I feel like a movie like this was already made?

it seems very similar to The Book of Life (i loved it)

Ooooh, I've wanted to see this for the longest time - definitely going to watch this weekend.

this movie was SO beautiful

everytime i hear creep, i remember the scene from book of life.

My nephews are obsessed with this movie.

It was and it was called The Book of Life and it is fucking magical.

Maybe the Book of Life?

Oh blue and orange. At least the trailer looks better.



Still think the skeleton designs look weird as shit.

It's because they have lips.

I'll stick to The Book of Life. I highly doubt this can top that.

Its almost like Drug Cartels and Cinco de Mayo are all people in this country know about Mexico.....

why tf is this out on thanksgiving instead of halloween?

that was the wrong choice of song for that trailer.

I don't think the verve song fit the trailer, at all. But it looks stunning, visually rich.

I really don't get why they had to make it sooo similar to the book of life... did you really need to ALSO make your main character one that plays guitar as a main trait + the family doesn't think it's good enough?

That's the main struggle of the Mexican man

This comment made me cackle, bless

lol

honestly

lmao

lmao

Why are gringos so obsessed with el día de los muertos?

Pixar should just write a mayan princess, they get a original idea that represents a bunch of latino countries AND a female protagonist.

The Pixar Boys Club should definitely not do that tbqh

They can with the right writters, I loved Brave (felt very identified), and Inside out was pretty cute and touching.

I love animation, and Pixar is an incredible studio but they really lack when it comes to girlhood representation, that's why I stick with Studio Ghibli.

i want someone out there to make a little taino princess movie.

omg a mayan princess would be so cool!

i have dreams they will do the story of the mayan princess i'm named after :)

pixar is so disappointing. not interested in this even slightly

I see la chancla makes an appearance in the trailer.

I hope it makes good movie to show Latin American themes are profitable, but between US people not knowing any other Latin American OR Mexican holiday and Pixar making yet another movie about a boy/guy... No thanks.

No me importa

I wish I cared but I can't be bothered to. Kinda won't care if it flops

there are so few films like this for little latino bbs and everyone's gonna be all "oh, i already saw the book of life, PASS," and that fucking sucks.

Yeah, I hope this movie does well because Latino representation, regardless of race, is so absurdly and ridiculously low. Latino children need to see themselves positively represented and I wish people were as excited and interested in this as they are about shit like Narcos.

that's such a good point. people will watch the hell out of anything with gang violence, but what are the kids watching? white shows.

And it's not like most people saw BoL in the theater...in NA alone it only made 151k over budget.

This is the same film that tried to trademark El día de los muertos



I absolutely love when stores start stocking the fall and Halloween items. I went into Walmart to get a few things last week and they already have all their Halloween stuff up, so I was excited to go look around. I was confused because there is now a ton of Dia de los Muertos stuff among it. It didn't have its own little separate section or anything, either ... just items here and there placed among the Halloween decorations. Then I went to the dollar stores around town because I can't stop buying Halloween stuff and even they had stuff among the Halloween items. I have a feeling it is going to end up being thought of as "Mexican Halloween" the same way Cindo de Mayo is thought of as Mexico's Independence Day.

