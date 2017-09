oh, it's actually really good! i think i like this a little bit better than the original, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

is that lorde on the cover??



i really like what they did with this remix. LOVE SZA. this song grew on me. Reply

Thread

Link

this was too cluttered but I'm here for SZA getting more work. Reply

Thread

Link

ita Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA. Too much going on. Would have been better without Khalid I think. SZA alone would have been great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, though i do think sza is kind of weak on the chorus. i don't mind tho because i love her too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Until she hurls a homophobic slur at you Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm kicking myself for not listening to CTRL earlier, idk wtf i was thinking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





so. good. SZA FLAY ME BURN ME EAT ME Reply

Thread

Link

Mfte. I am OBSESSED with that woman! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I WAN SZA TO STAB ME WHILE SINGING ABOUT THE MISTAKES IVE MADE IN MY 20s!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Queen of pop, tbh



Reply

Thread

Link

She's one of the only pop women to put out a good record this year.



I was a bit worried with "Green Light"-- but she came through with the rest of the album. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

it's my favourite pop record of the year. green light really grew on me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the context of the record really puts it in perspective and elevates it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The reaction to green light still chaps my ass. I love that song. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Green Light is pop perfection tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like the oriignal way better but i stan for SZA and lorde and am happy they were able to collab!! Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaaas I love everyone involved 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

Could absolutely live without Post, but yes to everyone else involved. Reply

Thread

Link

Is it on Apple Music? Reply

Thread

Link

Links to all streaming services: https://lorde.lnk.to/HDRemix Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the original better but it's still pretty good. Reply

Thread

Link

i like the remix! justice for hard feelings tho Reply

Thread

Link

hard feelings would make a bad single, but it's 100% my favorite song on the album. especially the end, so melancholy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's the best song on the album for sure. i also really like the louvre but i don't like the chorus Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hard feelings FUCKS ME UP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is he singing? is he producing? when does he arrive on the song? Reply

Thread

Link

he's the last verse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the worst single choice , Lorde. Happy for sza and Khalid tho Reply

Thread

Link

lol no sober would be the worst choice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a bad choice not because it's a bad song (it remains a bop) but because it says "blowing shit up with homemade Dynamite" this'll quickly get dropped if anything happens. Like when Kesha was banned after sandy hook. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link