This show went waaay too far with the incest.

I wish they had changed it from the book.

I've never heard of this show but this promo is intriguing. Is this worth watching? What is the plot?

Yes but wait to marathon it after next week unless you can watch all 7 ep before then. It's a 8 ep miniseries and the promo above is the last one.

Spoil me

She didn't tip and the waitstaff got their revenge?

No spoilers!



So, last night. Now we know some links to the first ep. But, I'm not sure if I read that last part correctly. Was Phoebe already xxxxx or did it happen while yyyyy?

Phoebe's heart stopped while they were xxxxxx then he attempted cpr but cracked her ribs.

this show is a few episodes behind in canada but it's soooo good. i love how it keeps changing directions so you don't know where they are going with it

duuuuude the last two episodes have been a motherfucking TRIP and not in a good way. the incest is too much to handle. is it bad that I hate Phoebe's guts?



the fucking crack sound it made when Frankie was doing CPR...yoooo

Stuff of nightmares right there! I was holding on to my pup for dear life last night

I don't like Phoebe, either. I was actually thinking some Munchhausen-by-proxy there for a while. The mother is a nutjob.

Can someone just tell me if there was more god damn incest in last nights episode? I'm not sure I can continue with the series after last week. It makes my stomach turn.

this show started out promising with the premise and the promos and even the first couple eps but went downhill very fast for just an 8 episode series. none of the characters are likeable or worthy of any type of empathy.



i also get that when watching a fictional show there is always a need to suspend disbelief but there is a limit to that when the plot has a lot of gaping holes in it. are we really supposed to believe that a hit on the head created such specific amnesia about a major tragedy and the person/people involved and then you create a decent life for yourself and years later a song makes you kill a not so random guy and you don't know why. i hope they have some better answers in the finale and i'm glad this is a one off because I would not watch this show any further. Reply

i never got the impression it was amnesia? but like PTSD trauma black out

