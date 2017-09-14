Jennifer Lawrence at the mother! NYC premiere

She looks stunning! Reply

Emma looks awful with that blonde hair. I'm sure it's for a role but yikes. Reply

It's the color and texture of Barbie hair. Reply

was supposed to see this tonight but chickened out Reply

lol why Reply

i'm not much of a horror fan, but it intrigued me. but in the last mother! post, people were freaking out about the spoilers and it made me feel like i couldn't handle it -__- Reply

It's a garbage fire. Don't waste your time. Reply

you made the right choice. one of the worst things i've ever seen in my life Reply

Anyway, the cut of that dress looks really nice on her. Every time I read this title I think it's a Japanese RPG.

Looks a little too prom dressy for me, but her hair and makeup look nice



Emma's hair style reminds me of Jayne Mansfield Reply

Its just too dressy for a premiere. If she showed up at the Oscars like this, she would look perfect Reply

Jen looks amazing Reply

I saw the trailer before It and thought it looked meh. I'll wait until it leaks. Reply

she looks stunning, I love grey tulle Reply

I have s4 and s5 of the americans downloaded but I spoiled myself about season 4 and lost interest back in spring while I was binging on the show

I like jennifer's dress



I like jennifer's dress Reply

cant believe she looks good for once



is she out of that dior contract yet Reply

I think she'll be with Dior for awhile. She looks fantastic.



The movie is torture porn tho, I have zero interest in seeing it. Reply

she wore Versace at another premiere so I guess so. Or that they're pretty flexible with her. Reply

She's wearing Dior. Since Raf Simmons is gone maybe they'll have more flattering dresses for her Reply

saw this last night and loved it lol. def not horror and people are dramatic about it tbh, i expected worse. there were a lot of wtf moments tho but overall liked it Reply

yeah people are way overdramatic about it lmao. i was expecting to be ~disturbed to my core~ especially after reading the spoilers but it's actually a lot more absurd and darkly funny than i expected. Reply

I'm so excited to see this on Saturday. I was wondering who to ask to come with me and my younger cuz hit me up and asked me if I wanted to go. Im hyped to actually get to see a movie that I'm genuinely excited about and also get some fam time at the same time Reply

Jen looks good Reply

blonde on emma is a big no from me Reply

