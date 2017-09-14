This is such a supremely fucked up story, only made worse by Marky Mark's involvement in this cinematic retelling of it. Reply

LOL IKR

I hadn't heard of this, but reading the wiki about it has me crying. The fact that JPG was only willing to pay as much was tax deductible? Being frugal is one thing but wtf.

His grandson had such a tragic life.



His grandson had such a tragic life.

Everything about it is fucking wild, least of which being that this was Balthazar Getty's dad.

Yeah, I just read that and the complete lack of concern or empathy. Then to top it off he couldn't even be bothered to answer his grandson's phone call thanking him for paying it.

he was one of the richest man in the world and only had a pay phone in his home so that everyone who wanted to use it had to pay for the call...

He scolded his last wife because she spent too much money on medical treatments for their son who had brain cancer!!

And the kid died at 12 and he didn't even attend his funeral!



He was such a dick that it doesn't even seems to be real, worse than a fictional villain! Reply

Mte



It's all so damn depressing Reply

It's honestly awful. And what he ended up giving was nothing to him. Truly a vile human being.

This. I'm surprised no one has made this movie before, but Wahlberg being in it has already ruined it for me. Imma watch, but hate every minute he's on screen, doing his best Russell Crowe in Proof of Life impression.

Kevin Spacey is perfect to play the asshole Getty tho.



Kevin Spacey is perfect to play the asshole Getty tho. Reply

Michelle really has become a pro at playing concerned wives/mothers in everything

Yeah, when and why did that happen.

she deserves better

I wish she would try comedic stuff again

I'm not watching something with that asshile. What's the summary?

Rich kid gets kidnapped. Grandfather who has 'all the money in the world' refuses to pay the ransom.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J._Paul_G etty#Grandson.27s_kidnapping real story of Paul Getty, , was kidnapped by 'Ndrangheta, his grandfather refused to pay for his release, they cut off his hear and sent it to the family, Jean Paul Getty (his grandfather) agreed to pay 2.2 millions, the maximum that would be tax deductible, and gave the money to his son at 4% interest

He made his son pay it back?!?

Damn, child, my semi-retired aunt just loaned me $5000 for dental work, with no interest, as long as I pay it back "in ten years or whenever I can."

Wealthy families are overrated ;_;



Wealthy families are overrated ;_; Reply

Check out those five spouses, btw.

is getty's face so distinct that that level of make up on spacey was necessary? it looks... bad. but i don't know anything about this family so

Maybe it will work if it has an effect of masking all appearance of feeling and sentiment like in the real JP Getty

Kevin Spacey and Marky Mark



This was such a huge news story here in Italy, everyone knows Paul Getty's name because of this, I remember my mother telling me about this years ago when I was a child

love the song

me too!!

I love the Zombies but Time of the Season sounds weird here haha, it's like they remixed it.

Also, the Paul Getty (the boy who was kidnapped) was Balthazar Getty's (Brothers and Sisters) father

God, I'll always remember the pictures of him fondling her naked breasts at the beach while his wife was at home with his kids (one of them was less than 1 year old), he's such scum!! I can't believe they're still together!

i love that song

Wow this was a really great trailer. But I misread the tag as Kevin Bacon and spent the entire time trying to figure out who Kevin Bacon was playing, lol.



Too bad I'll never see this because seeing Marky Mark on my screen for too long makes me feel nauseous. Reply

Well, this is an intriguing story. Yikes, did not know this about J Paul Getty. Probably see it at the cinema.

Stop giving Marky Mark work.

I want better things for Michelle

Actually, this looks good and also like it will be the Michelle and Kevin show, with Mark just standing there as they act circles around him.

I still can't believe someone from Dawson's Creek became such a legit actress.

The main four are doing relatively successful as as whole tbh

Like, I think they're probably the most successful cast of a teen drama... ever?

Katie Holmes had a good start in Wonder Boys and that April movie. Interesting to see how difficult it is to keep up a solid career trajectory

And it's probably even harder for an actress as mediocre as she is.

Marrying Tom Cruise made her more famous but killed her career. She was in solid Indie films and in Batman Begins, and then nothing substantial after marrying Tom :/

