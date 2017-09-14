September 14th, 2017, 10:13 am anitajoint The Sinner 1x08 Preview SourceJesus fucking Christ guys! Jesus Fucking CHRIST! Tagged: jessica biel (timberlake), television, television - usa network, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
I wish they had changed it from the book.
Uck!
So, last night. Now we know some links to the first ep. But, I'm not sure if I read that last part correctly. Was Phoebe already xxxxx or did it happen while yyyyy?
the fucking crack sound it made when Frankie was doing CPR...yoooo
i also get that when watching a fictional show there is always a need to suspend disbelief but there is a limit to that when the plot has a lot of gaping holes in it. are we really supposed to believe that a hit on the head created such specific amnesia about a major tragedy and the person/people involved and then you create a decent life for yourself and years later a song makes you kill a not so random guy and you don't know why. i hope they have some better answers in the finale and i'm glad this is a one off because I would not watch this show any further.