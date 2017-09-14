Jennifer Aniston Lands Harper's Bazaar October Cover
The actress is on the cover of Harper's Bazaar and opens up inside the October issue to Amy Sedaris about her secret nuptials and how her hubby popped the question.
Sedaris recalls:
"Everything about that wedding was perfect. Everyone was dressed like a bunch of woodland creatures, and your dress looked so beautiful and breezy," . "Justin asked me to be his best man two days before, and I was really scared. Jimmy Kimmel [who officiated at the nuptials] said, 'Amy, you have one job: Just hand me the rings separately.' Of course, I handed both to him."
Aniston also dishes about her engagement, and her hilarious reaction to Theroux's asking her to marry him:
"When Justin proposed he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, 'Holy crap, now I’m gonna have to get manicures,'"
