learned from dating his Heroes co-star Hayden Panettiere and the public scrutiny that followed (he was 30 and she was 18 when their relationship went public in 2007. They split two years later). He replied:
Never do it again. There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn’t until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you. But I wouldn’t change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective.
source
but you were 30 when you dated?
There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are.
but you chose to date her it didnt happen 2 u
via GIPHY
bye
Never do it again
But I wouldn’t change a thing
Cool, I can justify my disgust with this dude 😄