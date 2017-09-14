Martha Broq

TVLine.com Creator Michael Ausiello Releases Memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies"



Michael Ausiello has made a living from reporting TV spoilers and on-set blind items, but now he is letting the world in on something much more personal. Last Tuesday he published his first memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies," which chronicles his 13-year relationship with Kit Cowan, who died of cancer in early 2015. The book is a stunningly honest portrait of a complicated, loving relationship stopped in its tracks by impending death, and is getting rave reviews despite the bleak subject matter (Andy Cohen, Max Greenfield & Sara Rue have all gushed over the book, posts below)

EW recently caught up with Michael (his former employer) to talk about the book, with a short interview that touches on the subject matter in the book, and how and why the entire project happened.


If you want to give the book a test run, The Advocate recently posted an excerpt of the book, which features a scene of Michael and Kit barging past a Law & Order: SVU shoot in progress, in order to make it to the courthouse before it closes so they can get married.

Max Greenfield



Andy Cohen

This weekend I devoured @michaelausiello's wonderful new book SPOILER ALERT: THE HERO DIES. It's gut wrenching, romantic, and funny. And I cried. A lot. Sometimes it feels good to just... sob. It's on sale this Tuesday.

Sara Rue

I'm so proud and impressed with @michaelausiello - To be able to take such a tragic loss and turn it into something so positive and poignant - He is a brave, silly, wonderful human and incredibly gifted writer. ❤️❤️❤️ This book comes out today!

Book post? I just wept through the last chapters of this book, and want to spread the word to anyone who will listen. I've never read such a stunning memoir.

