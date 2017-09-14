New Trailer and Poster for Disney/Pixar's "Coco"
The latest @PixarCoco poster is here! New trailer drops tomorrow at 9 a.m. PST. #PixarCoco pic.twitter.com/rwdEFtcZur— Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) September 12, 2017
source 1, 2
The latest @PixarCoco poster is here! New trailer drops tomorrow at 9 a.m. PST. #PixarCoco pic.twitter.com/rwdEFtcZur— Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) September 12, 2017
Still think the skeleton designs look weird as shit.
Pixar should just write a mayan princess, they get a original idea that represents a bunch of latino countries AND a female protagonist.
I love animation, and Pixar is an incredible studio but they really lack when it comes to girlhood representation, that's why I stick with Studio Ghibli.
I wish I cared but I can't be bothered to. Kinda won't care if it flops