Catchy af Reply

lol. that was dumb Reply

Sidebar: Are these the two who were raised in some white nationalist cult, or am I thinking of some other duo group? Reply

Are you thinking of these twins? http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/real-life-stories/nazi-twins-lynx-and-lamb-gaede-941546 Reply

Oh, Yes! Thanks for the correction. Lol I don't know why I thought it was Aly and AJ, maybe just female blondes etc. Reply

you're thinking of Lynx and Lamb, who are now uber-hippies:



Reply

In my head these two and the twins from Ben's season of the Bachelor are the same people. Reply

I was thinking the same thing. That makes it hard to go all in and like their new material. Reply

I thought this would be a lot worse than it was so I was pleasantly surprised by how okay it was.



also it took me a really long time to realize that the dead woman in this is the same actress who plays Monica on Silicon Valley. Reply

haha i had to google her cause i was like, "she looks so familiar!" Reply

insomniatic deserved grammys! great pop album Reply

ia so underrated. have you heard the bonus tracks?



Reply

I still listen to half of it (division and if I could have you back being personal faves) Reply

this song is so fucking good Reply

this is what a Haim x Carly Rae Jepsen collab would sound like, i'm into it Reply

that's so accurate. and same lol Reply

I love them! I love them most when they do that baby Stevie Nicks/Practical Magic sisters thing. I'm so into it. Reply

Meh video, cute song. Reply

ally is so pretty!!



video/song is boring af tho what kind of budget even Reply

I get that this is supposed to be campy but I'm disgusted by the wearing of turtlenecks in a hot tub Reply

this is intentionally funny right Reply

so bizarre Reply

it's obvi supposed to be campy Reply

lol right? Reply

Kweens Reply

I will always love them, especially since they were so down-to-earth and awesome at their meet and greet. This song is a bop but I wish they were releasing a full-length album.



Giving me Alex Winston teas with this:



Reply

aw I love Alex! I wish she'd release new music. Reply

