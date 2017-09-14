Jennifer Lawrence at the mother! NYC premiere
Jennifer Lawrence at the #mothermovie Premiere in New York City pic.twitter.com/HbCJioVv09— Jennifer Lawrence (@JenniferUpdates) 13. September 2017
[russian spies, Emma, and Aronofsky]
Jennifer Lawrence at the #mothermovie Premiere in New York City pic.twitter.com/YvOdP4YrEu— Jennifer Lawrence (@JenniferUpdates) 13. September 2017
Jennifer Lawrence @EmmaStoneWeb at #mothermovie premiere afterparty https://t.co/tGhpAyyhFE pic.twitter.com/Q5ADfz9juV— Jennifer Lawrence (@JLawrenceDaily) 14. September 2017
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky attending the 'mother!' NYC premiere. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PbjC86QmT4— Jennifer Lawrence (@JLdaily) 14. September 2017
I love them I love them I love them pic.twitter.com/uDQxGDWKfx— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) 14. September 2017
Anyway, the cut of that dress looks really nice on her.
Emma's hair style reminds me of Jayne Mansfield
I like jennifer's dress
is she out of that dior contract yet
The movie is torture porn tho, I have zero interest in seeing it.