TVLine.com Creator Michael Ausiello Releases Memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies"
Michael Ausiello has made a living from reporting TV spoilers and on-set blind items, but now he is letting the world in on something much more personal. Last Tuesday he published his first memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies," which chronicles his 13-year relationship with Kit Cowan, who died of cancer in early 2015. The book is a stunningly honest portrait of a complicated, loving relationship stopped in its tracks by impending death, and is getting rave reviews despite the bleak subject matter (Andy Cohen, Max Greenfield & Sara Rue have all gushed over the book, posts below)
EW recently caught up with Michael (his former employer) to talk about the book, with a short interview that touches on the subject matter in the book, and how and why the entire project happened.
"Kit told [a friend], 'Please don’t forget me.' That memory was a really good motivator for me to finish the book." .https://t.co/XlQrfoor7E— Tina Jordan (@EWTinaJordan) September 12, 2017
If you want to give the book a test run, The Advocate recently posted an excerpt of the book, which features a scene of Michael and Kit barging past a Law & Order: SVU shoot in progress, in order to make it to the courthouse before it closes so they can get married.
Max Greenfield
My friend @MichaelAusiello has written an incredibly touching book. It goes without saying that I will be playing him in the movie. pic.twitter.com/4UhZlRaP7D— max greenfield (@iamgreenfield) September 14, 2017
Andy Cohen
This weekend I devoured @michaelausiello's wonderful new book SPOILER ALERT: THE HERO DIES. It's gut wrenching, romantic, and funny. And I cried. A lot. Sometimes it feels good to just... sob. It's on sale this Tuesday.
Sara Rue
I'm so proud and impressed with @michaelausiello - To be able to take such a tragic loss and turn it into something so positive and poignant - He is a brave, silly, wonderful human and incredibly gifted writer. ❤️❤️❤️ This book comes out today!
Book post? I just wept through the last chapters of this book, and want to spread the word to anyone who will listen. I've never read such a stunning memoir.
Anyone read Pages For You, is it awful? Or Disobedience? I got those two together.
Been trying to read more lately so I've been stalking old book posts for recs, just finished Fall Down 7 Times Get up 8 and really enjoyed it.
Anyone have good recs for nonfiction or self-help? I've been enjoying Brene Brown and would love more stuff like that.
Influence About 'the art of persuasion'. Sometimes a bit obvious, but still an interesting read
Consider the fork About the history of food, food prep and kitchens, world wide
A story with a sting - Dave Goulson about (bumble) bees
Coal; a human history really is more interesting than it sounds. And frustrating as well.
Mr Selden’s Map of China: Decoding the secrets of a vanished cartographer, Timothy Brook
i last read "little fires everywhere." loved it
I'm slowly starting to get back into reading again and am about 3/4 of the way through '100 Years Of Solitude' and next on my list is 'Woman On The Edge Of Time' by Marge Piercy (which I'm so excited for bc it was highly recommended to me!)
now i'm reading The Kingmaker's Daughters cause I found it by the trash lol.
I finished Aftercare Instructions by Bonnie Pipkin a couple of days ago and I'd recommend it. It deals with a teen getting an abortion and her boyfriend leaving her at the clinic during the procedure. It reads really quickly, I liked the format.
Now I'm re-reading The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
I'm having a hard time with ontd's book challenge this month. I know i just need to pick a book to read and then, prob, it's been rec'd, but idk.
I started All the Crooked Saints by Maggie Steifvater at like 11 last night but didn't get through much. It's pretty good so far, but she just has such a distinct voice/style that I can never decide if I like or not. Like it's so similar to the raven cycle just different characters it's a little hard to get past. But it'll be a quick read so w/e
In book news, I FINALLY finished The Yiddish Policeman's Union. Thank god. According to Goodreads, I started it in March 2015 and I finished it last night. I asked for it for Christmas in 2014 because The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay is my favorite book ever, and even though TYPU is also by Michael Chabon, it is not nearly as readable or interesting. But it's very fucking long and Chabon used a mixture of real and completely made up Yiddish slang and it was just kind of exhausting overall. It was okay, storywise.
I started Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates last night, and I wouldn't be surprised if I finished it tonight. I think calling it a book is an exaggeration - it's so short. However, it's very good so far.
Right now I've started Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward.