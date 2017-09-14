bflowswoon

Shawn Mendes Was Roughed Up by Drake's Security Team


John Mayer-lite and acoustic pop singer Shawn Mendes was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and told the audience and host Jimmy about his awkward encounter with Champagne Papi and his security team. While in Toronto during a concert by fellow Canadian The Weeknd, Mendes (having met Drake two other times) noticed Drake during the show and confidently walked over to greet him. His security team however noticed the wonder bread 🍞 threat heading their way and quickly neutralized Mendes. With both arms behind his back Mendes looked to Drake for help and noticed the commotion going on and after a few seconds remembered who Shawn Mendes was and told his security team to release him. How awkward! 🙈 Check out the video about Mendes' experience at the the 5:26 mark.

this Canadian on Canadian crime!

ONTD, have you ever been roughed up?

Source
Tagged: , , , , ,