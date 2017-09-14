September 14th, 2017, 10:58 am so_chic_doll Aly & AJ are back with "Take Me" Music Video Aly & AJ have just released the music video for their newest single "Take Me".The video was filmed on 16mm and directed by Alex Ross Perrysource Tagged: music / musician, music / musician (pop), music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5353 comments Add comment
also it took me a really long time to realize that the dead woman in this is the same actress who plays Monica on Silicon Valley.
I love them! I love them most when they do that baby Stevie Nicks/Practical Magic sisters thing. I'm so into it.
video/song is boring af tho what kind of budget even
Giving me Alex Winston teas with this: