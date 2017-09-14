TVLine.com Creator Michael Ausiello Releases Memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies"

i lost my mom to cancer in 2014 so i'm always a mess when it comes to this kind of book. you'd think by now i'd learn to stay away and save myself the pain, but i just placed an order for it on amazon soooooo Reply

Thread

Link

Sorry to hear that :( It's very blunt about the hardships that someone battling cancer faces, but felt necessary to hear, as opposed to emotionally manipulative. I hope you can handle the book (it's also really funny, and a GREAT illustration of a modern gay relationship) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I lost mine in 2013. This book sounds really good but idk if I could handle it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll probably read this. I recently moved and didn't realize there was a leak from my window and I had a box with a few books and got ruined cause I didn't see it until a few days after 😔

Anyone read Pages For You, is it awful? Or Disobedience? I got those two together. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn this sounds really good.



Been trying to read more lately so I've been stalking old book posts for recs, just finished Fall Down 7 Times Get up 8 and really enjoyed it.



Anyone have good recs for nonfiction or self-help? I've been enjoying Brene Brown and would love more stuff like that. Reply

Thread

Link





About 'the art of persuasion'. Sometimes a bit obvious, but still an interesting read

About the history of food, food prep and kitchens, world wide

A story with a sting - Dave Goulson about (bumble) bees

really is more interesting than it sounds. And frustrating as well.

Mr Selden’s Map of China: Decoding the secrets of a vanished cartographer, Timothy Brook

Non-fiction Influence About 'the art of persuasion'. Sometimes a bit obvious, but still an interesting read Consider the fork About the history of food, food prep and kitchens, world wideA story with a sting - Dave Goulson about (bumble) bees Coal; a human history really is more interesting than it sounds. And frustrating as well.Mr Selden’s Map of China: Decoding the secrets of a vanished cartographer, Timothy Brook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as far as self help goes i loved tiny beautiful things by cheryl strayed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's one of the nicest journalists around Reply

Thread

Link

My heart breaks for him. His voice cracked all throughout the audiobook :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it known that he's nice? He's coming to my bookstore for a signing and I hope to get a photo with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Sara Rue, I'm getting Popular nostalgia! Reply

Thread

Link

I have to read The Catcher in the Rye for school, and I can't face it just yet so I'm breezing through Snow Flower and the Secret Fan. There's so many books on my For Later shelf available right now and I'm just like cursing this bad timing. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh I hate The Catcher in the Rye. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't care about it the first time around, and after two chapters I'm pretty sure the second isn't going to be better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Random FB videos make me cry, so I don't know how I'd cope reading something like this. I think I'd need a box of tissues and frequent breaks. Reply

Thread

Link

i'll have to buy this



i last read "little fires everywhere." loved it Reply

Thread

Link

I saw Reese say she's making it into a mini-series on WWHL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg what! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ordered that for my book for BOTM. Can't wait to read it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was my botm choice too! i was so happy when i saw that it was one of this month's selections. i enjoyed it even more than i already knew i would. i hope it satisfies you too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does anyone knows if he's nice? He's coming to the bookstore I work at for a signing and I was hopping to meet him and get a photo. Reply

Thread

Link

he seems like the type to do just that! You should try to read the book before he comes, you are going to want to thank him for writing this, and if you read it after I'm scared you will regret it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finished Assassin's Fate by Robin Hobb. I haven't been able to pick up another book since, the ending destroyed (and disappointed) me. I think it's the disappointment that's the worst. I thought something would happen in the final book of this series and it didn't really. /vague Reply

Thread

Link

Will have to add this to my list. I'd suggest it for my book club but it's probably too depressing for a couple members. Reply

Thread

Link

wow, I def must put this on my list for when I'm in the right headspace!



I'm slowly starting to get back into reading again and am about 3/4 of the way through '100 Years Of Solitude' and next on my list is 'Woman On The Edge Of Time' by Marge Piercy (which I'm so excited for bc it was highly recommended to me!) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm trying to make reading a regular thing again so i recently just finished Human Acts after reading the synopsis from the August ONTD book post. It was really good, but also depressing to read how many deaths a dictator caused while at the same time dealing with dump threatening nuclear war with north korea via twitter.



now i'm reading The Kingmaker's Daughters cause I found it by the trash lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Aw, that sounds like a memoir to add to my to-read list.



I finished Aftercare Instructions by Bonnie Pipkin a couple of days ago and I'd recommend it. It deals with a teen getting an abortion and her boyfriend leaving her at the clinic during the procedure. It reads really quickly, I liked the format.



Now I'm re-reading The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Reply

Thread

Link

I've followed him on social media for years and I remember when he announced his husband was sick and going through all that. I definitely need to read this. Reply

Thread

Link





http://ibelieveinbookfairies.com/goodre ads-book-fairies-event/ Also, is anyone gonna do this on Monday? Reply

Thread

Link

This looks good and I'm sure I'll be sobbing by the end of it.



I'm having a hard time with ontd's book challenge this month. I know i just need to pick a book to read and then, prob, it's been rec'd, but idk. Reply

Thread

Link

the sobfests start like halfway through, just fyi haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll be tearing up at the dedication, lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to read this but I know I'll bawl my face off. I had just started Wild when my Mom got diagnosed with cancer. She passed and I couldn't finish the book, but I eventually picked it back up again almost 2 years later. I'll have the tissues ready for this one. Reply

Thread

Link

I read Wild and didn't like it at all, and loved this. This book was more about celebrating his husband, whereas Wild just felt dramatic and self-centred without much growth happening over the course of the story (I know a lot of people disagree with me on that one) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't been able to find a job for a while which is frustrating as hell so I've been reading a lot to escape. So this probably wouldn't be good for that, but maybe someday when I'm in a less shitty state of mind.



I started All the Crooked Saints by Maggie Steifvater at like 11 last night but didn't get through much. It's pretty good so far, but she just has such a distinct voice/style that I can never decide if I like or not. Like it's so similar to the raven cycle just different characters it's a little hard to get past. But it'll be a quick read so w/e Reply

Thread

Link

Added this to my wishlist yesterday based on someone on my Twitter (I forget who) gushing about how amazing it is.



In book news, I FINALLY finished The Yiddish Policeman's Union. Thank god. According to Goodreads, I started it in March 2015 and I finished it last night. I asked for it for Christmas in 2014 because The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay is my favorite book ever, and even though TYPU is also by Michael Chabon, it is not nearly as readable or interesting. But it's very fucking long and Chabon used a mixture of real and completely made up Yiddish slang and it was just kind of exhausting overall. It was okay, storywise.



I started Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates last night, and I wouldn't be surprised if I finished it tonight. I think calling it a book is an exaggeration - it's so short. However, it's very good so far. Reply

Thread

Link

i remember you posting about this in ffaf! congratulations for finishing it!! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I followed him whenever I wanted to find out Gilmore Girls spoilers back then. He had a cameo on the show.



Right now I've started Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward. Reply

Thread

Link

i remember those days! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha he talks about his Gilmore Girls love in the book! Amy Sherman-Palladino actually interviewed him at a book even last night. He is clearly obsessed haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. He badly wants them to be nominated for everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll borrow it if my local library gets the audiobook. but my local library's selection.... sigh. it could be better. Reply

Thread

Link

I literally never read memoirs but I knew I'd be reading this one since it was announced. I requested it at the library so hopefully they get it soon. Reply

Thread

Link

i really want to read this but simultaneously refuse to acknowledge the fact that i possess human emotions Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. I'm worried I don't have human emotions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally have never cried because of a book.... until today... this book is the ultimate test haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link