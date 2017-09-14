September 14th, 2017, 12:29 pm jovialenemy All The Money In The World Trailer Source Tagged: film trailer / stills, kevin spacey, mark wahlberg, michelle williams Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9090 comments Add comment
His grandson had such a tragic life.
And the kid died at 12 and he didn't even attend his funeral!
He was such a dick that it doesn't even seems to be real, worse than a fictional villain!
It's all so damn depressing
Kevin Spacey is perfect to play the asshole Getty tho.
Wealthy families are overrated ;_;
Too bad I'll never see this because seeing Marky Mark on my screen for too long makes me feel nauseous.