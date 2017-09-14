Meadow Walker starts "Do good" challange in honour of her father's birthday
In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk
1
2
I still can't believe how tragic that was.
Aside from dating one underage girl?
He did plenty good
Also, he's probably the worst "actor" to ever grace a screen in the last 20 years.
I just find it sad that you think that being a "bad actor" and doing one thing wrong means that all the good you've ever done goes out the window.
Now, sis...
Any way, don't really care, this post wasn't about him, and I don't get why people keep bringing it up now that he's dead. Only people it hurts now is his loved ones.
that's enough